This Welcoming Florida Community Is Among The Best Places To Retire In 2025 With Little To No Savings

As The Villages continues to flourish and grow, each neighborhood's infrastructure features a central point for shopping, dining, and nightly entertainment seven days a week. Neighborhoods are equipped with shops, bars, restaurants, and medical service buildings. With all of the amenities of a city in this golf-cart friendly community, residents refer to never having to leave the bubble to do anything.

The town squares are the entertainment hubs, and the Spanish Springs Town Square has a southwestern motif and a performing arts center where Willie Nelson and Kenny G have performed. In the southern part of the Villages is the Brownwood Paddock Square, which has a hotel and spa for extra guests, and in the heart of the action is Lake Sumter Landing, which has a seaside enclave feel. Residents are quick to point out the great happy-hour deals and affordable meals for a night on the town, offering bang for their buck.

There's always something to do at The Villages with events, exercise classes and social club meetups every day of the week for any level of activity. Though 85.9% of the population is age 65 and up, staying active is a lifestyle for residents. Trails and parks make for scenic nature walks through Florida preserves and around Lake Sumter. There are also yoga classes, kayak adventures and pickleball games daily to keep moving. Golfers will be overwhelmed with variety, as there are a whopping 700+ holes of golf across more than 50 courses, more than Florida's highly rated golf resorts and any other housing development in the world, according to The Villages' website. The Villages wisely offers an all-encompassing amenity fee of $199 per month, which allows any residents access to unlimited executive golf and recreational amenities to stay active. It's no surprise that retirees are flocking to call The Villages home.