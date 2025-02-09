A Majestic Idaho Canyon Boasts One Of The Very Few Spots To Legally BASE Jump In America

Idaho's gorgeous mountain trails, picture-perfect lakes, and abandoned yet charming ghost towns offer countless adventures for thrill seekers of all ages. On top of hiking, biking, and getting up close to nature, Idaho is one of the only places in the country where you don't need a permit to legally BASE jump year-round. BASE jumpers take a literal leap of faith off of a building, antenna, span (aka bridge), or parts of the earth (like a cliff) and sail down to the ground below with a parachute. Due to the sport being so dangerous, base jumping without a permit is banned in many cities and National Parks, but not from the Perrine Memorial Bridge in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho.

This small city of approximately 54,000 residents is perched above the Snake River in the heart of Idaho's action sports country. Within the city, adventurists and families can enjoy zip lining, kayaking, mountain biking, and even visit the spot where Evel Knievel attempted to make history by jumping the Snake River Canyon in 1974. Although Twin Falls has an airport, there are only limited direct flights to and from Salt Lake City. Twin Falls is much easier to reach by car; it's about two hours east of Boise, one of the most underrated food cities in the northwest. You can't miss this Idaho's BASE jumping hotspot, as it is right at the north edge of town.