Incredible Things To Do In And Around Orlando Other Than Visiting Disney World
It might be hard to believe that the city of Orlando, in Central Florida, only has a population of about 320,000. And yet, this is where many millions come each year to experience the phenomenon of Walt Disney World, a fantasy land of characters, rides, and fairy-tale architecture come to life. But Disney World, which is a great place to visit during the holidays, as long as you don't make these common mistakes when going for the first time, isn't the sole star in town.
Orlando has other options to keep visitors engaged, including many free things that don't require setting foot in the land of Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy. And there are many alternatives just beyond the city. These include attractions across a number of genres, and they will appeal to visitors of varied tastes, whether they are early risers or night owls. We looked at forums like Reddit and blogs like Lost With Lydia to find out the best of the bunch.
Hit a farmers' market
There is something so inspiring about farmers' markets. The way the produce looks so fresh and healthy, as if just plucked from the earth, which it often is. Or the artisanal items, like breads, cheese, honey, meat, that come directly from the source. For any home cook or lover of food, farmers' markets are a tableau of never-ending eye candy. Luckily, there are many of them in and around Orlando. In the heart of the city, the Downtown Orlando Farmers Market takes place every Sunday at Lake Eola Park.
It has a pretty setting close to fountains in the water, and vendors that hawk fresh produce, baked delights, jewelry, plants, and more. West of Orlando, Windermere hosts its market on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in the Town Square Park. Expect plump bunches of broccoli, gleaming seafood, and seductively scented candles and soaps. On Saturdays, travelers can find markets in Winter Park and Winter Garden, while Maitland, a short ride north of downtown Orlando, runs its market on Sunday.
Visit a different theme park
While Disney World might be the most famous theme park and resort complex in the Orlando area, it is not the only reason to visit Orlando. In fact, there are some unsettling reasons why you might want to avoid Disney World altogether. Universal Orlando Resort is a destination mega-complex that features more than 10 hotels and a number of theme parks ('Harry Potter' attractions are at a few of them), including the new Universal Epic Universe, which opens in May 2025.
In Winter Haven, about an hour southwest of Orlando airport by car, travelers will find a couple of sibling parks. Legoland Florida Resort brings the tiny, colorful blocks to life through rides and characters, and has a new aquarium opening in May 2025. Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida is a treat for fans of the British porcine princess. For travelers of a certain generation, SeaWorld is synonymous with Orlando, and the park continues to excite visitors with its aquatic-accented rides and live animal exhibits. A zipline over alligator-filled pools is one of the highlights at Gatorland — if you like that kind of thing, check out the most thrilling ziplines across the world.
Practice your golf swing
With sunshine a constant throughout the year, Orlando is a fantastic destination for outdoor activity. This includes golf. At Topgolf, travelers can practice their swing any time of the year. The driving bays, of which there are more than 100, are cooled in the summer and heated when the mercury drops. And after all that exertion, golfers who work up a thirst or an appetite can grab a bite at the restaurant or brew at the bar. Visitors can also hit some balls at golf simulator venues like The Greens Indoor Golf & Bar and Swing Envy.
Tourists who are itching to get out on a course are spoiled for choice. Rio Pinar Golf has an 18-hole course that winds through a parkland setting. Dubsdread Golf Course celebrated its centennial in 2024 and is Orlando's oldest public course. Of the many other courses in Orlando, Eagle Creek Golf Club is close to the city's main airport, as is North Shore Golf Club, and the 9-hole Grande Vista Golf Club is perfect for those looking for a quick game.
Indulge your inner foodie
Spending all that time out and about can give travelers some real hunger pangs. Luckily, Orlando has you covered. East End Market is a great local hangout for residents in the Audubon Park Garden neighborhood of Orlando. The two-floor building is a dream destination for foodies, with a broad choice of places to eat serving everything from souped-up sandwiches to healthy vegan drinks, and there is even a fully fledged ramen restaurant.
Vendors also sell fresh produce, meat, cheese, flowers, and more, and for visitors who want to take it all in over a libation, can retire to the cocktail bar. Food truck lovers will find their spot at À La Cart. The operation has two locations in Orlando, and marries semi-permanent food carts with a central turfed outdoor eating area. Indoor seating is also available. Plant Street Market, in Winter Garden, a lakeside city with a vibrant, walkable downtown, sits within a blocky brick building and is home to several artisanal food vendors.
Wander around Lake Eola Park
Travelers searching for a slice of serenity in the core of the city can find some harmony at Lake Eola Park. This small lake — it spreads across the equivalent of a few city blocks — is situated right by Downtown Orlando and can seamlessly transport visitors away from the urban hubbub. There is a paved path that wends around the entire lake, running a little under a mile, that lets tourists enjoy a peaceful, casual stroll.
Birds flit in and out of the trees around the park, while on the lake, swans gently glide across the glassy surface. You can also feel like a swan, of sorts, by renting a swan-shaped paddleboat and navigating through the shallows. The park is also a fine spot for a picnic, whether taken on a section of grassy lawn or close to the park's Chinese pagoda, which is especially atmospheric when lit at night.
Catch a comedy show
Everyone likes a good laugh, and the citizens of Orlando are no different. Luckily for them, and for the millions of guffaw-seeking tourists that pass through the city each year, Orlando is packed with places to see stand-up comedy. And the selection of spots is varied. The English-style pub Bull & Bush might host darts tournaments, but it also has comedy shows on Saturday nights.
Part of the fun of shows organized by Don't Tell Comedy is that the venues and line-up remain a secret until the day of the show, though the audience does have a rough sense of where the location will be. The Biergarten Barley & Vine is another spot that combines beer and laughter, with comedy showcases twice a week. Traditional, established comedy clubs include The Corner, with shows by well-known comics on Fridays and Saturdays, Funny Bone (it hosts the likes of T.J. Miller), and Sak Comedy Lab, which focuses on that tricky genre of improv comedy.
Watch some sports
While Disney World might boast some larger-than-life action characters, visitors can find more of them across the city's main sporting scene. Orlando is home to many different teams, so whatever your sporting interest, chances are there will be something worth watching. Orlando City and Orlando Pride are the local soccer teams, the former the men's outfit, the latter the women's. Pride is a well-drilled team, sitting second in the NWSL at press time, while City was mid-table in the MLS standings.
Shaquille O'Neal got his start in the NBA at the Orlando Magic, playing with the team from 1993-1996, and his number 32 jersey was retired and hung in the city's Kia Center in 2024. See it in person by catching a Magic game. Ice hockey fans can also enjoy some cool action at an Orlando Solar Bears match.
Spot birds around Lake Apopka
Lake Apopka rests about 15 miles northwest of the center of Orlando, and is shaped like a genie escaping from a lamp. The distance might seem small, but Lake Apopka places travelers, figuratively, millions of miles away from Orlando. This is a fantastic destination for a deep immersion into nature, a retreat to one of the largest lakes in the state, covering about 50 square miles of Central Florida. There are six main entry points to the lake, but for many travelers, the real appeal is the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive.
It's a two-hour loop around the lake and is an easy and enjoyable method for visitors to spot wildlife, like the more than 360 species of birds, or otters, frogs, and alligators that call this place home. Bring binoculars and you might spy the purple gallinule, with a red beak and feathers that slowly filter from deep blue to sensuous turquoise. Or the anhinga, with a long, sinewy neck and beak that is sharp enough to skewer fish in the water.
Go on an airboat ride
A quintessentially Floridian excursion is to take a ride on an airboat, a vessel propelled by a giant fan that skims the water's surface, allowing it to navigate even the shallowest of shallows. Thanks to the immense number of lakes and waterways in and around Orlando, airboat rides are an easy excursion to arrange for visitors to the city. At Wild Florida Adventure Park, on Lake Cypress southeast of Orlando, the boats glide on the waters of the edge of the Everglades.
Guests will be able to see alligators, and maybe eagles, in the swamps and marshes, and the tours run all year. Northeast of Orlando, on Lake Jessup, The Black Hammock has tours that depart every 30 minutes; ones that leave in the morning are most likely to see gators. Lake Tohopekaliga, south of Orlando, is the setting for trips by Wild Willy's Airboat Tours, and during a one-hour tour, guests might even get the chance to hold an alligator.
Chill at craft breweries
Beer drinkers heading to Orlando should rejoice, thanks to the number of small breweries in the city. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. has a tap room in Orlando, and special, seasonal concoctions that include guava, for example, in addition to its year-round stable of beers. Ten10 Brewing Co. fosters a sense of community through 5K runs in the city's Milk District on Tuesdays and trivia nights on Thursdays. Also in the Milk District, Sideward Brewing has more than 20 beers on tap or in cans/bottles for drinkers to take home.
RockPit Brewing & Distilling is proud of its beers, but equally extols its harder stuff, which includes an 80-proof cinnamon-vanilla moonshine. Hourglass Brewing has two locations, with the District outlet more central, though all of its beers are brewed in nearby Longwood. At Bowigens Beer Company's tap room in Avalon Park, visitors can try a brew with a classic Florida twist — it is made with tangerine.
Soak in pretty landscapes
Visitors to Disney World can't help but notice how immaculate the landscaping and the floral arrangements are in the parks and resorts. But they don't need to wander around Disney to see some gorgeous greenery. A 20-minute walk from East End Market, Harry P. Leu Gardens is a 50-acre botanical garden, an oasis of calm by Lake Rowena. There is a historic home on site that is now a museum, but it is the plants that really wow.
The gardens feature more than 200 plant families, ranging from native Florida species to tropical fruits, bamboos, roses, and plants that attract butterflies. At Lake Nona Sculpture Garden, the 300 palm trees complement the works on display by the likes of Fernando Botero, Henry Moore, and Arturo di Modica. A couple of verdant spots in Winter Park also call out to visitors. Mead Botanical Garden has an area where butterflies flutter, and a house with orchids, while at Kraft Azalea Garden, travelers can relax under the cover of large cypress trees.
Kayak at springs
A number of springs pepper the area around Orlando, and they make for good waterways to explore on a kayak. Wekiwa Springs State Park is a quick drive from the center of Orlando. Springs course into the Wekiwa River, while woods all around create an arena of intimate escape. There are canoes and kayaks for rent, a tranquil way to navigate the enticing, clear blue-green waters.
King's Landing leads kayaking tours on the waters of Rock Springs Run. The emerald shallows are waist high in many places, so participants can easily hop off their kayak for a cooling swim and then get back in. At Ginnie Springs, many vacationers like to plop themselves on an inner tube and lounge as they float down the Santa Fe River. But travelers also have the option of booking a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard.
Take a scenic boat tour
Float on the water in an altogether different manner at the Chain of Lakes in Winter Park. The appropriately named Scenic Boat Tour has trips that leave throughout the day, every hour, with the last departure at 4 p.m. The vessel can fit 18 passengers on board, and tickets are reasonably priced at $20 per adult. The voyage starts on Lake Osceola, a short drive from central Orlando, and lasts one hour.
This is a peaceful escapade, as the boat slowly shuffles along three lakes and a pair of slender canals. From onboard the open-top boat, guests will be able to watch as cranes plunge into the water to catch prey, or alligators bask in the sun on the lakefront. Flora such as palm trees, tall cypresses, and bunches of ferns bring some greenery to the experience. And travelers will catch sight of some grand, opulent homes that line the lakes and canals.
Enjoy live performances
Opened in 2014, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has attracted culture vultures from across Orlando. The interior is certainly attractive, with sweeping balconies curling above the main auditorium, and boxes at each side allowing intimate groups to huddle together. Shows cover an eclectic range of genres, from live comedy to jazz to improvised musicals. Judson's Live, a venue within the center, regularly hosts live music, though it might also stage a tasting session with a sommelier.
Orlando Shakes might sound like the kind of place to get burgers, fries, and a dense, frosted milkshake, but it is actually one of the city's premier locations to see theatrical plays, including adaptations of Shakespeare's works. Families with young kids might be drawn to the productions of shows aimed specifically at children. At Plaza Live, one of the largest performance venues in Central Florida, headliners include music bands and internationally renowned comedians.
Visit a museum
For some educational insights into many different subjects, travelers will be spoiled for choice. At the Orlando Science Center, events include hands-on messy experiments that have younger kids giggling in delight, and science benefit functions where wine is on the menu. African pieces and art from ancient societies like the Inca and Maya form part of the permanent collection of the Orlando Museum of Art. Modern American artists like Andy Warhol and Jasper Johns have works on display there too.
The Randall R. Tuten Orlando Fire Museum was formerly a working fire station. Named for a local fire chief, it offers a window into the inner workings and evolution of the city's fire department, with exhibits like old fire engines. An hour's drive from Orlando, the Kennedy Space Center is home to actual vessels that went into space. Visitors can also meet real astronauts and ask them about the finer points of space travel.
Enjoy some non-theme-park Disney wilderness
Don't read too much into the name of this next serene slice of natural wonder. The Nature Conservancy's Disney Wilderness Preserve is not part of Disney World, but it is a spectacle to behold. Visitors can encounter hundreds of species of flora and fauna, spread across 3,500 acres of quiet wetlands. To get a closer look at the wilderness, travelers can wander along any one of four marked trails that range from 0.5 miles to almost 4 miles.
This is solely a realm for walkers, as bikes are banned from these trails, as are pets. This wilderness preserve is home to creatures like sandhill cranes, Eastern indigo snakes, barred owls, and Florida panthers. Fans of blooms can catch glimpses of pine lilies and seasonal wildflowers such as butterfly orchids. Conservation efforts in the preserve have helped to boost the population of the Florida scrub-jay and the red-cockaded woodpecker.
Methodology
Disney World is obviously a huge draw, and visitors over the world descend on Orlando to indulge in its various delights. But Orlando and the surrounding area promise so much more. We looked at sites like Business Insider, forums like Reddit, and blogs such as Lost With Lydia (the author has visited all 50 states in the U.S.) to get a sense of what is in and around Orlando beyond the Disney resort. We pored through all the information and selected things that would appeal to different types of interests and guests, from lovers of the outdoors to fans of performing arts. We also wanted to put together a list of things that could be done all year round, so that whatever time of year you visit, you will have options.