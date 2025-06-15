A Quick And Scenic Hike Leads To One Of Idaho's Most Ethereal Waterfall Swimming Holes With Canyon Views

The Snake River cuts a deep swath across the landscape of the American West, winding between headwaters on the Continental Divide in Wyoming and converging with the mighty Columbia River near the Oregon-Washington border. The river is famed for its treacherous waters, world-class fishing, and for creating one of the world's deepest river gorges, Hells Canyon. While reaching the deepest canyon in America is a forbidding and remote wilderness adventure, there are more accessible parts of the Snake River Canyon that are just as scenic.

As the Snake meanders across southern Idaho, it forms the shallower, but no less spectacular, Snake River Canyon near the towns of Jerome and Twin Falls, Idaho. Along the stark canyon walls, many waterfalls pour into the emerald river below. The most well-known in this section of the canyon is Shoshone Falls, but not far from this must-visit attraction, you can find a variety of smaller cascades that, at the right time of year, form idyllic swimming pools.

One of these off-the-beaten-path waterfalls is known as Mermaid Cove, or sometimes Mermaid Hole. Just a short hike from Jerome, this beautiful waterfall forms a turquoise pool at the base during late summer, where many a swimmer has escaped the hot Idaho summer. Note: Mermaid Cove is only suitable for swimming at the end of the summer, when the current is at its lowest. In spring, the water is too high and dangerous for swimming.