Small-Town New Jersey Is At Its Finest At A Secret Picturesque Spot Full Of Local Shops And Eateries

New Jersey is a state with more than its fair share of stress-free towns. And Clinton, located between New York City and Allentown on the I-78, is fast gaining a reputation among travelers in the know of being one of the state's best kept secrets for both day trippers and those looking for somewhere to take a few days to relax and unwind. The centerpiece of the town is the historic Red Mill on the southern bank of the Raritan River, a picturesque building from the early 19th century which, like many buildings downtown, looks like it would make a suitable backdrop for a Wes Anderson film.

Operational for more than a century from 1810 to 1928, the Red Mill is now the 10-acre Red Mill Museum Village, which is open weekends with exhibits dedicated to the history of the town and local agriculture with 40,000 historical artifacts. Clinton is home to just under 3,000 people, but there is a surprising amount to keep visitors entertained with plenty of outstanding natural beauty, stunning architecture, and many fine local businesses including quaint stores and tasteful eateries.