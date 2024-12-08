California's 'Last Best Small Town' Is An Enchanting Spot Famed For Film, Food, And Charm

As the third largest state in the U.S., California is packed with travel destinations. While iconic cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco tend to get all the glory, the Golden State is sparkling with hidden gems. From under-the-radar artsy coastal cities like Arcata to quirky mountain towns like Idyllwild, there's a plethora of places just waiting to be discovered.

About 56 miles north of the City of Angels and 30 miles west of Santa Clarita (the city that offers a dose of Hollywood magic without the chaotic crowds of LA), Fillmore is California's "last best small town." Lined with historical buildings and railroads, the riverside town boasts film-worthy charm and has fittingly been featured in a number of movies and television shows. Step inside a silver screen daydream filled with unique downtown shops, historic sites, and delectable wining and dining options. If you're looking to escape LA's city life and discover one of California's best-kept secret towns, look no further than Fillmore.