This Lovely North Carolina Town Is A Dazzling Water Wonderland Boasting A Great Smoky Mountains Backdrop

If you're looking for a mountain adventure to get some fresh air or just beat the summer heat, it's hard to beat the region in far western North Carolina. You'll find the world-famous Smoky Mountains along the Tennessee state line. However, contrary to the north side, which is filled with tourist hotspots, the southern North Carolina side has small, quiet mountain towns. It's the perfect spot to knock out a few days of waterfall hikes, fishing, lounging on a scenic mountain lake, or even tackling a fun driving adventure.

Robbinsville sits between two treasures of Southern Appalachia: the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Nantahala National Forest. Both draw visitors back every year with wildflowers, clean mountain air, waterfalls galore, and countless outdoor activities. The nearby Cherohala Skyway through the mountains of Tennessee makes a nature-filled road trip that everyone will enjoy.

The town is situated on U.S. Highway 129, a road famous for a short stretch near the Tennessee state line known as the Tail of the Dragon. As the road winds up and down the rugged Smoky Mountains, there are no fewer than 318 curves and hairpin turns in a stretch of just 11 miles. The Dragon is one of America's best sports car and motorcycle roads, and it's just 30 minutes north of Robbinsville.