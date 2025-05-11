This Lovely North Carolina Town Is A Dazzling Water Wonderland Boasting A Great Smoky Mountains Backdrop
If you're looking for a mountain adventure to get some fresh air or just beat the summer heat, it's hard to beat the region in far western North Carolina. You'll find the world-famous Smoky Mountains along the Tennessee state line. However, contrary to the north side, which is filled with tourist hotspots, the southern North Carolina side has small, quiet mountain towns. It's the perfect spot to knock out a few days of waterfall hikes, fishing, lounging on a scenic mountain lake, or even tackling a fun driving adventure.
Robbinsville sits between two treasures of Southern Appalachia: the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Nantahala National Forest. Both draw visitors back every year with wildflowers, clean mountain air, waterfalls galore, and countless outdoor activities. The nearby Cherohala Skyway through the mountains of Tennessee makes a nature-filled road trip that everyone will enjoy.
The town is situated on U.S. Highway 129, a road famous for a short stretch near the Tennessee state line known as the Tail of the Dragon. As the road winds up and down the rugged Smoky Mountains, there are no fewer than 318 curves and hairpin turns in a stretch of just 11 miles. The Dragon is one of America's best sports car and motorcycle roads, and it's just 30 minutes north of Robbinsville.
Robbinsville, a place to soak in fresh mountain air or splash in a lake
If you're visiting Robbinsville, you're probably coming for one of two attractions: the mountains themselves or the beautiful waters of Santeetlah Lake — or some combination of the two. Whether you're looking for an exhilarating drive along the Dragon or a hike in the woods, along streams, and to waterfalls, there are options near the town. Hiking site All Trails lists 35 paths near the town, ranging from easy and moderate treks along the lake to rugged mountain summits and sections of the Appalachian Trail. There are also plenty of places to camp or picnic.
Around 80% of the shoreline of Santeetlah Lake is within the national forest's boundaries, making it one of the state's most pristine lakes. The Santeetlah Marina has rentals for whatever fun you'd like on the water, be it a pontoon boat for fishing, swimming, or picnicking, or a kayak for a bit of paddling. Head to the Cheoah Point Recreation Area for camping and picnicking options. If you're looking for more adrenaline from your watery adventures, the Cheoah River has Class IV and V rapids a few days a year when planned releases from the dam are performed.
Robbinsville itself is a small mountain town with a population of less than 1,000. However, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do for visitors. There's a selection of eateries, including Italian and Mexican restaurants and a smattering of American-style diners. Right off Main Street is Lynn's Place, a family-owned diner open every day of the week except Sunday. Lynn's has a 4.3-star rating on Tripadvisor. The town also has a supermarket to stock your rental cabin or pick up camping supplies.
Planning your mountain retreat in Robbinsville
The six-unit River's Edge Treehouse Resort and the Historic Tapoco Lodge Resort are Traveler's Choice Award winners with nearly perfect scores on Tripadvisor. Both are located along the beautiful Cheoah River, but the Treehouse Resort is in town, while the lodge is about 30 minutes north. While there are a Quality Inn and a few independent motels along the highway, private cabin rentals are the best places to stay in the mountains. There are also numerous camping options in the surrounding area, from primitive tents and rustic cabins to full-hookups for the biggest Class As.
The most popular time to visit the Smoky Mountain region is during summer, when most people take camping and hiking vacations to escape the summer heat that seems to be everywhere else. While Robbinsville is convenient to the mountains, its elevation is only 2,000 feet above sea level. It is high enough to cut the muggy Southern heat, with the highest average temperatures in July only getting up to 84 degrees. Winters are cold, with lows reaching in the 20s, and the area averages between one to three inches of snow every month between December and March.
Robbinsville is located about two hours south of Knoxville, Tennessee. The McGhee Tyson Airport has non-stop service to about two dozen destinations around the country, including connections to major hubs like Atlanta and Charlotte. No matter where you're coming from, however, Robbinsville and the surrounding mountain region require a car to explore. This area of the Smoky Mountains is more rural and isolated than others, which makes it a bit harder to access. It's almost two hours west of popular Asheville, and more than an hour from North Georgia's charming lakeside town of Hiawassee.