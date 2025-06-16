On One Of Italy's Best Beaches Is A Sicilian Hotel With Plunge Pools, Pistachio Granita, And Elevated Charm
Ever since the second season of "The White Lotus" graced our screens, Sicily (or more specifically Taormina) has been one of the most coveted vacation destinations. And honestly, it's not hard to see why. One stroll down the picturesque cobblestone streets, lined with charming shops and stunning seaside views, and you'll instantly understand why so many fall under Taormina's spell.
Nestled between Mount Etna (Europe's tallest active volcano) and the Ionian Sea, this chic Sicilian city is a treasure trove of ancient ruins, sun-drenched coastlines, and some of the best cuisine you'll ever eat. And located just below the postcard-perfect town lies one of the island's most luxurious coastal escapes: the Mazzarò Sea Palace. Recently renovated with luxe touches (like suites equipped with private plunge pools and menus adorned with local delicacies like a pistachio granita), this world-class resort will stay etched in your brain long after you leave the island.
Inside the Mazzarò Sea Palace
Overlooking Mazzarò Bay, one of Italy's best beaches, the Mazzarò Sea Palace is fully equipped with all the luxe touches one could possibly want on a Sicilian escape. Recently reopened in March 2025 following renovations, each of the 68 rooms features new contemporary touches by the Milan-based studio De.Tales. Every light-filled room features lush linens, spacious terraces, and a breathtaking view of the water — while the six suites on site also come with their very own private plunge pool. One of the best parts, perhaps, of the ultra-stylish retreat is the private beach reserved for hotel guests. Considering that Taormina is one of the most popular destinations in Sicily, being able to relax on your own private beach is more than enough reason to book a stay (at least, in our opinion).
Beyond the beach, there's plenty to enjoy about the Mazzarò Sea Palace. Start the day with a made-to-order breakfast on the panoramic terrace before taking a dip in the pool. When you need a little extra pampering, the Hyd'Or wellness centre has a plethora of spa offerings to grant your every wish. And while one can certainly spend an entire afternoon (or perhaps an entire week) on the sand loungers overlooking the sea, the on-site dining is an event of its own. Armònia restaurant is a special affair run by chef Riccardo Fazio, boasting a menu filled with Sicilian and seafood dishes, fresh from the area nearby. But the belle of the ball is the granita – a Sicilian specialty served in flavors like pistachio, almond, and coffee — best enjoyed mid-morning from the breakfast spread with the view of the sea. At Mazzarò Sea Palace, every single last detail was designed to delight.
Getting to the Mazzarò Sea Palace and exploring Taormina
The easiest way to get to Taormina is by flying into Catania Airport, which is about a 45-minute drive away. Delta actually now offers nonstop flights from New York's JFK, making this special little corner of Italy more accessible than ever. From Catania, travelers opt to take a bus or a train for about an hour and a half transit to Taormina, but we would definitely recommend renting a car if you plan to see more of the island. Driving in Sicily is not for the faint of heart, but since there's so much to do and see on the island, it's truly the best way to soak it all up properly.
Once you're ready to explore outside the property, we recommend venturing into Taormina's historic downtown area, where you'll find an array of vibrant shops, cafes, and restaurants. When in town, you absolutely must try the legendary Bam Bar for its granita served with a side of brioche. You'll also want to stroll by Taormina's Greek-Roman theater, one of Europe's most important ancient Greek sites. Then, take the cable car down to Isola Bella, yet another of Sicily's best beaches, a tiny nature reserve where most of the town goes for a refreshing dip. If you're in the mood for a day trip, Mount Etna is probably the most popular, but you should definitely check for volcano eruption warnings as they happen often (its most recent was on June 2nd). From ancient ruins to granita mornings overlooking the ocean, Taormina is an unforgettable escape — and the Mazzarò Sea Palace offers a stunning stay that's nothing short of elevated charm.