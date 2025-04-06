'Central Florida's Best-Kept Secret' Is A Lake Town With Breweries, Trails, And A Brick-Paved Downtown
Orlando dominates tourism in Central Florida, and for good reason. Along with a thriving downtown, it provides visitors quick access to Disney World and Universal — making it an action-packed place to spend your vacation. But anyone seeking a more relaxing getaway that's still close to all of Central Florida's best amenities will find Sanford to be a wonderful alternative.
Just 30 minutes north of Orlando, Sanford is big enough to offer luxuries like breweries, a vibrant downtown, and heaps of excellent walking trails while still being small enough to let you unwind at your own pace. If you're an out-of-state visitor, you can fly into the Orlando International Airport or the closer Orlando Sanford International Airport for quick access and rent a car from there. Be sure to explore the best free things to do in Orlando to keep your wallet happy before heading down to Sanford.
Often called "Central Florida's best-kept secret," Sanford offers a mixture of urban amenities and small-town charm. You'll be steps from boating and kayaking on Lake Monroe, minutes to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and not far from a solid hike in the overgrown Black Bear Wilderness Area. So, if you want to have nature at your doorstep yet still be within an hour of the best amenities of Central Florida, Sanford is the ideal destination.
Downtown Sanford, Sanford Riverwalk Trail, and other nature adventures
A big allure of Sanford is its historic downtown. Instead of soaring skyscrapers and throngs of tourists, this district is overflowing with brick streets, historic buildings, and quick access to the shores of Lake Monroe. To get the most out of your time here, consider booking a tour via the website of Historic Downtown Sanford for a local perspective on its culture and history. From ghost tours and brewery tours to architectural tours and a comprehensive "Getaway Package," it's easy to find something that fits your interests.
No trip to Sanford is complete without enjoying its fantastic and accessible Riverwalk. Rolling past marinas, parks, and wetlands, it's an incredible way to soak in the gorgeous Central Florida landscapes. Walking the entire out-and-back trail will get you a 9.1-mile hike, making it an excellent spot to stretch your legs without venturing too far from downtown.
Drive a few minutes from downtown to reach Black Bear Wilderness Area — home to the incredibly popular Black Bear Wilderness Area Trail. This 7.1-mile loop fully immerses you in the Florida wetlands and offers a chance to see not just deer and native birds but also alligators and black bears (hence the name!). Much like another Florida preserve with abundant wildlife, Black Bear Wilderness Area is the perfect place to reconnect with nature. Prefer to encounter animals in a more controlled environment? Check out the AZA-accredited Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.
The best breweries, restaurants, and lodging in Sanford, Florida
Sanford might not be known as America's craft beer capital, but you'll still find plenty of inventive beverages in the small city. Thankfully, all its best breweries are within walking distance of each other. This includes the experimental brews of Deviant Wolfe Brewing, the relaxed vibes of Dees Brothers Brewery, and the trendy Celery City Craft Beer Garden serving up tons of local creations. All these spots boast nearly five-star ratings on Google reviews.
Aside from brews, Sanford has some excellent food. Hollerbach's is a perennial favorite, thanks to its German-inspired menu, live music, and an open-air dining area upstairs that offers a wonderful sunset view. For classic Mexican grub, head over to El Zocalo on Sanford Avenue. Along with authentic burritos and enchiladas, they serve a variety of margaritas and other cocktails.
If you want to be close to downtown and Lake Monroe, consider booking a private rental for your lodging. Many of Sanford's best hotels are located off the highway — making them less than picturesque. However, if you plan to explore several areas in Florida that are beyond Sanford, the Extended Stay America near Highway 417 has earned high marks for cleanliness, service, and overall value. And since it puts you right next to the highway, it's a solid choice for frugal travelers.