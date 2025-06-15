North Carolina's Easternmost Point Is A Cinematic Barrier Island With Dreamy Beaches And Adventure

There's no shortage of stellar vacation destinations in North Carolina, from the wooded wonderland of Robbinsville in the Smoky Mountains to the outdoor paradise that is the famous Biltmore house. But North Carolina's famed barrier islands loom especially large in pop culture: from books and movies like "Nights in Rodanthe" to television series like "Outer Banks." As it turns out, there's good reason for all the attention: the Outer Banks offer pristine open-sea beaches, outdoor adventure activities galore, fascinating maritime historical sites, and a multitude of gorgeous seaside towns and villages to explore. Of this chain of islands, Rodanthe — nestled between the Atlantic and the Pamlico Sound – is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for an exceptional North Carolina beach vacation.

Located on the northern tip of Hatteras Island, the village of Rodanthe is actually North Carolina's easternmost point. Its serene atmosphere really feels like a world away from the hustle-bustle of city life. Unlike some parts of the Outer Banks, Rodanthe is almost untouched by big-box chains and retains an old-school coastal charm. While you might not meet Richard Gere, or solve a treasure-hunting mystery, you'll definitely have a memorable time on this sun-kissed isle.