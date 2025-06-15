This Quirky New Jersey Town Near Pennsylvania Has Iconic Movie History And Alpaca Yoga
Every calendar year has at least one Friday the 13th. When that ominous date arrives, horror fans from around the country — and some from around the world — make a pilgrimage to the small New Jersey town of Blairstown, the backdrop and setting of "Friday the 13th," the iconic 1980 slasher film. For devout cinephiles, a filming location, like this small town in California featured in "Inception," is reason enough to plan a trip. Still, Blairstown has something to offer even to those uninterested in cult classic horror cinema.
With a rich history, unique activities, and easy accessibility, Blairstown is a yearly trip for some, and a hidden gem waiting to be discovered for others. The town is situated near three international airports, the closest being Newark Liberty, 62 miles away. For ultimate convenience, out-of-state visitors could either drive in as part of a larger road trip or rent a car at the airport. Accommodation is easy to come by in nearby Stroudsburg and won't break the bank, with some comfortable rooms costing as little as $80 per night. The Penn Stroud, Hotel Belvidere, and Fairmount Inn are all highly-rated options in the area around Blairstown.
Walk into an open-air film museum at Blairstown
When director Sean S. Cunningham chose Blairstown as the filming location for his low-budget horror production, he was unconsciously transforming the town into an open-air museum for horror fanatics. If you plan your trip around a Friday the 13th, Blairstown will welcome you with festivities, showings of the film, and group tours that explore the film location by location, including packages that offer overnight stays. Nevertheless, iconic locations from the film can be visited year-round and will be less crowded on less sinister dates.
Roy's Hall is the theater that appears in the opening scenes of the film and has a rich history dating back to 1913. This movie theater survived a flood in the '50s before being forced to close due to financial reasons. It operates now as a non-profit and is a vital artistic hub of the community, and is well worth a visit for fans of the arts and motion pictures. Walking out of its doors onto Main Street continues the cinematic immersion as the whole street appears in one way or another in "Friday the 13th." Explore the setting of this legendary slasher while enjoying a true American meal at Blairstown Diner, a historic landmark and yet another location seen in the film.
What else to do in Blairstown
Much like the picturesque shops and eateries of Clinton, Blairstown is full of cute and interesting spots to discover beyond the horror frenzy. The best place to start is the Blairstown Museum, where you can immerse yourself in the town's rich history through permanent, changing, and interactive exhibitions, including Blairstown's first trolley. The museum — which has free admission — also offers guided walking and trolley tours.
For yoga practitioners and animal lovers, Blairstown is a dream spot. While you might think that, given its connection to a celebrated horror film, it would be home to a yoga studio in a cemetery, Blairstown features one that is infinitely cuter. Hidden Brook Ranch Alpacas offers yoga sessions in the midst of nature and in the company of friendly alpacas and llamas. For $35 per session (at the time of this writing), these gentle animals will not only greet you at the door, but will keep you company as experienced instructors guide you through poses and breathing exercises.
If you prefer your zen moments in a more conventional space, however, then StillPoint Yoga Studio might be more up your alley. They go beyond traditional sessions and offer extended classes covering restorative yoga, rise and shine yoga, and healing yoga. Walk-ins start at a very affordable $15, and they also offer packages to students interested in longer memberships. And for a yoga enthusiast, Blairstown might just be captivating enough to make a lasting commitment.