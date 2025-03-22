America's Best Little Italy Neighborhoods For A Scenic European-Inspired Getaway, According To Research And Reviews

If Italy is your dream vacation spot, you're not alone. This Mediterranean destination welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in ancient history, gastronomic pleasures, and romantic seaside beauty. With all this and more, it's hardly surprising to learn that Italy is one of the most visited countries in Europe. Nevertheless, here's a little insider secret; you can discover pieces of Italy at home in the United States. This is all thanks to the various Little Italy neighborhoods found throughout the country. So, if you can't take that dream trip to Italy anytime soon, find solace in knowing that a Little Italy can, in the meantime, bridge the gap.

But, which Little Italys in America are the best and the most worth exploring? At Islands, we have the answers. By analyzing articles from Travel + Leisure, Road Scholar, and others, we've zeroed in on America's best Italian neighborhoods for a scenic European-inspired getaway. Impressively, these historic cultural enclaves have survived the decades. Most importantly, they are integral in understanding Italian immigrants' contributions to the country and how they integrated themselves into their new home. Although a passport is not necessary to visit America's Little Italy neighborhoods, you will need to bring an appetite. Whether you've never been to Italy and want to see what it's like — or have been there and yearn to return — these neighborhoods are guaranteed to captivate travelers.