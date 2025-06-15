The Best Airport In America For Bougie Layovers Is Located In A Quintessential California City

When you plan a flight and realize that you'll need a layover to get to your destination, the first feeling that probably arises is annoyance. It adds time to your travel route and makes planning all the more complicated. But if a layover is your only option, you might as well make the most of it. It can even be an opportunity to catch up on work, shop, or squeeze in some sightseeing. At one of the world's best airports for layovers, in Istanbul, Turkey, for example, travelers can get a massage or take a free tour of the city's biggest attractions. If your layover is in the United States, though, you'd be in luck to have it at the San Diego International Airport (SAN), which was named the best American airport for layovers by Upgraded Points.

The outlet's study surveyed the 50 busiest airports in the U.S., ranking them based on terminals, on-site amenities, and dining options. SAN scored the highest, followed by Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in second and third place, respectively. What sets SAN apart is its abundance of perks and comforts, offering travelers with a high-end suite of features to enjoy in between flights. According to the study, the hub has 13 charging stations per mile, 41 shopping options, and 36 restaurants — including San Diego-themed spots like The Prado at the Airport. Plus, for those who need to stay overnight, there are over 20 hotels close nearby. If you end up having a longer layover, you're an easy cab ride or ride-share away from downtown staples. San Diego's Little Italy — considered one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods — is under a 10-minute drive from the airport.