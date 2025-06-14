A Fishing Village On Spain's Basque Coast Offers World-Class Food, Hidden Vineyards, And Pretty Beaches
As Spain is no stranger to droves of tourists over the summer, the best way to avoid the crush is to venture off the beaten path and explore areas you haven't heard of. Spain's lush, northern coast is lined with charming fishing villages, picturesque beaches, and seemingly hidden vineyards. The Urola Coast, specifically, is in the Basque Country famous for its verdant, rolling hills that overlook the sea.
One town in particular, Getaria, is especially unique. It's a coastal town, yet also home to the wine region that produces txakoli, a slightly effervescent white wine that goes down very easily on a warm day. The perfect place for a day trip from the nearby foodie paradise San Sebastian, which also houses the most convenient airport, or a suitable base for a few days while exploring the area, Getaria is fortunate to avoid the cruise ship crowds that overwhelm cities that struggle with overtourism, like Barcelona.
Upon entering the town, you'll see a little fishing boat that says "Getaria" and a statue of Juan Sebastián Elkano. Two hometown legends are world-renowned, albeit for very different reasons. Elkano was a Basque fisherman who circumnavigated the globe with Magellan. While Magellan perished during the journey, it was actually Elkano who completed the voyage, ultimately proving that the world was round. Another famous son is Cristóbal Balenciaga, the fashion designer who was born and raised in Getaria before embarking on a successful global career in fashion.
Where to eat, drink, and shop in Getaria
Above all else, Getaria is a fishing village. Renowned for grilling whole fish over hot coals just outside the restaurant doors, you'll start to smell the coals burning as they prepare for a lunch service. Before grabbing a bite, poke around some of the shops before they close for the midday break (around 2:00 p.m.). For clothing items designed by local artists, check out the collections at Iturri Enea. If you're interested in food souvenirs, Salanort has tinned fish and local wines. Before lunchtime, stop in any of the bars or restaurants with a terrace, like Amonamaria, for a glass of vermouth. Typically enjoyed before a long Sunday lunch, vermouth is a Spanish staple, served over ice with an orange slice and an olive.
As you're wandering the streets, you can try to snag a seat at any one of the restaurants, but the town is quite small, so it's best to secure a reservation in advance. Asador Mayflower has a lovely outdoor terrace, though you wouldn't be wrong to go with other options like Astillero, Iribar, and Kaia Kaipe. You'll see the coal-fired grill outside almost every restaurant, so you can see the grill masters in action. For a more casual vibe on the beach, Balearri has a nice enclosed patio with windows overlooking the sea.
For the ultimate treat, indulge in the tasting menu (over $200 at the time of writing) at the Michelin-starred Elkano, named after the hometown legend, of course. Here, chef Aitor Arregui specializes in simply prepared yet expertly grilled fish of the highest caliber. Dubbed one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, this is a bucket list meal for many visitors.
Things you must do in Getaria
You can't go to Getaria without tasting txakoli. Whether you're in a bar or restaurant, it's non-negotiable. If you have the time, however, you should venture slightly out of the city center for a vineyard tour and proper wine tasting to learn more about this unique wine varietal that is very typical in the Basque Country. Txomin Etxaniz is one of the largest, family-owned producers with stunning grounds overlooking the sea. If you're lucky, you might get to sample some of the matriarch's melt-in-your-mouth tuna during your tasting. Gaintza is another great family-owned winery where you can have a tour, tasting, and snacks with a view.
Whether you're a fashion lover or not, the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum is one of the highlights of the town. For $16 (at the time of writing), you can delve into the designer's early life and history, tracking his humble beginnings as the son of a fisherman and seamstres to his global success. It's worth an hour of your time in between bar-hopping and eating lunch.
After all the eating, drinking, and sightseeing, the beach is the perfect place to take an afternoon siesta. Lounge on the broad, sandy beach and enjoy the view of the villas tucked into the lush hills above the coastal highway. The small bay is mellow and calm, perfect for families and young kids. If you work up an appetite for the next meal, don't forget: Balearri is just a stone's throw away.