In The Heart Of Los Angeles Is A Hollywood Institution Serving Legendary Food
Movie stars aren't the only legends in La La Land. With classic Old Hollywood institutions like Musso & Frank Grill (one of the best local restaurants you can't miss in Los Angeles) and iconic 24-hour delis with midnight celebrity sightings like Canter's, LA boasts a menu of legendary eateries that date back to Tinseltown's golden years. While not all of the city's once-beloved restaurants have escaped the tragic fate of permanent closure or demolition, others have stood the test of time, continuing to inspire hordes of tourists to endure traffic and long lines for a taste of LA history.
One of these legendary establishments is Pink's Hot Dogs. Sharing a birth year with Hollywood classics "Wizard of Oz" and "Gone with the Wind," Pink's has been serving its iconic dogs since 1939. Though prices and times have certainly changed, Pink's remains one of LA's most quintessential food destinations. If you're planning a trip to the City of Angels, no visit is complete without biting into a delicious dog at Pink's Hot Dogs.
Bite into Hollywood history at Pink's Hot Dogs
While nowadays it's normal to drive down North La Brea Avenue near Melrose and see dozens of hungry patrons lined up outside of Pink's, the joint wasn't always as jumping. Back in 1939, there wasn't even a restaurant, just a tiny pushcart on the corner that peddled under 100 hot dogs a day. Today, the retro walk-up-style brick-and-mortar, with its iconic red and white-striped awning and hot dog-adorned sign, sells over 1,200 hot dogs a day.
Serving everyone under the California sun, from selfie-snapping tourists to stars like Drew Barrymore (who even has a dog named in her honor), it's safe to say that eight decades later, Pink's is an insatiable sensation. Smack dab in the middle of major film studios like Paramount and Universal, Pink's is a hot spot to visit if you want to see stars in Los Angeles, many of which are memorialized in framed photos blanketing the interior dining room wall. The restaurant itself has made countless onscreen appearances, including an iconic cameo in David Lynch's "Mulholland Drive." Hot dog tip: You can even order a Mulholland Drive Dog. Just make sure you have the appetite for the 9-inch monster smothered in nacho cheese that stretches nearly as long as the famous street itself.
Choose from dozens of delicious dogs
The original Pink's menu was small and simple, consisting of 25-cent chili dogs, hamburgers, and coke. Now, there are dozens of dog options that include classic variations like the Chicago Polish Dog, the New York Dog, and — of course — the Pink's Famous Chili Dog that started it all. You can also choose from specials named after famous Pink's patrons, such as the Rosie O'Donnell Long Island Dog, the Martha Stewart Dog, and the Brando Dog. With just about every topping and condiment you can imagine — bacon, guacamole, sour cream, onion rings, BBQ sauce, and beyond — you're free to create your own special hot dog as well. If you're very lucky, perhaps you could even get a dog named after you one day.
If hot dogs aren't your favorite, you can also grab a burger. Though the options aren't quite as extensive, you can choose from a variety of chili burgers, turkey burgers, and specials like the "Magic" Mushroom Double Burger. If you're hungry for both, order the "Hamdoger," a deliciously unique creation that's half hot dog, half hamburger on a bun. Whether you're enjoying a classic chili dog or trying a celebrity-inspired combination of toppings piled high on a bun, every bite at Pink's is legendary — and worth standing in line for.