America's Best Little Italy Neighborhoods For A Scenic European-Inspired Getaway, According To Research And Reviews
If Italy is your dream vacation spot, you're not alone. This Mediterranean destination welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in ancient history, gastronomic pleasures, and romantic seaside beauty. With all this and more, it's hardly surprising to learn that Italy is one of the most visited countries in Europe. Nevertheless, here's a little insider secret; you can discover pieces of Italy at home in the United States. This is all thanks to the various Little Italy neighborhoods found throughout the country. So, if you can't take that dream trip to Italy anytime soon, find solace in knowing that a Little Italy can, in the meantime, bridge the gap.
But, which Little Italys in America are the best and the most worth exploring? At Islands, we have the answers. By analyzing articles from Travel + Leisure, Road Scholar, and others, we've zeroed in on America's best Italian neighborhoods for a scenic European-inspired getaway. Impressively, these historic cultural enclaves have survived the decades. Most importantly, they are integral in understanding Italian immigrants' contributions to the country and how they integrated themselves into their new home. Although a passport is not necessary to visit America's Little Italy neighborhoods, you will need to bring an appetite. Whether you've never been to Italy and want to see what it's like — or have been there and yearn to return — these neighborhoods are guaranteed to captivate travelers.
A pocket of Italy can be found in San Francisco, California's North Beach
San Francisco, California has a well-loved Chinatown. However, what you might not realize is that this well-known Chinatown also neighbors North Beach, the city's Little Italy. Italian immigrants first made their way to San Francisco in the 19th century. A few decades later, North Beach had transformed into a bustling Italian community. Although the neighborhood is now widely known for its role in the beat movement, its Italian influence lives on. In fact, Road Scholar, a non-profit focused on educational travel, named it "one of the best Little Italys in the U.S." Take a stroll through North Beach and you'll see crosswalks painted in the colors of the Italian flag as well as an assortment of Italian eateries, including The Stinking Rose, a famous San Francisco joint that puts garlic in everything, including dessert.
Of course, there are also other places where you can get your fill of this hearty and flavorful cuisine. At Molinari Delicatessen, dating back to 1896, you can order a sandwich with cold cuts like mortadella and soppressata salami. Additionally, you can stock up on imported goods such as pasta sauce and olive oil. If a steaming bowl of delicious pasta is what you desire, opt for Sotto Mare or Mona Lisa Restaurant. Both options have near perfect ratings on Google but note that the former specializes in seafood. For dessert, head to Victoria Pastry Company to indulge in panna cotta and tiramisu.
Italian churches are celebrated for their cultural significance and beauty, and in North Beach, you can have a similar experience by visiting the Saints Peter and Paul Church. Constructed between 1913 and 1924, this church has and elegant spire with Gothic details and Roman features. It's worth mentioning that every October, North Beach holds various events for Italian Heritage Month including the Italian Heritage Festival & Parade.
The spirit of Italy lives on in Cleveland, Ohio
Ohio may be thousands of miles away from Italy but that doesn't mean you can't experience la dolce vita in one of the state's biggest cities. Dating back to the 1800s, Cleveland's Little Italy is only a square mile. With historical flair and lush greenery, the Little Italy here is quite beautiful. As one individual on Google explained, the area has "Beautiful streets that felt like you left Cleveland and [were] transported to a small part of Italy." Despite its small size, there is much to see and do in the neighborhood. For history enthusiasts, there's the Italian American Museum of Cleveland (IAMCLE). The institution's exhibits focus on telling the story of how the city's Italian immigrants achieved their American dream. IAMCLE is free to visit.
Of course, there's no shortage of dining options in Cleveland's Little Italy. Guarino's Restaurant, opened in 1918 by a Sicilian immigrant, has a traditional aesthetic that will keep you cozy as you dig into lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, and other delicious dishes. It also happens to be Cleveland's oldest restaurant. If you have a sweet tooth, grab an icy treat at Rosso Gelato, gushed about for its authenticity by reviewers on Google.
Cleveland's Little Italy is only about 20 minutes from downtown and is conveniently situated next to University Circle, which features the Cleveland Museum of Art and other notable attractions. Users on Tripadvisor say parking in Little Italy can be difficult. If you can, save yourself the trouble and use public transportation to get around. Every August, the Feast of the Assumption is celebrated in Cleveland's Little Italy. Although this is a religious event, everyone is welcome, especially foodies who want a taste of the neighborhood's best eats.
Have a seaside getaway in San Diego, California's Little Italy
San Diego, California is a history lover's paradise with vibrant streets and tasty food. Case in point, this beautiful city has one of the best Little Italys in America and the biggest. You'll find it in Downtown San Diego, near the waterfront. This is because the neighborhood emerged in the early 20th century as a result of Italian immigrants who came to San Diego to work in the fishing industry. Although there was a period of time where Little Italy hit a slump, it is now a flourishing tourist destination. What makes it stand out are its variety of offerings and activities. From eateries to wine bars, and Italian markets, San Diego's Little Italy has it all.
"We stopped off at Little Italy for lunch. Oh dear ... there are so many wonderful restaurants that it was a difficult choice to make," states one Tripadvisor review. One great option for a meal that is rated highly on Google is Vinarius Wine Bar & Restaurant. It features an inviting setting where one can feast on dishes such as pollo parmigiana and risotto ai funghi with the perfect glass of wine to boot. If you're interested in eating at multiple restaurants in the area, consider visiting in June for Taste of Little Italy. During this event, visitors have the opportunity to try a variety of bites from participating establishments.
If you won't be in town in June, no worries; the neighborhood frequently offers guided food or wine tours, both available to book online. If you feel a bit tired after spending the day exploring Little Italy, stop by Piazza della Famiglia. Here, you can sit a spell and take in the refreshing ocean breeze.
The Hill in St. Louis, Missouri is an underrated gem
Ohio is not the only Midwestern state where you'll come across a slice of Europe. Missouri has its very own Little Italy, known simply as The Hill. This neighborhood is located in St. Louis and was named one of the best Little Italys in the country by The Points Guy and AFAR. Lured by mining opportunities, Italian immigrants settled in this area in the late 19th century. The Hill retains a humble low-key atmosphere and many of the neighborhood's institutions have been around for decades. Dating back to 1924, Missouri Baking Co., is where you can delight in Italian sweets like cannoli and biscotti.
Urzi's Italian Market was founded in 1926 and is known for its delectable sausage, sandwiches, and spices. Of course, there's a great selection of Italian spots at The Hill. Charlie Gitto's received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award in 2024 and is ranked as the top restaurant in St. Louis on the platform. Here, you'll find everything from Sicilian pizza to lobster ravioli is on the menu. You can also choose to enhance your time on The Hill with a food tour. A three-hour excursion is offered by EAT Saint Louis Food Tours. It has a perfect rating on Tripadvisor and grants visitors the opportunity to try toasted ravioli, a St. Louis staple, all while learning tidbits of history. Bookings can be made online.
While in town, check out St. Ambrose Catholic Church, built in 1926. "It certainly rivals many older European Catholic churches with its interior beauty," reads one Google review. Afterward, head to Piazza Imo, right across the street from the church, to view the breathtaking fountain made with Italian marble. And you can continue exploring The Hill afterwards. As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "Plan an entire day to just walk the blocks of the most beautiful Italian village."
A visit to the North End in Boston will make you forget you're in Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is one of the oldest cities in the country and a magnet for American history enthusiasts. Made up of over a dozen neighborhoods, one was named by Travel + Leisure as the best Little Italy in the country: the North End. Located on the waterfront, the North End saw a surge of Italian immigrants in the 1900s. Now, the neighborhood is treasured by reviewers who enthusiastically praise its culinary offerings and distinctive features. "As you walk down these streets you will smell the wonderful aroma of herbs and spices and Italian sauces," wrote one individual on Tripadvisor.
Another stated, "If you like home style Italian food, old buildings, brick and cobblestone roads that are very narrow, and pastry shops you'll love the north end." That said, Hanover Street is the neighborhood's gastronomic hub and has eateries like Carmelina's. Ranked as one of the top restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor, here, diners can enjoy dishes like puttanesca and pesce pistachio (pistachio crusted fish). Across the street from Carmelina's is Caffe Vittoria, where you can sit back, relax, and have a cappuccino or gelato in a vintage Italian-style setting.
For a scenic al fresco experience during the warmer months, there's Mamma Maria in North Square. Featuring cobblestone streets and views of elegant historical structures, you'll get a great view while enjoying dishes like asparagus ravioli and osso buco (a veal-based entree). Walk over to Langone Park, where its likely you'll see locals playing bocce, an Italian sport and popular pastime in the North End. Aside from wining and dining, there's array of other activities in the area. Among the highlights are the Paul Revere House on the Freedom Trail.
Methodology
Our selections for America's best Little Italy neighborhoods for a scenic European-inspired getaway were chosen through cross referencing articles from publications like AFAR, Travel + Leisure, Road Scholar, The Points Guy, InsideHook, among others. Furthermore, Tripadvisor and Google reviews served to support our picks. We strived to include Little Italys in different parts of the country, including the West Coast, East Coast, and the Midwest. Mentioning major cities, as well as those that are often overlooked for other destinations was essential. Lastly, we aimed to choose places that were also able to provide different experiences for visitors and ways to enjoy the neighborhood through tours and events.