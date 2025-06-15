West Virginia's Hot Dog Capital Is A Wildly Underrated Artsy College City Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains

Hot dogs are a summer staple synonymous with major metropolises like Chicago and New York. However, die-hard fans of this nostalgic treat should head down south to West Virginia, more specifically to Huntington. This underrated city on the Ohio River and the surrounding area in Appalachia are considered to be the Mountain State's hot dog capital. Located about an hour away from Charleston, the most affordable vacation destination in the U.S., Huntington features a prestigious art museum and a downtown that's buzzing with activity. This is also where you'll find Marshall University, a renowned public institution.

Nevertheless, Huntington's hot dogs are arguably its claim to fame. The city has a number of stands and eateries that offer West Virginia hot dogs. For example, Stewart's Original Hot Dogs was established in 1932. Known for its electric-orange facade, this drive-in establishment, closed Sundays, is raved about by reviewers on Google for its retro appeal and affordability. That said, if you've never had the pleasure of feasting on a West Virginia hot dog, this regional delight is typically topped with chili. Onions, mustard, and coleslaw may also be added.

Hot dogs are beloved not just in Huntington but throughout the state. Speaking to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, author Emily Hilliard explained that this is partly the result of urban growth and expansion in cities. She specifically cites Huntington, which thanks to the coal industry, flourished in the late 19th and early 20th century. So vital is this food to Huntington's cultural landscape that there is even a hot dog trail for visitors to enjoy.