On One Of Italy's Best Beaches Is A Sicilian Hotel With Plunge Pools, Pistachio Granita, And Elevated Charm

Overlooking Mazzarò Bay, one of Italy's best beaches, the Mazzarò Sea Palace is fully equipped with all the luxe touches one could possibly want on a Sicilian escape. Recently reopened in March 2025 following renovations, each of the 68 rooms features new contemporary touches by the Milan-based studio De.Tales. Every light-filled room features lush linens, spacious terraces, and a breathtaking view of the water — while the six suites on site also come with their very own private plunge pool. One of the best parts, perhaps, of the ultra-stylish retreat is the private beach reserved for hotel guests. Considering that Taormina is one of the most popular destinations in Sicily, being able to relax on your own private beach is more than enough reason to book a stay (at least, in our opinion).

Beyond the beach, there's plenty to enjoy about the Mazzarò Sea Palace. Start the day with a made-to-order breakfast on the panoramic terrace before taking a dip in the pool. When you need a little extra pampering, the Hyd'Or wellness centre has a plethora of spa offerings to grant your every wish. And while one can certainly spend an entire afternoon (or perhaps an entire week) on the sand loungers overlooking the sea, the on-site dining is an event of its own. Armònia restaurant is a special affair run by chef Riccardo Fazio, boasting a menu filled with Sicilian and seafood dishes, fresh from the area nearby. But the belle of the ball is the granita – a Sicilian specialty served in flavors like pistachio, almond, and coffee — best enjoyed mid-morning from the breakfast spread with the view of the sea. At Mazzarò Sea Palace, every single last detail was designed to delight.