Small-Town New Jersey Is At Its Finest At A Secret Picturesque Spot Full Of Local Shops And Eateries
New Jersey is a state with more than its fair share of stress-free towns. And Clinton, located between New York City and Allentown on the I-78, is fast gaining a reputation among travelers in the know of being one of the state's best kept secrets for both day trippers and those looking for somewhere to take a few days to relax and unwind. The centerpiece of the town is the historic Red Mill on the southern bank of the Raritan River, a picturesque building from the early 19th century which, like many buildings downtown, looks like it would make a suitable backdrop for a Wes Anderson film.
Operational for more than a century from 1810 to 1928, the Red Mill is now the 10-acre Red Mill Museum Village, which is open weekends with exhibits dedicated to the history of the town and local agriculture with 40,000 historical artifacts. Clinton is home to just under 3,000 people, but there is a surprising amount to keep visitors entertained with plenty of outstanding natural beauty, stunning architecture, and many fine local businesses including quaint stores and tasteful eateries.
Exploring picturesque Clinton, New Jersey
Another picturesque building in Clinton, New Jersey is the Hunterdon Art Museum, another former mill on the banks of the water, this time with a grey stone exterior. The building, which is opposite the Red Mill Museum, dates from 1763, and survived fire and decades of constant use before finally being sold and transformed into an art museum in the 1950s. Open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum focuses on art, craft, and design, with changing exhibits and various classes and workshops for both children and adults, while the grounds around it are a lovely place to relax on warm days. Nearby, an antique iron bridge built in 1870 offers fantastic views of the waterfall outside the museum.
Out of town to the north, you will encounter Spruce Run Reservoir, a sprawling body of water with several footpaths ideal for a stroll. An 8 minute drive around the reservoir will bring you to Spruce Run Recreation Park, a green area dedicated to picnic areas, playgrounds and campgrounds, and offers access to the water for swimming in the warmer months, when there is also boat hire available (note, however, that water access is suspended for the 2025 season). The Spruce Run Trails, through beautiful maple and pine forests, are popular with hikers.
Shop, eat, and stay in Clinton
But Clinton, New Jersey is also a great place to simply indulge. If you're looking for places to spend spend spend, head to nearby Main Street, just a few steps from the Red Mill. The walkable street is the home of some of Clinton's best-loved businesses, including Fourchette, a fabulous cheese shop specializing in French varieties which has been pleasing the palates of locals since first opening in 2013. Nearby Kilhaney's Pickles is another must-visit for foodies looking to take a piece of New Jersey home with them. For non-perishables, Main Street is also the home of several clothing and gift stores, including a unique boutique, HeartStrings.
For a casual bite, try Main Street Cravings, a casual burger bar, or The Stone Bean at River Side Coffee & Tea, which also serves light bites. The family run Clinton Towne Restaurant has been operating since 1979, serving American and Greek classics, and remains popular with locals. New Jersey reportedly offers some of the best hotel options in the whole of America, and there are certainly several good options in Clinton, one of the nest located of which is the Hampton Inn, located just to the south of West Main Street. It is well connected and ideally located for those arriving via I-78. TownePlace Suites by Marriott is also a good central option for a few nights in Clinton.
Searching for somewhere else in New Jersey? Moorestown is a walkable New Jersey town with plenty of trendy cafes and boutiques.