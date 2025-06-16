The Midwest's Most Majestic Collection Of Islands Is A Wisconsin Park With Exceptional Beaches

According to a local legend, Wisconsin's Apostle Islands were formed when a great "manitou," or a spirit in the tradition of the Indigenous Ojibwe people, pursued a deer to the edge of Lake Superior with a bow and arrow. When the deer disappeared into the water, the frustrated spirit threw a handful of rocks out into the lake, which fell to the bottom and eventually became the islands we see today.

There's no denying the Apostle Islands' almost otherworldly essence, and visiting them can be as spiritual an experience as any you can have in nature. Officially established in 1970, the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore on Wisconsin's Bayfield peninsula includes 21 islands with sandstone cliffs that plunge into the chilly waters of Lake Superior. As a result, this underrated Midwest national park offers thrilling kayak adventures, dozens of miles of waterside trails, and the national park system's largest collection of lighthouses, all in one spot. It's also one of the Midwest's best destinations for spotting the northern lights.

The Apostles are so full of unique natural draws that the islands' beaches, which are arguably some of the best you'll find in the whole Midwest, almost get lost in the mix. We're talking isolated, sandy shores backed by viridian forests and lapped by crystalline waters gorgeous enough to make you feel like you're in an Ojibwe myth. It's a fitting undertone; the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore encourages and rewards a sense of the sacred in its visitors. Even the name "Apostles" likely originated from 18th-century Jesuit missionaries who saw a reflection of their religious traditions and their faith in the water. What you see on these islands might just surprise you, and the only way to find out is to come and explore them.