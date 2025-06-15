Snorkel Through A 'Different Planet' At This Unique, Cold, Caribbean-Blue Oregon Lake

In warm-weather locales like Hawaii, California, and Florida, snorkeling and scuba diving are popular pastimes for travelers. But, in the Pacific Northwest, where water temperatures are much colder, these activities may not be the most appealing additions to an itinerary. However, according to the Business of Diving Institute, an organization that specializes in market research and resources for those in the diving industry, there were 469 open water scuba certifications per million of residents in Oregon in 2023 — a statistic that places it 11th of the 50 states.

One of the most magical underwater destinations to explore in Oregon is the Caribbean-blue Clear Lake, a unique place that attracts snorkelers and scuba divers from the area and beyond. "Clear Lake looks like you're diving on a different planet," Shelby Powelson, whose family owns of Portland-based dive shop Aquatic Sports, told the Statesman Journal.

Located about 70 miles east of Eugene, home to the second largest airport in the state, travelers can make a road trip of it and drive the hour and 35 minutes from Eugene Airport to the crystal-clear freshwater lake. Most easily reachable by car along OR-126 and part of a scenic Oregon drive between Portland and Eugene that has emerald forests, rivers, and mountain views, the unique Clear Lake has become a mecca for travelers looking to kayak, fish, hike, and explore the great outdoors in the High Cascades.