The Midwest's Most Majestic Collection Of Islands Is A Wisconsin Park With Exceptional Beaches
According to a local legend, Wisconsin's Apostle Islands were formed when a great "manitou," or a spirit in the tradition of the Indigenous Ojibwe people, pursued a deer to the edge of Lake Superior with a bow and arrow. When the deer disappeared into the water, the frustrated spirit threw a handful of rocks out into the lake, which fell to the bottom and eventually became the islands we see today.
There's no denying the Apostle Islands' almost otherworldly essence, and visiting them can be as spiritual an experience as any you can have in nature. Officially established in 1970, the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Wisconsin's Bayfield peninsula includes 21 islands with sandstone cliffs that plunge into the chilly waters of Lake Superior. As a result, this underrated Midwest national park offers thrilling kayak adventures, dozens of miles of waterside trails, and the national park system's largest collection of lighthouses, all in one spot. It's also one of the Midwest's best destinations for spotting the northern lights.
The Apostles are so full of unique natural draws that the islands' beaches, which are arguably some of the best you'll find in the whole Midwest, almost get lost in the mix. We're talking isolated, sandy shores backed by viridian forests and lapped by crystalline waters gorgeous enough to make you feel like you're in an Ojibwe myth. It's a fitting undertone; the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore encourages and rewards a sense of the sacred in its visitors. Even the name "Apostles" likely originated from 18th-century Jesuit missionaries who saw a reflection of their religious traditions and their faith in the water. What you see on these islands might just surprise you, and the only way to find out is to come and explore them.
The Apostle Islands' best beaches
Just getting to the best beaches in the Apostle Islands can be a challenge, as navigating the unpredictable waters of Lake Superior is not for the inexperienced. Luckily, dozens of private companies offer water taxis, boat tours, kayak outfitting, and island-hopping shuttles to help you reach them. Apostle Islands Cruises is a reliable transportation option that's officially authorized by the National Park Service and provides sightseeing boat tours, as well as separate overnight camping shuttles to Oak Island and Stockton Island.
Stockton Island is where you'll find Presque Isle, a sandy spit lined on both sides by the beaches of Presque Isle Bay and Julian Bay. Once you've set up your base at one of the 17 campsites along the isle, hike the Anderson Point Trail to the very end for a dip off the flat sandstone rocks that descend into the lake. The beaches on Michigan Island are another standout. The spit near Michigan Island's lighthouse is a particularly idyllic spot, offering an abundance of driftwood for bonfires and views of Stockton Island and Madeline Island in the distance. Head to the island's southeast shore to snorkel above the R.G. Stewart shipwreck, a cargo vessel that sank in 1899, just off the coast.
If you can't make it to any of the islands, Meyers Beach, located on the western edge of the mainland section, is far more than a consolation prize. The sandy, foliage-backed beach is a must if you're short on time but still want to experience the park's soul. A nearby parking area and staircase offer easy access to the beach, which features picnic tables and vault toilets. Park rangers are on staff at the beach during the summer months to help visitors navigate the area.
The Apostle Islands sea caves and when to visit
Don't leave the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore without seeing the park's sea caves. A 2.5-mile hike from Meyers Beach takes you above the cliffs for views of the mainland Mawikwe Bay caves, and guided kayak tours launch from the beach to let you glide beneath the sculpted stone arches. Take a guided trip to the caves on Devils Island for an even wilder experience. Tours for both typically run from May through September, weather permitting, and can be booked through outfitters like Lost Creek Adventures or Apostle Islands Rustic Makwa Den.
The Apostles require a bit of logistical preparation to make the most of a visit. Visitors can camp on 18 of the national lakeshore's 21 islands, but you'll need to make reservations ahead of time. A significant number of black bears inhabit the park, so be sure to perform due diligence when hiking and camping in the area by storing food properly and making noise as you move to avoid surprising the animals.
Summer is the best time to visit. Whenever you choose to go, pack accordingly: hiking boots, swim gear, a dry bag, and bug spray are all essentials. Bayfield, Wisconsin, is the main gateway town and the easiest place to stage your trip. It's roughly 85 miles east of Duluth and a 4-hour drive from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Lodging ranges from cozy B&Bs to motels and lakefront resorts, with summer rates hovering around $130 to $400 per night. This state is full of overlooked natural wonders, so when you're done weaving through the Apostle's sea caves, head to the part of Wisconsin's Door County that's connected by a coastal byway of unmatched views — you won't regret it.