This Quirky New Jersey Town Near Pennsylvania Has Iconic Movie History And Alpaca Yoga

Much like the picturesque shops and eateries of Clinton, Blairstown is full of cute and interesting spots to discover beyond the horror frenzy. The best place to start is the Blairstown Museum, where you can immerse yourself in the town's rich history through permanent, changing, and interactive exhibitions, including Blairstown's first trolley. The museum — which has free admission — also offers guided walking and trolley tours.

For yoga practitioners and animal lovers, Blairstown is a dream spot. While you might think that, given its connection to a celebrated horror film, it would be home to a yoga studio in a cemetery, Blairstown features one that is infinitely cuter. Hidden Brook Ranch Alpacas offers yoga sessions in the midst of nature and in the company of friendly alpacas and llamas. For $35 per session (at the time of this writing), these gentle animals will not only greet you at the door, but will keep you company as experienced instructors guide you through poses and breathing exercises.

If you prefer your zen moments in a more conventional space, however, then StillPoint Yoga Studio might be more up your alley. They go beyond traditional sessions and offer extended classes covering restorative yoga, rise and shine yoga, and healing yoga. Walk-ins start at a very affordable $15, and they also offer packages to students interested in longer memberships. And for a yoga enthusiast, Blairstown might just be captivating enough to make a lasting commitment.