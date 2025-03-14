Some Of Europe's Most Important Ancient Greek Sites Aren't Even In Greece, According To Rick Steves
Ancient Greek history has always been marvelous with its incredible mythology, architecture, and leaders. Unlike many would assume, though, many ancient Greek sites are not exclusive to Athens. Some of them aren't even in Greece! Renowned travel expert Rick Steves says that some of Europe's most significant Greek sites can actually be found in Sicily.
This Italian island was once ruled by the Greeks and was a thriving hub of Greek civilization. To this day, Sicily boasts some of the best ancient Greek ruins, grand theatres, and historical landmarks that can easily compete with the amazing architecture found in Athens.
According to Steves on his travel site Rick Steves' Europe, two of the most remarkable sites in Sicily are of Greek origin: the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento and the ancient theater in Taormina. These incredible sites offer travelers a glimpse into the island's rich Greek heritage and offer visitors the chance to explore an ancient Greek getaway during a European vacation.
Agrigento's Valley of the Temples: A Greek masterpiece outside of Greece
"Near Sicily's south coast is Agrigento, with its 'Valley of the Temples' — the largest, best-preserved collection of ancient Greek buildings outside of Greece," Rick Steves writes on his site, Rick Steves' Europe. "Its top temple rivals the Parthenon — not a surprise, since Agrigento was one of the richest Greek colonies and a thriving democracy 2,500 years ago."
Within the Valley of the Temples, you'll find the Temple of Concordia. This is one of the most intact ancient Greek temples still standing, though it was built in 430 B.C. This architectural masterpiece allows visitors to marvel at the intricate carvings, massive Doric columns, and stunning hilltop views. Today, the archeological wonder is a UNESCO World Heritage site. While there is a fee to explore this Archeological Park, it is free on every first Sunday of the month until 7 p.m.
The Valley of the Temples is home to seven other ancient temples besides the Temple of Concordia. Walking through these structures is like traveling through time to ancient Greece. Many of the temples were dedicated to Greek deities, such as the Temple of Olympian Zeus. The Temple of Hera is another fairly intact destination atop a hill, while the Temple of Hercules is the oldest structure in the valley. Both are worth visiting if you're pressed for time.
Taormina's Greek-Roman Theater: A dramatic stage with a view
One must-visit location when in Sicily is Taormina, a beautiful town on Sicily's east coast. It is known as a classic, romantic Italian city perfect for a couple's getaway. Situated in this town is a spectacular Greek-Roman theater with an incredible view of Mount Etna as well as the calming beauty of the sea. "Taormina's setting impressed the ancient Greeks — probably more for its strategic location than the view," Rick Steves shares on his website.
The theater, built in the 3rd century B.C., features breathtaking architecture and surrounding views that have made it a legendary landmark. "Its Greek-Roman theater must be the most dramatically situated theater from the ancient world," Steves explains on Rick Steves' Europe. He also says that the venue continues to be used today for performances — famous musicians such as Elton John, Paul Simon, and Tony Bennett have performed here. Attending a concert today at this marvelous site is the perfect combination of ancient history and modern entertainment. If you don't have time for a concert, pay a visit to the landmark and get a glimpse of Sicily's coastline and Mount Etna from the stone seating.
To get to Agrigento, you're best off flying into either Vincenzo Bellini Catania Airport in Catania or Palermo Airport and then renting a car. The drive to the Valley of the Temples is over two hours long, so consider stopping for a meal on the way.