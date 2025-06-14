A Fishing Village On Spain's Basque Coast Offers World-Class Food, Hidden Vineyards, And Pretty Beaches

As Spain is no stranger to droves of tourists over the summer, the best way to avoid the crush is to venture off the beaten path and explore areas you haven't heard of. Spain's lush, northern coast is lined with charming fishing villages, picturesque beaches, and seemingly hidden vineyards. The Urola Coast, specifically, is in the Basque Country famous for its verdant, rolling hills that overlook the sea.

One town in particular, Getaria, is especially unique. It's a coastal town, yet also home to the wine region that produces txakoli, a slightly effervescent white wine that goes down very easily on a warm day. The perfect place for a day trip from the nearby foodie paradise San Sebastian, which also houses the most convenient airport, or a suitable base for a few days while exploring the area, Getaria is fortunate to avoid the cruise ship crowds that overwhelm cities that struggle with overtourism, like Barcelona.

Upon entering the town, you'll see a little fishing boat that says "Getaria" and a statue of Juan Sebastián Elkano. Two hometown legends are world-renowned, albeit for very different reasons. Elkano was a Basque fisherman who circumnavigated the globe with Magellan. While Magellan perished during the journey, it was actually Elkano who completed the voyage, ultimately proving that the world was round. Another famous son is Cristóbal Balenciaga, the fashion designer who was born and raised in Getaria before embarking on a successful global career in fashion.