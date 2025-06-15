This Quiet Coastal Florida Community Is Among The Most Affordable Places To Retire Year After Year

Sunny South Florida most likely isn't the first place that comes to mind when you think of affordability. You might think of Miami — one of America's best cities for nightlife — with flashy price tags at VIP tables, or perhaps visitor-approved beaches for snorkeling with sky-high rental fees. While those both exist in the area, so do neighborhoods where retirees can enjoy the perks of Sunshine State-living without the steep costs. One standout? Port St. Lucie, a serene coastal city that ranks as one of the most affordable places to retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.

Located just a 45-minute drive north of West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie boasts a relaxed lifestyle with easy access to both natural beauty and upscale amenities. For retirees, it strikes a rare balance: peaceful, budget-friendly, and close enough to larger cities without the hustle. The average home value in Port St. Lucie ($394,513) is just above the average in America ($367,711), per Zillow. This combination of affordability and quality of life makes Port St. Lucie an increasingly popular choice for retirees looking to stretch their dollars while enjoying the best of coastal Florida living.