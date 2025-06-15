North Carolina's Easternmost Point Is A Cinematic Barrier Island With Dreamy Beaches And Adventure
There's no shortage of stellar vacation destinations in North Carolina, from the wooded wonderland of Robbinsville in the Smoky Mountains to the outdoor paradise that is the famous Biltmore house. But North Carolina's famed barrier islands loom especially large in pop culture: from books and movies like "Nights in Rodanthe" to television series like "Outer Banks." As it turns out, there's good reason for all the attention: the Outer Banks offer pristine open-sea beaches, outdoor adventure activities galore, fascinating maritime historical sites, and a multitude of gorgeous seaside towns and villages to explore. Of this chain of islands, Rodanthe — nestled between the Atlantic and the Pamlico Sound – is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for an exceptional North Carolina beach vacation.
Located on the northern tip of Hatteras Island, the village of Rodanthe is actually North Carolina's easternmost point. Its serene atmosphere really feels like a world away from the hustle-bustle of city life. Unlike some parts of the Outer Banks, Rodanthe is almost untouched by big-box chains and retains an old-school coastal charm. While you might not meet Richard Gere, or solve a treasure-hunting mystery, you'll definitely have a memorable time on this sun-kissed isle.
Water activities are the main attraction at this coastal oasis
If you love the ocean, you're in the right place. A multitude of aquatic activities are available to you on Rodanthe, including surfing, kitesurfing, and windsurfing. Take advantage of a variety of gear shops to rent anything you need or even sign up for lessons. If water sports aren't your preference, you can bike or walk along the coastline and up the wooden pier, which stretches 700 feet into the Atlantic Ocean. Or simply relax on the beach with a good book.
Like the once-bustling island village of Portsmouth, Rodanthe has its share of long-lost history — those who want a bit of education on their vacation should take a jaunt over to the Chicamacomico Life Saving Station Museum. Exactly what it sounds like, this former Life-Saving Service and Coast Guard station — which was built in 1874, making it the first one in North Carolina — is now a museum. Visitors can learn about maritime and life-saving rescue history at this meticulously cared-for historic site, which is maintained by volunteers from the local community.
What to know for your visit to Rodanthe
The Outer Banks are a popular destination, particularly in the summertime. Visitors not only come from inland North Carolina but from much further afield as well, so you'll want to be sure to book accommodation far in advance, particularly in peak season. Fortunately, there are a wealth of options to choose from: ranging from rental homes (including the real-life Inn at Rodanthe featured in the 2008 film "Nights in Rodanthe") to inns and bed-and-breakfasts and beyond.
While summer is the most popular time to visit, the off-season has its charms too. When winter sets in, the crowds die down, and while it may be less balmy outside, the village becomes even more peaceful and quiet. If you visit over the holiday season, you'll get to experience a special Rodanthe tradition: Old Christmas, which has been celebrated on the island for 260 years. When you do arrive, the best way to navigate to and around Rodanthe is by car. The nearest airport is Norfolk, Virginia – about 115 miles, or two and a half hours, away.