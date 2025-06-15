Snorkel Through A 'Different Planet' At This Unique, Cold, Caribbean-Blue Oregon Lake
In warm-weather locales like Hawaii, California, and Florida, snorkeling and scuba diving are popular pastimes for travelers. But, in the Pacific Northwest, where water temperatures are much colder, these activities may not be the most appealing additions to an itinerary. However, according to the Business of Diving Institute, an organization that specializes in market research and resources for those in the diving industry, there were 469 open water scuba certifications per million of residents in Oregon in 2023 — a statistic that places it 11th of the 50 states.
One of the most magical underwater destinations to explore in Oregon is the Caribbean-blue Clear Lake, a unique place that attracts snorkelers and scuba divers from the area and beyond. "Clear Lake looks like you're diving on a different planet," Shelby Powelson, whose family owns of Portland-based dive shop Aquatic Sports, told the Statesman Journal.
Located about 70 miles east of Eugene, home to the second largest airport in the state, travelers can make a road trip of it and drive the hour and 35 minutes from Eugene Airport to the crystal-clear freshwater lake. Most easily reachable by car along OR-126 and part of a scenic Oregon drive between Portland and Eugene that has emerald forests, rivers, and mountain views, the unique Clear Lake has become a mecca for travelers looking to kayak, fish, hike, and explore the great outdoors in the High Cascades.
What you'll discover in this underwater world
While there are many stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S., few are as intriguing as Clear Lake in Oregon. Eruptions across the Sand Mountain volcanic field led to the creation of the unique watering hole roughly 3,000 years ago, after hot lava flowed down to the McKenzie River. Serving as a dam of sorts, the magma blocked the flow of water, causing it to pool up and form the lake.
As the lava traveled from Sand Mountain to where Clear Lake now stands, it destroyed the trees in its path. But the cold water that fills the lake, which hovers between the high 30s and low 40s Fahrenheit throughout the year, helped preserve the wood, creating another interesting formation: a petrified forest at the bottom of the lakebed. With visibility that stretches up to 100 feet at times, it's easy to spot the upright trees from shoreside hiking trails or non-motorized boats, but nothing compares to diving down to see it up close.
Feel worlds away while working your way through the high-altitude lake and its frigid, Caribbean-blue waters, which sit at 3,012 feet above sea level. Aside from the ancient trees that have been frozen in time, snorkelers and free divers may spot freshwater fish like brook, cutthroat, and rainbow trout in the spring-fed lake. Other features to spot include large underwater craters and grassy sections of the lakebed.
Other adventures around Clear Lake
There's no denying that the unique underwater forest and deceivingly Caribbean-colored waters that flow from the lake into the McKenzie River make snorkeling or diving excursions the main attraction at Clear Lake, but between the high altitude and cold water, it's important that explorers don't stay in too long as they can risk hypothermia. Luckily, there are other adventures to be had in the area. Visitors can, of course, get out on the water in a kayak or canoe to fish for trout. But hiking is another pastime that allows outdoor enthusiasts to experience the lake.
The Clear Lake Loop Trail winds 4.6 miles around the body of water, allowing travelers to look down into the transparent water to spot the preserved trees below. The trek is mild to moderate, ensuring that a range of visitors can complete it, including those with pets or children in tow. As you wander, uncover towering old-growth forests, fields of dark lava rock, and the turquoise Great Spring, where bubbles in the water indicate the spot where groundwater feeds the lake. Signs along the way will give you insight into the geological formations and history of the region.
Those wishing to stay overnight can visit the Cold Water Cove Campground, open May through October on the western bank of the lake with single campsites, picnic areas, fire pits, a boat launch, and nature talks. On the eastern side, Clear Lake Resort also offers cabin and yurt rentals, available year-round.