The Once-Notorious New England Jail That Is Now A Chic Five-Star Luxury Boutique Hotel In Boston
The city of Boston, Massachusetts is iconic for its history, much of which was instrumental in the formation of the United States. The midnight ride of Paul Revere, the Boston Tea Party, the founding of America's first university, the Great Molasses Flood — Boston's history is long and complex. And while Boston is very much a modern, thriving metropolis, the evidence of its rich history is scattered throughout the city. Perhaps one of the best ways to feel Boston's history come alive is on the Freedom Trail, one of America's most historic trails through downtown Boston's neighborhoods, churches, and landmarks.
An ideal base to explore the Freedom Trail, not to mention the rest of Boston's incredible history, is the historic Liberty Hotel. Located on the edge of Beacon Hill, one of Boston's most storied and charming neighborhoods, complete with brick row houses, cobblestone streets, and even gas lamps, the Liberty Hotel was once the Charles Street Jail. A national historic landmark built in 1951, this impressive stone edifice housed some of Boston's most notorious criminals well into the 20th century. After a long renovation, the hotel was reopened in 2007, now a covetable place to lay your head, yet still featuring plenty of the original designs that harken back to its roots as a jail. The 298 rooms and suites overlook the gorgeous Boston skyline, the soaring atrium is lined with the original catwalks leading to cells, former cell doors remain in the adroitly-named restaurants "Clink" and "Alibi," and the former exercise yard is now a peaceful courtyard oasis.
The once-storied Charles Street Jail, now re-imagined as the stylish Liberty Hotel in Boston
Boston is full of history, from Paul Revere's former house to the Gardner Museum, the world-class East Coast art museum where one of America's most famous heists took place. And the Liberty Hotel, once the Charles Street Jail, is an integral part of this. Well-known inmates once included crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, Malcolm Little (who would one day become instrumental civil rights leader Malcolm X), Albert DeSalvo a.k.a the Boston Strangler, conman Frank Abagnale Jr., women's suffragettes, and Italian anarchists, Sacco and Vanzetti, who were in Charles Street Jail before meeting the electric chair in 1925.
The jail was designed as a more humane way of housing prisoners, focused less on solitary confinement and more on rehabilitating criminals to re-enter society as law-abiding citizens. The large courtyard and tall windows brought in extra light, and many of the cells were single occupancy. During a tour, baseball great Babe Ruth once remarked, "It isn't like a jail, it's like a hotel," (via the West End Museum website). However, by the 1970s, conditions in the Charles Street Jail had deteriorated, resulting in a prisoner's revolt and subsequent lawsuit. The last prisoner was transferred out in 1990, and soon, the jail was transformed into the luxurious Liberty Hotel.
In addition to the comfortable guest rooms with their own marble bathroom, starting at $294 per night, Liberty Hotel has a whole host of amenities. Hotel guests can join a complimentary weekly yoga class, access a nearby sports club, along with room service, dog-walking service (yes, it's also pet-friendly), babysitting service, bike rentals, tours, free coffee, champagne upon check-in, and several of Boston's best restaurants. In addition to Clink and Alibi, there's the Liberty Lobby Bar, the seasonal Yard, Scampo, and Catwalk, a private bar for guests.
The area around the Liberty Hotel in Boston
After exploring the Liberty Hotel and eating at the world-class Clink restaurant, you'll want to set out and explore the rest of Boston. One nearby site is the Boston Common, America's oldest public park, a beautiful oasis hidden in this bustling city. An eight-minute walk from the hotel, in the winter, enjoy ice-skating on Frog Pond, and in the summer, take a leisurely picnic on the expansive grass, people-watching Boston citizens. Walk along the iconic Liberty Street, which meanders through Beacon Hill, and is known for its charming shops and restaurants. The Charles River Esplanade also provides incredible views of the river and greater Boston, as well as boating opportunities. A 15-minute walk will take you to Boston's iconic Faneuil Hall Marketplace, where visitors can shop, eat, and listen to live music.
There's also the Freedom Trail, a 10-minute trek from the hotel, and baseball lovers can't miss Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox. Overall, the history of Boston and its modern life are literally outside your door (or even inside your room) when staying at the Liberty Hotel.