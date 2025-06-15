Save Serious Packing Space On Your Next Caribbean Adventure With One Game-Changing Swimsuit Tip
There is something about the anticipation of a Caribbean holiday that makes you feel bright and breezy before your toes have even touched the sand. No rigid itineraries to follow, or cramming museums and sightseeing into one day. And, of course, you don't need to pack heavy coats, boots, or other items that weigh you down. That doesn't mean, however, that packing for your vacation is as simple as throwing random clothes and swimsuits into a suitcase and hoping for the best. There's a game-changing tip that will take you from beach to town without weighing you down: a stylish and versatile one-piece swimsuit that transforms into multiple outfits with the addition of some basic pieces.
Islands sourced leading fashion experts on how to master packing a beach-bound wardrobe. According to John Smith, VP of Design at Poshele, "A chic one-piece swimsuit isn't just swimwear, it's your statement bodysuit." Smith recommends pairing it with a sarong or cover-up on the beach and swapping for beach trousers and bold earrings for sunset cocktails. Julia Pukhalskaia, CEO of Mermaid Way, loves the transformative power of a chic one-piece with a plunging neckline or interesting back detail. "During the day, it's your swimsuit," she notes, "but evening finds you pairing it with a maxi skirt or wide-leg pants. That swimsuit is now a glamorous top." To learn more about packing with a minimalist mindset, check out these essential packing tips from travel guru Rick Steves.
How to create a capsule beach wardrobe for your Caribbean vacation
Careful curation will help you maximize your Caribbean trip without sacrificing style — not to mention leave you luggage space for things you might buy on your trip, perhaps at one of the chic boutiques in St. Barts' largest city. Fashion stylist and TV personality Jana Meister proposes a mini-capsule collection of separates for diverse combinations. "Focus on a small number of carefully curated pieces that can be styled multiple ways," she says. "Packing versatile items in neutral colors can make outfit planning and styling simple and easy."
Samantha Greene, owner of resort wear brand Tiger and the Monkey, recommends pieces in complementary colors that work with your one-piece swimsuit. "Bring kaftans that can be worn over a suit during the day and then dressed up when you head to the bar," advises Greene. "You want to spend your vacation enjoying yourself, not worrying about what matches what. Liberate yourself and travel light."
Our experts love breezy sundresses in neutral or soft colors that can work as a beach dress or spruced up for going out. Denim skirts or shorts are also great options to slip over a one-piece and head to a cafe or shopping. Smith's best advice is to pre-style your wardrobe before packing and eliminate anything that doesn't match several outfits. "Overpacking will never help you as much as strategic packing." If you are staying at a resort, be sure to check the dress code so you can pack accordingly, as some resort restaurants or venues have dress codes.
Creating multiple Caribbean vacation looks with scarves and sarongs
Accessories can transform your look from effortless day to elegant evening in a snap. A wide-brimmed hat and a straw handbag are as indispensable as a swimsuit. Another must-have item for your Caribbean beach capsule collection is as a super versatile shawl or pareo (a sarong-type garment that offers a bit more coverage). Not only are there countless ways to wrap them, but they barely takes up space in your luggage. Greene says that these accessories can do triple duty "as a bathing suit coverup, a headscarf, and a wrap on chilly planes."
Andria Mitsakos, founder of Anthologist, which has two retail locations in Greece, says scarves are her secret weapon when packing for a vacation. "Scarves can be transformed into everything from a halter top to a pareo, or tied one-shoulder for an effortless yet chic evening look," says Mitsakos. "If you don't know how to tie them, just strategically cover what needs covering, knot it where it stays put, cinch with a great belt, and you're done."
If you pack intentionally with a few carefully chosen and adaptable pieces, you will have a beach to bar wardrobe without ever repeating a look. And if you really want to make the most of your trip, check out our essential travel hacks for your vacation to the Caribbean.