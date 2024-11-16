The Unique Ice Cream Parlor In Indiana With The World's Largest Collection Of Cookie Jars
If you love discovering hidden gems, we have the perfect place for you. Tucked away in the charming town of Metamora, Indiana, is Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor. Given the name of this quirky mom-and-pop shop, you can easily guess what's inside. However, the store is filled with far more history and eccentricity than you'd imagine.
With over 3,000 cookie jars lining the walls, this store boasts the world's largest collection. You'll find everything from antique bears to basketballs. Holiday lovers will enjoy their Christmas-themed jars, while those who prefer spookier vibes can check out Frankenstein and Count Dracula. There's truly a cookie jar for every taste, and the good news is they're for sale. The bad news? There are no actual cookies. But don't worry, there's an ice cream parlor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Take your time and peruse the displays before ordering a few scoops from the counter, which offers over 20 flavors plus homemade waffle cones.
Just over an hour east of Indianapolis, this shop has a nostalgic atmosphere and friendly service that makes the journey worth it. There must be something in that Midwest air, because the Indianapolis airport also has the best customer service in America. So if you're heading here, don't hesitate to visit Metamora's famed ice cream shop. It's the perfect destination for families, collectors, or those seeking an underrated Midwestern destination. But to truly appreciate this charming shop, we recommend learning a little about its history first.
A brief history of Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor
Part of what makes Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor so special is the people who created it, Eva and Paul Fuchs. The idea sprung from Eva Fuchs' love of cookie jars, and she acquired her first one in 1988. The collection grew rapidly from there and eventually evolved into an entire business.
Eva and her husband Paul turned their hobby into an official business in 1998 when they sold their first jar. In 2001, they set up shop on Lovers Lane and began filling the space with their beloved treasures. The collection grew steadily over the years, eventually catching the attention of the Guinness World Record Association. By 2012, the Fuchs had amassed 2,653 cookie jars — claiming the title of the largest collection of cookie jars in the world. However, despite this large number, Eva still plays favorites. She shared with the Guinness World Records that her most prized cookie jar is that of singer and actor Roy Rogers on his horse, Trigger.
Today, the shop still stands on Lovers Lane and is one of Metamora's most popular tourist destinations. As you approach the quaint store, you'll immediately notice two windows filled with — you guessed it — cookie jars. And as you walk through, you'll be overwhelmed by the sheer variety on display. You won't just find cookie jars, but also salt and pepper shakers and antique glass collected over the years. It's a shrine to cookie lovers, history buffs, and antiques collectors alike. So come here to enjoy a little slice of Indiana's history (with a side of ice cream, of course). And if you're on the hunt for more hidden gems in Indiana, check out this charming town with incredible eateries.