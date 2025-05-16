This Welcoming Florida Community Is Among The Best Places To Retire In 2025 With Little To No Savings
When the time comes to step out of the workforce and seek out the leisure of retirement, Florida often comes to mind. The tropical locale, idyllic climate, and palm-tree scenery makes it one of the best states to retire in the U.S., but Florida's most opulent retirement communities in places like Southwest Florida and the Gold Coast come at a pretty penny. This is amongst the many reasons why more affordable retirement destinations like The Villages in Central Florida are rapidly growing in appeal and in population.
The Villages is a master-planned community that sits on over 35,000 acres (and growing) in Central Florida, about an hour north of Orlando, a city full of things to do other than visiting Disney World. What first sprung into existence as a small community has now transformed into a metropolis spanning over 7 million square feet of space that boasts retail tenants and commercial buildings to cater to any lifestyle. The Villages prides itself on having a sense of community, and it is even known as "Florida's Friendliest Hometown," so there's no wonder why this community's population has grown at record rates.
How The Villages came to be an affordable retirement community
It was a Michigan businessman named Harold Schwartz who originally bought the land in Marion County where The Villages now sits. Schwartz originally built a mobile-home development in the 1970s and named it Orange Blossom Gardens, but it was rebranded to The Villages in 1991. Schwartz's dream of a large-scale retirement community came into vision with the creation of the first town center, and localized governments that helped neighborhood districts fund their own growth. Currently, The Villages boasts three different town squares, 11 retail centers for shopping and entertainment. and housing at several different budgets. With 98% of The Villages being golf-cart accessible, it's created a unique "bubble"-type atmosphere that retirees are flocking to in record numbers. Over 125,000 residents call The Villages home, and over 4,000 new residents are moving in each year.
Affordability is a marker of the community and its properties — The Villages is the fastest-growing metro area in the U.S. for the last 5 years and counting, and has housing for all budgets. The Villages is the #3 best city for retirees who are limited in savings funds at age 65 or over, according to GOBankingRates, a financial services company. Apartment living starts as low as $1,640 per month. Homes can be bought pre-owned, or you can fully customize your own dream house. The smaller villas and cottage homes are moderately priced, starting in the $200,000s, while designer properties start in the $300,000s. Average annual necessities average $21,500 per year, according to GOBankingRates, and with no tax on social security benefits and retirement income, it makes a Florida retirement dream far more realistic.
The bubble of The Villages has amenities for residents so they'll never want to leave
As The Villages continues to flourish and grow, each neighborhood's infrastructure features a central point for shopping, dining, and nightly entertainment seven days a week. Neighborhoods are equipped with shops, bars, restaurants, and medical service buildings. With all of the amenities of a city in this golf-cart friendly community, residents refer to never having to leave the bubble to do anything.
The town squares are the entertainment hubs, and the Spanish Springs Town Square has a southwestern motif and a performing arts center where Willie Nelson and Kenny G have performed. In the southern part of the Villages is the Brownwood Paddock Square, which has a hotel and spa for extra guests, and in the heart of the action is Lake Sumter Landing, which has a seaside enclave feel. Residents are quick to point out the great happy-hour deals and affordable meals for a night on the town, offering bang for their buck.
There's always something to do at The Villages with events, exercise classes and social club meetups every day of the week for any level of activity. Though 85.9% of the population is age 65 and up, staying active is a lifestyle for residents. Trails and parks make for scenic nature walks through Florida preserves and around Lake Sumter. There are also yoga classes, kayak adventures and pickleball games daily to keep moving. Golfers will be overwhelmed with variety, as there are a whopping 700+ holes of golf across more than 50 courses, more than Florida's highly rated golf resorts and any other housing development in the world, according to The Villages' website. The Villages wisely offers an all-encompassing amenity fee of $199 per month, which allows any residents access to unlimited executive golf and recreational amenities to stay active. It's no surprise that retirees are flocking to call The Villages home.