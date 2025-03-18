Situated On Arkansas' Highest Peak Is A Mountain Paradise State Park For Sweeping Views And Adventure
Arkansas does not get nearly enough attention as a worthwhile vacation destination. While other Southern states like Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia are famous for their outdoor attractions and amazing cities, Arkansas tends to get overlooked on both counts. But Arkansas has tons of terrific attractions all on its own, including Fayetteville, Arkansas' second-largest city and a thriving creative mecca known as the "Athens of the Ozarks." For outdoor fans, Arkansas' supreme Ozark Mountain beauty provides it with ample state parks that rival those in more popular neighboring states. Within the state's park system, there's arguably no better stop for outdoor recreation than the spectacular Mount Magazine State Park.
When compared to other Arkansas parks and natural preserves, Mount Magazine has the somewhat unfair advantage of protecting Arkansas' highest point. With higher elevations than you'd expect outside of the Appalachians and accessible infrastructure for tourists, Mount Magazine State Park offers an abundance of breathtaking scenic views. It also features some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities in both Arkansas and the Ozarks region as a whole. Mount Magazine also has more than enough modern comforts to satisfy even those visitors who aren't too keen on roughing it during their stay. Since the area is just two hours from Little Rock, Mount Magazine is perfect for both fun day trips and longer excursions into nature.
Mount Magazine is Arkansas' highest point — with views to match
Mount Magazine reaches an elevation of 2,753 feet, making it the highest peak in Arkansas. To reach the very top, you'll need to take the Signal Hill trail, a 1.8-mile loop for intermediate hikers. Although you won't be rewarded with scenic, overlooking views, you can still boast the honor of having hiked up to the highest point in the state.
While the tallest summit doesn't have an easily accessible overlook, there are some exceptional views in other areas, thanks to the mountain's relative isolation and impressive height. The mountain itself is more of a mesa, a flat-topped rock formation bracketed by steep, rocky cliffs. This distinctive geological arrangement provides ample spots to watch the amazing mountainous landscape expanding for miles into the horizon. For many travelers, Mount Magazine State Park rivals even Arkansas' acclaimed Whitaker Point for wildly inspiring scenic views.
Mount Magazine's main viewing areas not only provide exceptional views of the Arkansas River Valley and Ouachita Mountains, but they also offer immersive tours of the region's distinct flora and fauna. For some of the best sights, embark on the 4-mile North Rim, Mossback Ridge, and Greenfield Trails Loop. You'll get up close and personal with the mountain's thriving forest canopy of oak and hickory trees, with abundant wildflowers and native plants. And though Arkansas is not exactly known as a cold-weather state, when snow falls, Mount Magazine becomes arguably the state's single most beautiful winter scene.
Mount Magazine State Park has some of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities
Mount Magazine State Park is located in the larger Ozark-St. Francis National Forests, a stunning stretch of federally protected land within the scenic Ozarks and Arkansas River Valley. The Ozark-St. Francis National Forests cover around 1.2 million acres, allowing plenty of space for amazing outdoor recreation. Even within this setting, Mount Magazine State Park stands out as a true mountain paradise for anyone who wants to explore the great outdoors. The park's extensive network of trails offers some of the best hiking in Arkansas, with abundant routes for easy strolls or challenging backpacking trips.
While destinations like Sugar Loaf Mountain Island are cult favorites for their scenic hikes and panoramic views, Mount Magazine State Park may be the best spot in Arkansas for blending unique adventures and modern amenities. Mount Magazine is also a haven for mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and birdwatching. For visitors who want to get even higher than the mountain's impressive elevation, the park is also one of the best spots in Arkansas for hang gliding.
For all its pristine natural scenery, Mount Magazine does not force you to leave modern luxuries behind. While the park does include excellent RV and tent camping options, it also features the opulent Lodge at Mount Magazine, a cozy mountain resort with 60 rooms, outstanding views, excellent amenities, and event spaces that make for excellent corporate retreats, weddings, and other festivities. The park even has its own dining establishment, as the wonderful Skycrest Restaurant lets you enjoy scenic overlooks during dinner.