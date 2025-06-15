West Virginia's Hot Dog Capital Is A Wildly Underrated Artsy College City Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains
Hot dogs are a summer staple synonymous with major metropolises like Chicago and New York. However, die-hard fans of this nostalgic treat should head down south to West Virginia, more specifically to Huntington. This underrated city on the Ohio River and the surrounding area in Appalachia are considered to be the Mountain State's hot dog capital. Located about an hour away from Charleston, the most affordable vacation destination in the U.S., Huntington features a prestigious art museum and a downtown that's buzzing with activity. This is also where you'll find Marshall University, a renowned public institution.
Nevertheless, Huntington's hot dogs are arguably its claim to fame. The city has a number of stands and eateries that offer West Virginia hot dogs. For example, Stewart's Original Hot Dogs was established in 1932. Known for its electric-orange facade, this drive-in establishment, closed Sundays, is raved about by reviewers on Google for its retro appeal and affordability. That said, if you've never had the pleasure of feasting on a West Virginia hot dog, this regional delight is typically topped with chili. Onions, mustard, and coleslaw may also be added.
Hot dogs are beloved not just in Huntington but throughout the state. Speaking to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, author Emily Hilliard explained that this is partly the result of urban growth and expansion in cities. She specifically cites Huntington, which thanks to the coal industry, flourished in the late 19th and early 20th century. So vital is this food to Huntington's cultural landscape that there is even a hot dog trail for visitors to enjoy.
Take on the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail
Since 2023, the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail has been drawing visitors to West Virginia from far and wide. Created by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, this program encourages individuals to dine at hot dog stands found throughout the city and other nearby destinations for prizes. At the time of this writing, there are nine establishments on the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail including Stewart's Original Hot Dogs. Other notable spots are Midway Drive-In (also known as the Midway West Drive-In) and Hillbilly Hot Dogs. A reviewer on Google referred to the former as, "The best of the hotdog trail — quality, price and atmosphere are at their best. Great sauce." Note that sauce is a colloquial word for chili in West Virginia.
Midway Drive-In has burgers, sandwiches, and shakes on the menu as well. The eatery, founded in 1939, is closed on Sundays. On the other hand, Hillbilly Hot Dogs is located about 20 minutes away from Huntington in Lesage. Aside from serving a classic West Virginia hot dog, they feature specialties such as a taco dog with toppings like nacho cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream as well as a Mothman dog with onion rings. This eccentric stand is made from converted old school buses and once made an appearance on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Hillbilly Hot Dogs is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
If you're interested in taking on the Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail, you must make an account on the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau website. Check off five restaurants on your digital passport for a pin, or dine at all nine establishments for a pin and a T-shirt. Undoubtedly, both are great souvenirs to remember your time in Huntington by.
Come to Huntington for the hot dogs, stay for everything else
It's worth mentioning that Huntington hosts the annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival, celebrated in late July in the downtown area. This one-day event raises money for the city's Hoops Family Children's Hospital and presents visitors and locals with activities such as a car show, a hot dog eating contest, dog races, and much more. Naturally, there's also several vendors where you can indulge in a hot dog. Yet, Huntington is one of the largest cities in the state and boasts a variety of other attractions.
It's no wonder that Huntington is considered one of the best places to live in West Virginia. Ranked as one of the best things to do in the city on Tripadvisor is the Huntington Museum of Art. Spanning 52 acres, the museum's collections range from American to Inuit art and antique firearms. Likewise, visitors can spend their time traversing the many hiking trails surrounding the museum or by exploring the plant conservatory. The Huntington Museum of Art is closed on Mondays. On a budget? Visit on a Tuesday when free admission is offered to guests.
The city is home to the Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) with direct flights from destinations like Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. Stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington, an award-winning four-star hotel. On average, one night here costs less than $200. However, you'll find that most accommodation options in Huntington are at a similar price point. Crazy about hot dogs? Read about New Castle, a small Pennsylvania city that is the world's "Hot Dog Capital" and the Hollywood institution in the heart of Los Angeles serving legendary food.