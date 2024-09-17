Can You Really Visit The Cockpit While Flying With Your Child?

It's theoretically possible to be allowed to see the cockpit after landing, but according to Captain Richard Levy, pilots often have to rush off to their next flight or a flight home right away, so they may not have time to show you around once you've reached your destination. He said the best time to ask for a tour is before takeoff. All you need to do is ask the flight attendant who greets you as you walk onboard if it's possible to go forward and visit the flightdeck. "Most likely, you will either be escorted up there, or a phone call will be made to clear the way."

While that might seem like a busy time to ask for a favor from the flight crew, Levy said that as long as the flight isn't running late, maintenance isn't actively working on the plane, and there's enough room on the flightdeck to accommodate your family, bringing you up shouldn't be a problem. So, next time you're flying with children, it's definitely worth asking. Still, Levy advises being mindful of when your pilot needs to get back to work. "When you begin to sense the pilots are getting busy, politely offer to leave and go back to your seat."