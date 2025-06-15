The Best Airport In America For Bougie Layovers Is Located In A Quintessential California City
When you plan a flight and realize that you'll need a layover to get to your destination, the first feeling that probably arises is annoyance. It adds time to your travel route and makes planning all the more complicated. But if a layover is your only option, you might as well make the most of it. It can even be an opportunity to catch up on work, shop, or squeeze in some sightseeing. At one of the world's best airports for layovers, in Istanbul, Turkey, for example, travelers can get a massage or take a free tour of the city's biggest attractions. If your layover is in the United States, though, you'd be in luck to have it at the San Diego International Airport (SAN), which was named the best American airport for layovers by Upgraded Points.
The outlet's study surveyed the 50 busiest airports in the U.S., ranking them based on terminals, on-site amenities, and dining options. SAN scored the highest, followed by Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in second and third place, respectively. What sets SAN apart is its abundance of perks and comforts, offering travelers with a high-end suite of features to enjoy in between flights. According to the study, the hub has 13 charging stations per mile, 41 shopping options, and 36 restaurants — including San Diego-themed spots like The Prado at the Airport. Plus, for those who need to stay overnight, there are over 20 hotels close nearby. If you end up having a longer layover, you're an easy cab ride or ride-share away from downtown staples. San Diego's Little Italy — considered one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods — is under a 10-minute drive from the airport.
Drawbacks and tips for making the most of a San Diego Airport layover
One factor not heavily considered in the Upgraded Points study is the fact that SAN has infamously minimal seating. If easily finding a place to chill between flights is a priority, you might even rank SAN among the worst airports for layovers in the U.S. As one Google reviewer described, "It was crowded with limited seating or standing room. We were fortunate at one point to get a seat which are equipped with charging stations." That said, many of the negative reviews about overcrowding are centered around Terminal 1. However, as of this writing, it's under construction for improvements, with the first phase slated to be completed by September 2025. It will reportedly add 19 new gates and more gate-area seating.
Another potential drawback is that most of the airport's dining options close by 10 p.m., leaving late-night travelers with limited choices. If you do find yourself with some hours to spare during opening hours (some open as early as 5 a.m.), one of the top-rated dining spots is Phil's BBQ in Terminal 2, which holds a 4-star rating on TripAdvisor. If you want to unwind, you can head to Terminal 2's Be Relax Spa for a massage or a facial. Another perk of the airport is that it sits right on the Pacific, so if you manage to find a seat by a window, you'll get great views of the North San Diego Bay, especially at sunset.