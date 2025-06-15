Spain's Most Underrated Wine Region Blends Dramatic Scenery With Renowned Reds And Historic Charm

While Spain has 139 official wine regions across the country, most visitors flock to La Rioja. As the most renowned wine region in Spain, La Rioja produces a lovely range of red and white varietals. However, Ribera del Duero is one of Spain's best, most underrated wine regions in the Castilla and León province. Fans of Napa Valley cabs will appreciate the full-bodied red wines coming out of the region that covers a little over 70 miles.

Located a little over two hours southwest of La Rioja and about two hours north of Madrid, Ribera del Duero is a bit too far to do as a day trip (unless you don't mind a really long outing). Instead, spend several indulgent days along a route in the region to experience the best it has to offer. While you could take a train, it would be best to have your own car so you can explore the area freely, visiting the nearby cities of Burgos, Segovia, Soria, and Valladolid.

Spain is one of the best countries for a road trip, as the roads are in excellent condition, easy to navigate, and have plenty of scenic drives on offer. Plan on three to four nights to allow time to get your bearings, visit several wineries and restaurants, and still have time to relax. And as for when to go, avoid summer if you can. Spain is one of the most highly visited countries in Europe, with record tourism numbers expected this year. Opt for a fall trip when temps are cooler and prices are lower; plus, you won't be rubbing elbows with throngs of tourists.