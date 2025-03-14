Some Of Europe's Most Important Ancient Greek Sites Aren't Even In Greece, According To Rick Steves

Ancient Greek history has always been marvelous with its incredible mythology, architecture, and leaders. Unlike many would assume, though, many ancient Greek sites are not exclusive to Athens. Some of them aren't even in Greece! Renowned travel expert Rick Steves says that some of Europe's most significant Greek sites can actually be found in Sicily.

This Italian island was once ruled by the Greeks and was a thriving hub of Greek civilization. To this day, Sicily boasts some of the best ancient Greek ruins, grand theatres, and historical landmarks that can easily compete with the amazing architecture found in Athens.

According to Steves on his travel site Rick Steves' Europe, two of the most remarkable sites in Sicily are of Greek origin: the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento and the ancient theater in Taormina. These incredible sites offer travelers a glimpse into the island's rich Greek heritage and offer visitors the chance to explore an ancient Greek getaway during a European vacation.