Indiana's Quiet Lake Town Has Local Eats, Scenic Trails, And Friendly Vibes For A Quick Indianapolis Getaway

From coast to coast, America's lake towns are as diverse as they are overlooked. Cicero sits just a 45-minute drive away from Indianapolis, promising visitors lakeside tranquility, delicious food, and plenty to see and do for the perfect getaway. While the whole state of Indiana boasts unique destinations, ranging from charming Marion's historic downtown to Franklin County with Brookville's alluring nature, Cicero offers a more well-rounded package, including history, nature, vibes, and so much more.

Though it may be small and quiet, Cicero is steeped in history. Founded in 1834, the town became home to Hamilton County's first bridge just four years later. The arrival of the railroad in 1853 marked the start of a booming industrial chapter. By 1870, the town's bridge was covered and painted red, earning it the name "Red Bridge" and the status of the town landmark to this day. The construction of Morse Reservoir in 1956 transformed Cicero into a lake town nestled on its northeast shore, so much so that locals often refer to it simply as Morse Lake now.