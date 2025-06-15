Airlines Could Be Charging You Extra For Flying Solo (And Here's How To Avoid It)

In May 2025, Thrifty Traveler discovered that the three largest U.S. airlines (Delta, United, and American) had started charging solo travelers more than travelers flying with one or more other passengers. It appeared that, by using "fare buckets" in which certain fares types were only available to passengers flying in groups of two or more, as well as higher price segmentation aimed toward passengers searching for single seats, these airlines were charging a premium to ride solo, and no one knew how long it had been going on for.

The most extreme price difference Thrifty Traveler reported was on a one-way flight from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to Lexington (LEX), in which both American and United were charging $214 per seat for individual bookings versus $108 per seat ($215 total) for tandem seat bookings. That's essentially twice the price for one seat versus two! Several major news outlets claimed to have queried the airlines about the uptick in solo pricing, but all three carriers refrained from providing direct comments. The only two things reporters were able to confirm, as noted in The Washington Post, was that the pricing structure wasn't new and that American had apparently been the first to utilize it.

The good news? The pricing upcharge for traveling solo appeared not to be universal across routes, nor have other airlines (such as Southwest, Alaska, or JetBlue) followed this practice. USA Today also reported that, since Thrifty Traveler's original article debuted, both Delta and United seem to have nixed their solo pricing rules in the face of customer backlash. But there's no guarantee things will remain this way, so it's best to stay savvy on your solo searches from here on out.