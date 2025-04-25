This Scenic Oregon Drive Between Portland And Eugene Has Emerald Forests, Rivers And Mountain Views

Passing under a canopy of conifers and Douglas fir trees, the route winds its way through the Willamette National Forest, splitting off onto OR-126 at the Santiam Junction. Also known as the McKenzie River Highway, this dramatically gorgeous portion of the journey boasts bright blue lakes, lava landscapes, and snow-capped volcanoes. Hike the McKenzie River National Recreational Trail for a long, scenic stroll. Starting at the Upper McKenzie River Trailhead, the trail traverses just over 25 miles along the McKenzie River, passing through ancient forests, lava beds, and the cold, crystalline waters of Clear Lake before leading to a pair of spectacular waterfalls named Sahalie and Koosah Falls. If you're not up for a long hike but still want to witness the cascading marvels, you can park in the lot along the highway and walk a few short steps to the Sahalie Falls viewpoint. From there, Koosah Falls is situated a half-mile south on the Waterfalls Loop Trail.

About six miles south of Sahalie Falls is the unmissable Tamolitch Falls. More commonly known as Blue Pool due to its deceivingly Caribbean-colored waters, the breathtaking body of water is a bit chilly for a dip (37 degrees Fahrenheit) but is an enchanting sight to behold framed by mossy rocks and towering evergreens. For warmer water, travel another 10 minutes south on the McKenzie River Highway to Belknap Hot Springs. Composed of two mineral water springs, the forest-encircled pools are accessible via the Belknap Hot Springs Lodge. Overnight guests are granted full access to both pools, while day-use guests can enjoy a one-hour dip in the lower pool for $12 a day. You can stop in the lodge for a day before continuing on to where the byway ends outside of Willamette City.