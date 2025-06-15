Hidden In Arkansas' Lakes And Mountains, One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In The US Offers Small-Town Soul
Tucked away near the lakes of Northwest Arkansas' Ozark Mountains, you will find one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. Despite its rapid growth, the city of Rogers still has its soulful small-town vibe. This charming town hits the trifecta: big-city amenities, small-town feel, and plenty of scenic areas for outdoor adventures. In 2024, in the wake of a devastating tornado, the Rogers City Council voted to focus on making the city more walkable and sustaining the natural beauty of the area. Because of the initiatives, the downtown area is now thriving.
Walking through the eight-block historic downtown area feels like stepping back in time. The revitalized space is your one-stop shopping area for jewelry, one-of-a-kind gifts, and antiques. You can peruse the displays at the Daisy Airgun Museum, which contains over 130 years of the company's history and features the world's largest Daisy airgun, or learn more about the town at the Rogers Historical Museum. When you've had a morning of shopping or browsing museums, you can rest and refuel at one of the area's charming cafes before continuing your exploration.
Outdoor adventures in Rogers, Arkansas
There are plenty of hiking trails in the Rogers area, due in large part to the Rogers Greenway and Trails Master Plan. The greenway blankets the town with more than 60 miles of trails, and the trails' upkeep and expansions are overseen by the city's residents. If you want a peaceful day outdoors, there are many trails waiting to be explored at Lake Atalanta. Enjoy the boardwalk at Lake Atalanta Park for an easy stroll, or continue to the Frisco Springs Trail or the Railyard Loop for a more challenging hike. Cast a line from one of the park's six piers or fish from your canoe or kayak.
Beaver Lake covers almost 30,000 acres and is a destination in itself. Visitors flock to the lake for its crystal-clear waters and some of the best bass fishing in the country. Tournaments are held throughout the spring, summer, and fall. With decent visibility and temperatures in the 70s throughout the summer, the lake is perfect for scuba diving and swimming. Or bring your boat and enjoy an afternoon of wakeboarding or water skiing. Be sure to explore Hogscald Hollow on the eastern part of the lake, a hidden gem offering seclusion and stunning views. When you're ready to be on dry land again, the lake offers numerous hiking trails that lead you through tall bluffs, pristine forest, and lush meadows. During the winter months, the area often transforms into a snowy wonderland, perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Planning your trip to Rogers
Getting to Rogers is easy. You can fly into the Northwest Arkansas National Airport, located just 15 miles away in Benton County. Prefer a road trip? Rogers is two hours from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and over three hours from Kansas City, Missouri. There is no shortage of accommodations in Rogers if you're staying the night. Tent sites, RV campgrounds and cabins allow you to spend more time enjoying the great outdoors. If you prefer to relax and unwind someplace with all the comforts of home plus great modern amenities, there are a number of hotels and short-term vacation rentals available.
While there's plenty to do in and around the city, you should also look underground. The War Eagle Cavern, consistently 58 degrees Fahrenheit, is a must-see attraction while in Rogers. The cavern offers traditional hourlong tours (an easy, accessible half-mile walk that is family- and pet-friendly) all year long. Visitors 13 years of age and over and in good shape physically can reserve tickets for the "Wild Tour." This tour, available from mid-July through November, requires guests to navigate narrow spaces and uneven paths, sometimes by crawling.
Your Arkansas vacation doesn't have to end in Rogers. Whether you want to visit the largest city, the smallest town, or the highest mountain peak in Arkansas, you will always find something new just around the next curve of the road.