The Unique Ice Cream Parlor In Indiana With The World's Largest Collection Of Cookie Jars

If you love discovering hidden gems, we have the perfect place for you. Tucked away in the charming town of Metamora, Indiana, is Grannie's Cookie Jars & Ice Cream Parlor. Given the name of this quirky mom-and-pop shop, you can easily guess what's inside. However, the store is filled with far more history and eccentricity than you'd imagine.

With over 3,000 cookie jars lining the walls, this store boasts the world's largest collection. You'll find everything from antique bears to basketballs. Holiday lovers will enjoy their Christmas-themed jars, while those who prefer spookier vibes can check out Frankenstein and Count Dracula. There's truly a cookie jar for every taste, and the good news is they're for sale. The bad news? There are no actual cookies. But don't worry, there's an ice cream parlor that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Take your time and peruse the displays before ordering a few scoops from the counter, which offers over 20 flavors plus homemade waffle cones.

Just over an hour east of Indianapolis, this shop has a nostalgic atmosphere and friendly service that makes the journey worth it. There must be something in that Midwest air, because the Indianapolis airport also has the best customer service in America. So if you're heading here, don't hesitate to visit Metamora's famed ice cream shop. It's the perfect destination for families, collectors, or those seeking an underrated Midwestern destination. But to truly appreciate this charming shop, we recommend learning a little about its history first.

