Situated Between Indy And Fort Wayne Is A Charming Indiana City With Parks And A Historic Downtown
If you were to pick a 'classic and cool' part of the country, it's unlikely that the heart of Indiana would strike a chord. On the surface, Marion looks like a quintessential family-friendly city, full of beautiful parks and a reborn historic downtown as the community's anchor. However, if you dig deeper, you'll find a town of hidden gems, attractions, and events paying homage to some of America's coolest and most well-known icons of the past century: fast Harleys, James Dean, and Garfield.
Although the city was founded in 1831, Marion didn't begin to grow until Central Indiana's natural gas boom from the late 19th century to the Roaring Twenties. During this period, beautiful buildings downtown and the city's largest park, Matter Park, along with the international Cornfield Classic motorcycle race, put Marion on the map. Like many other cities in the Midwest in the 1970s and 1980s, Marion suffered as the U.S. economy changed, though the city has since rebounded and is being revitalized.
Marion is located in East Central Indiana, less than a 90-minute drive north of Indianapolis and less than one hour southwest of Fort Wayne, another underrated Midwest city. Along with the other small towns and cities in Grant County, Marion has a great mix of activities, restaurants, and Americana to keep things fun and interesting for a few days.
Experience Marion's parks and activities
Despite being a small city, Marion boasts over 200 acres of parks and paths to explore on foot or by bicycle. The city's scenic Mississinewa River Walk is a 2.5-mile artery connecting part of downtown to two of Marion's 13 parks. Fire up one of the grills at these parks and have a picnic, or take in scenic views along the walkway. Step by step, you'll learn about local history and events until you reach the trail's end at Matter Park on the north side of town. Within Matter Park lie Marion's crown jewels, the picturesque 6.3-acre Gardens of Matter Park and the Meadow. In both, you'll find tranquility in all seasons among 7,000 plants and flowers. Keep your eye out, and you'll also see a 5-foot statue of Garfield as part of Grant County's Garfield Trail.
For fun events, don't miss Marion in the winter. Decades ago, Marion's holiday spirit earned the city the title of Christmas City USA. During the holiday season, Matter Park hosts a portion of Marion's Walkway of Lights, a one-of-a-kind and nationally acclaimed Christmas light display along the Mississinewa River Walk. Just don't tell the beautiful Idaho city of Rupert, which claims the same title, that a local company copyrighted the term for Marion!
During the hottest part of the year, visit Splash House, the city's public water park. Take a dip in the wave pool, or splash the day away in the lazy river. Past visitors say the park is clean and recommend visitors arrive early to beat the crowds.
Explore classic and cool downtown Marion
Marion's golden-age architecture adds life to the city. Although not as famous as the internationally acclaimed, small Indiana city of Columbus, several buildings in the Marion Historical Commercial District have been added to the National Register to preserve the city's heritage and propel future growth. Downtown, the Marion National Bank has become home to an ice cream shop and other retail businesses. In the neighborhood, you'll find plenty of other cuisine, including classic American fare at Grant's Place and tasty tacos at Los Amores. Both restaurants are beloved on Google Maps.
Marion also has magnificent historic homes, including one designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Additionally, the J. Wood Wilson house on West Fourth Street has been transformed into the romantic Hostess House, a restaurant specializing in fine dining just a few blocks west of downtown. Visit during lunch on a weekday for a wide selection of affordable and delicious sandwiches, soups, and salads.
The downtown district is the core of Marion's local art scene. In addition to holding a special place in movie history as the birthplace of James Dean, downtown Marion is home to the Quilters Hall of Fame, a local organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the art and those who pioneered the craft. Visit the beautiful museum on Washington Street, the former home of Marie Webster, a distinguished local entrepreneur and quilter. If you need more proof that Indiana is cool, zip over to the state's 'Home Of The Classics' for another charming weekend getaway.