Indiana's Quiet Lake Town Has Local Eats, Scenic Trails, And Friendly Vibes For A Quick Indianapolis Getaway
From coast to coast, America's lake towns are as diverse as they are overlooked. Cicero sits just a 45-minute drive away from Indianapolis, promising visitors lakeside tranquility, delicious food, and plenty to see and do for the perfect getaway. While the whole state of Indiana boasts unique destinations, ranging from charming Marion's historic downtown to Franklin County with Brookville's alluring nature, Cicero offers a more well-rounded package, including history, nature, vibes, and so much more.
Though it may be small and quiet, Cicero is steeped in history. Founded in 1834, the town became home to Hamilton County's first bridge just four years later. The arrival of the railroad in 1853 marked the start of a booming industrial chapter. By 1870, the town's bridge was covered and painted red, earning it the name "Red Bridge" and the status of the town landmark to this day. The construction of Morse Reservoir in 1956 transformed Cicero into a lake town nestled on its northeast shore, so much so that locals often refer to it simply as Morse Lake now.
Experience Cicero's attractions and friendly vibes
Morse Reservoir, a man-made lake, is home to plenty of water activities, including fishing, swimming, and kayaking. If you can find a spot on its 35 miles of shoreline, 95% of which is entirely residential areas, then you'd have found the perfect picnic location with gorgeous views of the lake. Next up on Cicero's must-visit list is Red Bridge Park. Located on the northwest side of town, still along the lake, this park is a beloved community spot featuring walking trails, playgrounds, a fishing pier, and a kayak launch — all set against a scenic waterfront backdrop.
A seven-minute drive east will take you to the 800-acre Strawtown Koteewi Park, where you can keep the outdoor adventure going with water activities, scenic hiking trails, and a fascinating glimpse into the area's surprisingly rich archaeological history. However, if biking is your favorite way to explore, Cicero — and Indiana in general — offers an ideal setting. The renowned and interconnected USBR35 cycling route runs throughout the entire state and passes near Cicero, guiding riders through picturesque farmland and beautiful Indiana towns and cities.
Enjoy relaxing hikes followed by delicious meals
The hikes around Cicero are not going to be a challenge, nor are they meant to be. The general vibe of this destination is complete relaxation, and these trails complement that perfectly. In fact, you can complete the MacGregor Park trail in just under 30 minutes. This 1.5-mile loop around the park is home to everything from wildlife prairies to a rain garden, and features dog-friendly spaces and two shelters. Strawtown Koteewi Park is another great hiking spot. It takes approximately 3.3 miles, or just under an hour, to loop around the park, and a little longer to explore its attractions.
If you've built up an appetite after a day of hiking and exploration, Cicero has no shortage of great local eats. Much like this unique Indiana ice cream parlor in Metamora, Alexander's on the Water is the town's go-to spot for dessert. For something a bit more filling, 10 West will cook you up some steaks, burgers, and pasta, while the family-owned DeLullo's Trattoria does some of the finest Italian in Cicero.