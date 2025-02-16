In The Heart Of Los Angeles Is A Hollywood Institution Serving Legendary Food

Movie stars aren't the only legends in La La Land. With classic Old Hollywood institutions like Musso & Frank Grill (one of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles) and iconic 24-hour delis with midnight celebrity sightings like Canter's, LA boasts a menu of legendary eateries that date back to Tinseltown's golden years. While not all of the city's once-beloved restaurants have escaped the tragic fate of permanent closure or demolition, others have stood the test of time, continuing to inspire hordes of tourists to endure traffic and long lines for a taste of LA history.

One of these legendary establishments is Pink's Hot Dogs. Sharing a birth year with Hollywood classics "Wizard of Oz" and "Gone with the Wind," Pink's has been serving its iconic dogs since 1939. Though prices and times have certainly changed, Pink's remains one of LA's most quintessential food destinations. If you're planning a trip to the City of Angels, no visit is complete without biting into a delicious dog at Pink's Hot Dogs.