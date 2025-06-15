Hidden In Arkansas' Lakes And Mountains, One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In The US Offers Small-Town Soul

There are plenty of hiking trails in the Rogers area, due in large part to the Rogers Greenway and Trails Master Plan. The greenway blankets the town with more than 60 miles of trails, and the trails' upkeep and expansions are overseen by the city's residents. If you want a peaceful day outdoors, there are many trails waiting to be explored at Lake Atalanta. Enjoy the boardwalk at Lake Atalanta Park for an easy stroll, or continue to the Frisco Springs Trail or the Railyard Loop for a more challenging hike. Cast a line from one of the park's six piers or fish from your canoe or kayak.

Beaver Lake covers almost 30,000 acres and is a destination in itself. Visitors flock to the lake for its crystal-clear waters and some of the best bass fishing in the country. Tournaments are held throughout the spring, summer, and fall. With decent visibility and temperatures in the 70s throughout the summer, the lake is perfect for scuba diving and swimming. Or bring your boat and enjoy an afternoon of wakeboarding or water skiing. Be sure to explore Hogscald Hollow on the eastern part of the lake, a hidden gem offering seclusion and stunning views. When you're ready to be on dry land again, the lake offers numerous hiking trails that lead you through tall bluffs, pristine forest, and lush meadows. During the winter months, the area often transforms into a snowy wonderland, perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.