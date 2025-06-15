The Once-Notorious New England Jail That Is Now A Chic Five-Star Luxury Boutique Hotel In Boston

The city of Boston, Massachusetts is iconic for its history, much of which was instrumental in the formation of the United States. The midnight ride of Paul Revere, the Boston Tea Party, the founding of America's first university, the Great Molasses Flood — Boston's history is long and complex. And while Boston is very much a modern, thriving metropolis, the evidence of its rich history is scattered throughout the city. Perhaps one of the best ways to feel Boston's history come alive is on the Freedom Trail, one of America's most historic trails through downtown Boston's neighborhoods, churches, and landmarks.

An ideal base to explore the Freedom Trail, not to mention the rest of Boston's incredible history, is the historic Liberty Hotel. Located on the edge of Beacon Hill, one of Boston's most storied and charming neighborhoods, complete with brick row houses, cobblestone streets, and even gas lamps, the Liberty Hotel was once the Charles Street Jail. A national historic landmark built in 1951, this impressive stone edifice housed some of Boston's most notorious criminals well into the 20th century. After a long renovation, the hotel was reopened in 2007, now a covetable place to lay your head, yet still featuring plenty of the original designs that harken back to its roots as a jail. The 298 rooms and suites overlook the gorgeous Boston skyline, the soaring atrium is lined with the original catwalks leading to cells, former cell doors remain in the adroitly-named restaurants "Clink" and "Alibi," and the former exercise yard is now a peaceful courtyard oasis.