California's 'Last Best Small Town' Is An Enchanting Spot Famed For Film, Food, And Charm
As the third largest state in the U.S., California is packed with travel destinations. While iconic cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco tend to get all the glory, the Golden State is sparkling with hidden gems. From under-the-radar artsy coastal cities like Arcata to quirky mountain towns like Idyllwild, there's a plethora of places just waiting to be discovered.
About 56 miles north of the City of Angels and 30 miles west of Santa Clarita (the city that offers a dose of Hollywood magic without the chaotic crowds of LA), Fillmore is California's "last best small town." Lined with historical buildings and railroads, the riverside town boasts film-worthy charm and has fittingly been featured in a number of movies and television shows. Step inside a silver screen daydream filled with unique downtown shops, historic sites, and delectable wining and dining options. If you're looking to escape LA's city life and discover one of California's best-kept secret towns, look no further than Fillmore.
Step back in time in Fillmore's historic downtown
Like many small towns, Fillmore's main charm lies in its historic downtown district. With a stroll down its quaint streets, you'll find an array of antique shops, a local winery, a historical museum, and 19th- and 20th-century buildings that will transport you back in time or make you feel like you've stepped onto a movie set. Find second-hand treasures at places like Vintage Pleasures or ReGEN Haus, a quirky emporium that boasts an array of oddities and antiquities.
After perusing the local shops, sip back and relax at Giessinger Winery or have a pint and a pizza at Red Engine Brewing. If you're a history buff, don't miss the famous Fillmore Town Theatre on Central Avenue. Dating back to the vaudevillian days, the lovingly restored 325-seat theater hosts a variety of screenings, film festivals, and live performances that are worth checking out.
Fillmore's famous railroad
Fillmore's most famous feature is the Fillmore & Western Railway Co. The historic train and railroad track has been featured in countless films and television shows over the years. Its impressive Hollywood resumé boasts features like the 2011 film "Water for Elephants," the 1993 thriller "Red Rock West," and the 2010 sci-fi movie "Inception." Meanwhile, shows like "Criminal Minds," "CSI," and even "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" have used the tracks and depot for filming.
Unfortunately, the rails (which once offered excursions and Mystery Dinner train rides) were permanently closed to tourists in 2021. You can still take a ride through the town's history at the Fillmore Historical Museum, which features the 1887 Fillmore Railroad Depot, a 1905 craftsman bungalow, the town's original post office, and a 1968 Cotton Belt caboose. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday at specific times, so if you're simply looking for a history-filled, small-town California adventure, all aboard to Fillmore. For a unique experience, you can hop on a magical holiday train ride at the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris.