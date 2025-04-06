'Central Florida's Best-Kept Secret' Is A Lake Town With Breweries, Trails, And A Brick-Paved Downtown

Orlando dominates tourism in Central Florida, and for good reason. Along with a thriving downtown, it provides visitors quick access to Disney World and Universal — making it an action-packed place to spend your vacation. But anyone seeking a more relaxing getaway that's still close to all of Central Florida's best amenities will find Sanford to be a wonderful alternative.

Just 30 minutes north of Orlando, Sanford is big enough to offer luxuries like breweries, a vibrant downtown, and heaps of excellent walking trails while still being small enough to let you unwind at your own pace. If you're an out-of-state visitor, you can fly into the Orlando International Airport or the closer Orlando Sanford International Airport for quick access and rent a car from there. Be sure to explore the best free things to do in Orlando to keep your wallet happy before heading down to Sanford.

Often called "Central Florida's best-kept secret," Sanford offers a mixture of urban amenities and small-town charm. You'll be steps from boating and kayaking on Lake Monroe, minutes to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and not far from a solid hike in the overgrown Black Bear Wilderness Area. So, if you want to have nature at your doorstep yet still be within an hour of the best amenities of Central Florida, Sanford is the ideal destination.