This Airline Wants To Fly Your Kids Straight To Tahiti For Free
It's fun in theory, but traveling with kids rarely feels like a stress-free experience. Between strollers, car seats, diaper bags, and the effort it takes to get through TSA as a family, the logistics alone can be overwhelming. Add in the challenge of keeping your young ones entertained on a long-haul flight, and it's no wonder some parents think twice before booking a family getaway. The upside, however, is that children sometimes get perks that adults don't. For instance, they can visit the cockpit to see how pilots operate the aircraft. And believe it or not, they can sometimes even fly free, and not just the infant-lap-seat kind of deal or the "kids fly free" promos from budget airlines like Frontier. We're talking legit international flights to the French Polynesia, like the one Air Tahiti Nui offers. But, as with everything else, there's a catch.
The airline's "Kids Fly (Almost) Free" deal is perfect for families dreaming of traveling to Tahiti on a budget. With this deal, two kids aged 11 and under can fly for free, provided that you cover the taxes and purchase two round-trip economy tickets from Seattle or Los Angeles to Tahiti. Yup, that's four seats for the price of two adults. Each seat (even the free ones!) includes checked luggage, meals, drinks, pillows, and blankets, aka all the stuff that keeps your kids slightly less unhinged in-flight. You can even check a stroller for free, but you probably already knew that.
The fine print, though, is that you'll need to book and travel by December 2025. And adult fares start at $1,543, going up during peak times. But given that you're flying four people for the price of two, it's still a steal.
Kids also get to enjoy new activities on board
Flight attendants say that the best way to prepare for a flight with your kids is to pack various entertainment options, as well as plenty of snacks for them to munch on when they get antsy. Obviously, that means cramming your carry-on with loads of kid-approved goodies, but Air Tahiti Nui is throwing parents a lifeline. For kids aged 3 to 7, the airline offers a complimentary, eco-friendly activity kit designed to keep boredom at bay at 30,000 feet. It comes in a reusable drawstring bag and includes an activity booklet with Polynesian wildlife facts, board games, and colored pencils — basically, enough distractions to keep your kid from kicking the seat in front of them.
Even better, these amenities are in addition to the usual in-flight entertainment, which includes kids' movies, TV shows, games, music, and magazines. Plus, as noted in an April 2025 press release, the airline's even started handing out child-friendly audio headsets so little ears can jam to their playlists without using your overpriced noise-canceling ones.
If you have a baby in tow, Air Tahiti Nui hasn't forgotten about you. Parents of infants receive what is essentially a spare diaper bag — a separate comfort kit stocked with all the essentials for care, like a changing mat, wipes, lotion, diapers, and a toy. And before you even ask, yes, the airline's got food covered, too: Kids can get special meals that are tailored to their tiny taste buds.