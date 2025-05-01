Incredible Things To Do In And Around Orlando Other Than Visiting Disney World

It might be hard to believe that the city of Orlando, in Central Florida, only has a population of about 320,000. And yet, this is where many millions come each year to experience the phenomenon of Walt Disney World, a fantasy land of characters, rides, and fairy-tale architecture come to life. But Disney World, which is a great place to visit during the holidays, as long as you don't make these common mistakes when going for the first time, isn't the sole star in town.

Orlando has other options to keep visitors engaged, including many free things that don't require setting foot in the land of Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy. And there are many alternatives just beyond the city. These include attractions across a number of genres, and they will appeal to visitors of varied tastes, whether they are early risers or night owls. We looked at forums like Reddit and blogs like Lost With Lydia to find out the best of the bunch.