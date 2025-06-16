Texas' Underrated Resort Community Offers A Quietly Luxurious Lake Getaway Just Outside Of Austin

Naturally, the most sought-after resorts in the area reside along the water, and Lakeway Resort is one Lakeway property that defines the luxury spa experience. Nestled along the shores of Lake Travis near the Lakeway Marina, this AAA Four Diamond rated resort has a boutique spa that receives rave reviews from visitors. The spa treatments range from a variety of massages and facials to spa manicures and pedicures that have guests feeling spoiled.

Beyond the spa overlooking the lake, you can cool down in one of their pool areas. The adult pools have panoramic lake views and a swim up bar, and there's a courtyard family pool and a kids pool featuring a slide as well. Though some guests wish there was more than one restaurant on the premises, the resort is a short drive away from Ranch Road 620, which is filled with local restaurants and bars to explore.

Winding closer to the city of Austin through the ritzy Steiner Ranch neighborhood is where you'll find another serene lakeside setting in the Lake Austin Spa Resort. Sitting along Lake Austin just a few miles from Lakeway is a 19-acre property tucked away in nature. The 25,000-square-foot Lakehouse Spa has over 100 treatments, and guests at this all-inclusive resort enjoy pairing a lunch with their spa day service along the tranquil waters. Guestrooms are adorned with flowers and soaking tubs to create a relaxing setting, and the level of service makes it one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the south for a getaway. Its proximity to Downtown Austin is convenient as needed, but the city life still feels a world away.