Iowa's Beloved Urban Park Is A Family Favorite For A Charming Day Full Of Hikes And Picnicking
While often incorrectly overlooked as being a mere "flyover state," and a flat one at that, Iowa truly has a number of natural wonders that are sure to surprise visitors and natives alike. Iowa's most awe-inspiring region is arguably its northeast corner, which is part of the Driftless Area of the Midwest. This region is so named because it was spared the glacial drift that flattened most of the Midwest and Great Plains, resulting in remarkably unique and beautiful bluffs and cliffs that stand out in such stark contrast against an otherwise relatively flat landscape.
One of the most gorgeous and beloved municipal parks in the Driftless Area lies in Decorah, the small, artsy college town full of Norwegian charm. In particular, Phelps Park stands as a testament to the town's commitment to preserving natural beauty and providing a welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. Phelps Park has a rich history dating back to its establishment as Decorah's first official park. Originally known as City Park, Phelps Park has evolved into one of the most beloved outdoor destinations in the area. Over the years, it has undergone various enhancements, transforming it into a community favorite. The park's stone-walled lookouts, wooden bridges, and unique rock formations add to its charm, making it a picturesque retreat for lovers of nature. And speaking of lovers, we can't help but mention another one of Iowa's most scenic and romantic overlooks, which is only an hour away by car.
Hiking and picnicking in Phelps Park
Phelps Park is designed to cater to a wide range of outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a peaceful picnic spot, a place for children to play, or a scenic hiking trail, the park has something for everyone, with eight picnic shelters and several playgrounds spread out across its 56 acres. One of the most striking features of Phelps Park is its breathtaking views. Located on Upper Broadway Street, the park sits atop a hill, offering panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscape. Visitors can enjoy overlooks across from Larsen Fountain, where they can take in the beauty of Decorah's rolling hills, river valleys, and prairie lands.
The park's wooded trails and stone-walled lookouts can also provide a serene escape, allowing hikers and walkers to immerse themselves in nature. The Trout Run Trail Loop is an excellent 11-mile option (just under four hours of walking) that starts and ends in Phelps Park. This trail is also a great year-round choice, as it is cross-country skiing-friendly and also has great potential for birdwatching in the spring. Be sure to visit in either spring or fall for peak scenic beauty.
Beyond its natural beauty, Phelps Park plays a vital role in community engagement. Throughout the year, the park hosts various events, gatherings, and recreational activities that bring people together. Whether it's a summer reading kickoff, an outdoor concert, or pottery night, the park serves as a hub for social interaction and cultural engagement. Visitors to Phelps Park often praise its tranquil atmosphere and well-maintained facilities. Many describe it as a hidden gem, perfect for unwinding and enjoying the outdoors. The park's clean environment, family-friendly accessibility, and scenic charm make it a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists.
Things to see near Phelps Park
Phelps Park is part of the Broadway-Phelps Park Historic District in Decorah, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites, and encompasses an area that includes a number of churches, an art museum, and other noteworthy sites of historic and cultural interest, such as a brick kiln and carriage house. Alternative recreational opportunities abound in the vicinity, such as Palisades Park and the serene picnic and hiking paradise that is Dunnings Spring Park, on the north side of Decorah.
To be sure, Decorah itself, with its motto of "drift less, see more," has plenty of attractions that are a must-visit, especially for lovers of food and beer. Particularly of note is Toppling Goliath Brewery, known for its citrusy flagship pale ale, Pseudo Sue, as well as a massive taproom and kitchen that serves up American brewery fare as well as local cheese curds, blackened mahi tacos, and prime rib lettuce wraps. Craft Beer lovers also can't afford to miss Pulpit Rock Brewing Company, famed for their tasteful, contemporary handcrafted brews. Also, the Vesterheim Folk Art School and National Norwegian-American Museum are a must-see for culture and history enthusiasts. The closest major airport to Decorah is in Rochester, Minnesota, and is reachable by car in just under an hour and a half.