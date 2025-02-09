A Majestic Idaho Canyon Boasts One Of The Very Few Spots To Legally BASE Jump In America
Idaho's gorgeous mountain trails, picture-perfect lakes, and abandoned yet charming ghost towns offer countless adventures for thrill seekers of all ages. On top of hiking, biking, and getting up close to nature, Idaho is one of the only places in the country where you don't need a permit to legally BASE jump year-round. BASE jumpers take a literal leap of faith off of a building, antenna, span (aka bridge), or parts of the earth (like a cliff) and sail down to the ground below with a parachute. Due to the sport being so dangerous, base jumping without a permit is banned in many cities and National Parks, but not from the Perrine Memorial Bridge in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho.
This small city of approximately 54,000 residents is perched above the Snake River in the heart of Idaho's action sports country. Within the city, adventurists and families can enjoy zip lining, kayaking, mountain biking, and even visit the spot where Evel Knievel attempted to make history by jumping the Snake River Canyon in 1974. Although Twin Falls has an airport, there are only limited direct flights to and from Salt Lake City. Twin Falls is much easier to reach by car; it's about two hours east of Boise, one of the most underrated food cities in the northwest. You can't miss this Idaho's BASE jumping hotspot, as it is right at the north edge of town.
Magical Twin Falls
The Magic Valley was created in the early 20th century after the Milner dam was built across the Snake River and irrigation water flowed across the deserts of Southern Idaho. In the years that passed, the Twin Falls area largely remained a sleepy agricultural community with an incredible variety of local and fresh food in season, including berries, peaches, vegetables, and meat, that serve as the cornerstones of a growing local food scene. The city's compact downtown area is easily traversed on foot and is home to several local award-winning breweries: Koto, Milner's Gate, and Magic Valley Brewing Company.
You've got tons of choices for activities and accommodation in Twin Falls. Due to easy interstate access and tourism, Twin Falls has a sizable number of two and three-star hotels for a small city, including hotels by Marriott, Hilton, Choice Hotels, and IHG. These hotels are within walking distance of the city's 12-mile dog-friendly Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, which has some of the best views in the country for runners, bikers, and skateboarders. During the winter or hot summer afternoons, visit the Herrett Center for Arts & Sciences on the College of Southern Idaho's campus. Families and kids of all ages will love exploring the museum and witnessing a genuine fossil of the massive Huntington Canyon Mammoth or catching a show at the planetarium.
Saving the best for last, Shoshone Falls, the Niagra of the West, is just minutes away from the city. At the right time of year, travelers can kayak or paddleboard to the base of the falls from Centennial Park. AWOL Adventure Sports offers kayaking day trips for $80 per person, though an invasive species, the quagga mussel, may limit travel upriver to the falls.
Taking a leap of faith
Once you're ready to stand 486 feet towering above the Snake River and the adrenaline rush of your life, you won't have to wait a day longer. Jumpers visit Twin Falls throughout the year to fly off the bridge and amaze pedestrians or spectators on the Snake River below. If you've got the guts, several local companies in Twin Falls specialize in tandem BASE jumps where visitors can experience a heart-pounding thrill for a few hundred dollars. There is no legal age maximum — however, the minimum age is 13 with both parents physically present to sign documentation.
If you're looking to fly rather than jump, consider taking a zipline tour across the Snake River run by AWOL Adventure Sports. You'll clock in at up to 55 miles per hour as you zoom across the Snake River while soaring up to 1,700 feet above the ground. Participants of all ages are welcome, however, flyers must be at least 50 pounds to participate in the activity. Be sure to wear pants or shorts longer than knee-length, a comfy, moisture-wicking t-shirt, and athletic shoes. And, if you are planning to film or photograph your experience, a helmet mount, selfie stick, or mounted wrist strap can keep your camera from getting caught up or taking the plunge. Once you've had enough of civilization, lace up your hiking boots and check out one of the Gem state's hidden gems, a series of lakes deep in the mountains of Southern Idaho.