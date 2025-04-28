North Carolina's Once-Bustling Island Village Is Now A Ghost Town With A Pristine Beach And Coastal Beauty

North Carolina might be known for mountainous places, like the resort town with the state's only natural hot springs in the Blue Ridge Mountains, but it also has its share of coastal paradises and beautiful islands. One island in particular manages to blend pristine beachy vibes with a historic ghost town. Located off the coast of North Carolina and relatively difficult to get to, the trip to Portsmouth Island is well worth it if you want the chance to see this deserted village and how it looked before it was abandoned in the 1970s.

Portsmouth used to be a bustling island. Though it was never large, it was lively, especially as the shipping industry thrived, but when the Civil War started, Portsmouth began to fade away. By 1956, only 17 residents remained on the island, and in 1971, the final two finally agreed to move onto the mainland, leaving a ghost town in their wake.

However, instead of the island being purchased by a developer and all that history fading away, 250 acres were placed on the National Register of Historic Places, preserving the buildings and land for future generations to visit. Because it's listed, many of the structures that remain have been restored, including the school, post office, church, and even a Coast Guard station. Some of the homes have been left untouched as well, and — despite the gradual decline of the island town as a whole — many look as if the residents have simply stepped out for a few hours instead of packing up and leaving permanently decades ago.