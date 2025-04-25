This Scenic Oregon Drive Between Portland And Eugene Has Emerald Forests, Rivers And Mountain Views
From breathtaking coastal drives full of secret beaches to scenic byways composed of river canyons, painted hills, and rich history, Oregon is brimming with stunning and storied routes. Filled with lush forest landscapes, cascading waterfalls, lazy rivers, and fresh mountain air, a leisurely drive along the West Cascades Scenic Byway makes for the perfect scenic road trip through the beautiful Beaver State.
Stretching for 220 miles between Portland and Eugene – making either a convenient launching point for out-of-towners — the mountain-crossing route skims the northern part of the majestic Cascade Mountain Range, idling through the Willamette National Forest on an enchanting journey through some of Oregon's most treasured scenescapes. Though the entirety of the route can be traversed in under five hours, plan to take your time to enjoy all that it has to offer. From forest-lined hiking trails dotted with crystal-blue lakes to quiet mountain towns and rustic lodges boasting serene hot springs, it's easy to get wonderfully lost in the magic of the West Cascades Scenic Byway.
Chase waterfalls and discover sapphire lakes along the byway
If you're planning your scenic adventure along the West Cascades Scenic Byway, the best time of year to travel the route is in the warmer months when the mountain pass is clear of snow between May and October. The byway begins about 40 minutes south of Portland in Estacada, a historic logging town surrounded by emerald forests and traversed by the Clackamas River. Entering through the gateway to the scenic byway, continue south on OR-211 to OR-213, idling through the Mt. Hood National Forest past campgrounds and trailheads. If you want to stretch your legs, stop to chase waterfalls at Silver Falls State Park just south of Silverton. Boasting 10 transcendent falls, the 9,000-acre park features a 7.2-mile loop trail where you can witness the cascading beauties in all their glory, including the 177-foot South Falls that you can hike behind for a unique view veiled in rushing water.
Winding your way through the forest, continue on OR-22 to Detroit, and revel in the sapphire-blue waters of Detroit Lake. For water activities like boating, fishing, and swimming, head to Detroit Lake State Recreation Area, which also offers idyllic campsites and magnificent views of snow-capped Mt. Jefferson. Follow the Santiam Highway for approximately 16 miles to Marion Forks, a quiet mountain community whose crown jewel is the Marion Forks Fish Hatchery. Dating back to the 1950s, the forest-ringed hatchery features a sprawling pond populated with Chinook salmon and rainbow trout and is open for visits from dusk till dawn.
Discover bright-blue lakes and forest-shaded hot springs
Passing under a canopy of conifers and Douglas fir trees, the route winds its way through the Willamette National Forest, splitting off onto OR-126 at the Santiam Junction. Also known as the McKenzie River Highway, this dramatically gorgeous portion of the journey boasts bright blue lakes, lava landscapes, and snow-capped volcanoes. Hike the McKenzie River National Recreational Trail for a long, scenic stroll. Starting at the Upper McKenzie River Trailhead, the trail traverses just over 25 miles along the McKenzie River, passing through ancient forests, lava beds, and the cold, crystalline waters of Clear Lake before leading to a pair of spectacular waterfalls named Sahalie and Koosah Falls. If you're not up for a long hike but still want to witness the cascading marvels, you can park in the lot along the highway and walk a few short steps to the Sahalie Falls viewpoint. From there, Koosah Falls is situated a half-mile south on the Waterfalls Loop Trail.
About six miles south of Sahalie Falls is the unmissable Tamolitch Falls. More commonly known as Blue Pool due to its deceivingly Caribbean-colored waters, the breathtaking body of water is a bit chilly for a dip (37 degrees Fahrenheit) but is an enchanting sight to behold framed by mossy rocks and towering evergreens. For warmer water, travel another 10 minutes south on the McKenzie River Highway to Belknap Hot Springs. Composed of two mineral water springs, the forest-encircled pools are accessible via the Belknap Hot Springs Lodge. Overnight guests are granted full access to both pools, while day-use guests can enjoy a one-hour dip in the lower pool for $12 a day. You can stop in the lodge for a day before continuing on to where the byway ends outside of Willamette City.