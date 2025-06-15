Save Serious Packing Space On Your Next Caribbean Adventure With One Game-Changing Swimsuit Tip

There is something about the anticipation of a Caribbean holiday that makes you feel bright and breezy before your toes have even touched the sand. No rigid itineraries to follow, or cramming museums and sightseeing into one day. And, of course, you don't need to pack heavy coats, boots, or other items that weigh you down. That doesn't mean, however, that packing for your vacation is as simple as throwing random clothes and swimsuits into a suitcase and hoping for the best. There's a game-changing tip that will take you from beach to town without weighing you down: a stylish and versatile one-piece swimsuit that transforms into multiple outfits with the addition of some basic pieces.

Islands sourced leading fashion experts on how to master packing a beach-bound wardrobe. According to John Smith, VP of Design at Poshele, "A chic one-piece swimsuit isn't just swimwear, it's your statement bodysuit." Smith recommends pairing it with a sarong or cover-up on the beach and swapping for beach trousers and bold earrings for sunset cocktails. Julia Pukhalskaia, CEO of Mermaid Way, loves the transformative power of a chic one-piece with a plunging neckline or interesting back detail. "During the day, it's your swimsuit," she notes, "but evening finds you pairing it with a maxi skirt or wide-leg pants. That swimsuit is now a glamorous top." To learn more about packing with a minimalist mindset, check out these essential packing tips from travel guru Rick Steves.