Iowa's Beloved Urban Park Is A Family Favorite For A Charming Day Full Of Hikes And Picnicking

While often incorrectly overlooked as being a mere "flyover state," and a flat one at that, Iowa truly has a number of natural wonders that are sure to surprise visitors and natives alike. Iowa's most awe-inspiring region is arguably its northeast corner, which is part of the Driftless Area of the Midwest. This region is so named because it was spared the glacial drift that flattened most of the Midwest and Great Plains, resulting in remarkably unique and beautiful bluffs and cliffs that stand out in such stark contrast against an otherwise relatively flat landscape.

One of the most gorgeous and beloved municipal parks in the Driftless Area lies in Decorah, the small, artsy college town full of Norwegian charm. In particular, Phelps Park stands as a testament to the town's commitment to preserving natural beauty and providing a welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. Phelps Park has a rich history dating back to its establishment as Decorah's first official park. Originally known as City Park, Phelps Park has evolved into one of the most beloved outdoor destinations in the area. Over the years, it has undergone various enhancements, transforming it into a community favorite. The park's stone-walled lookouts, wooden bridges, and unique rock formations add to its charm, making it a picturesque retreat for lovers of nature. And speaking of lovers, we can't help but mention another one of Iowa's most scenic and romantic overlooks, which is only an hour away by car.