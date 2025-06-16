Texas' Underrated Resort Community Offers A Quietly Luxurious Lake Getaway Just Outside Of Austin
As the city of Austin, Texas continues to rapidly expand, its popularity soars, with vacationers and groups looking to experience the young, vibrant culture of the city that still tries to keep it weird. Its warm climate year-round, coupled with natural beauty and access to lake waters, makes Central Texas desirable to many, but the congestion of a growing metropolis can be a setback. That's why nearby Lakeway, Texas has become a thriving lakeside community boasting luxurious resorts that will have visitors feeling pampered. As Austinities and visitors look to the west of downtown, the rolling hills that resemble Los Angeles hold an underrated gem in Lakeway that's waiting to be discovered.
Lakeway primarily rests along a winding road known as Ranch Road 620 about 20 miles west of Austin's skyline. It's a welcome departure from the traffic and crowds that flock to Austin's downtown locales like one of Texas' best shopping destinations, second street. Lakeway is now known for having city amenities and luxurious spa resorts that ooze tranquility and put an emphasis on wellness. With an abundance of luxurious properties in the city of Lakeway that offer all the charm of central Texas in an idyllic hillside setting, it's easy to see why it's such a popular alternative for visitors to Austin.
Lakeside resorts put an emphasis on serenity and relaxation
Naturally, the most sought-after resorts in the area reside along the water, and Lakeway Resort is one Lakeway property that defines the luxury spa experience. Nestled along the shores of Lake Travis near the Lakeway Marina, this AAA Four Diamond rated resort has a boutique spa that receives rave reviews from visitors. The spa treatments range from a variety of massages and facials to spa manicures and pedicures that have guests feeling spoiled.
Beyond the spa overlooking the lake, you can cool down in one of their pool areas. The adult pools have panoramic lake views and a swim up bar, and there's a courtyard family pool and a kids pool featuring a slide as well. Though some guests wish there was more than one restaurant on the premises, the resort is a short drive away from Ranch Road 620, which is filled with local restaurants and bars to explore.
Winding closer to the city of Austin through the ritzy Steiner Ranch neighborhood is where you'll find another serene lakeside setting in the Lake Austin Spa Resort. Sitting along Lake Austin just a few miles from Lakeway is a 19-acre property tucked away in nature. The 25,000-square-foot Lakehouse Spa has over 100 treatments, and guests at this all-inclusive resort enjoy pairing a lunch with their spa day service along the tranquil waters. Guestrooms are adorned with flowers and soaking tubs to create a relaxing setting, and the level of service makes it one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the south for a getaway. Its proximity to Downtown Austin is convenient as needed, but the city life still feels a world away.
Lakeway offers some of the nicest scenery by land and by water in Central Texas
Especially during the hottest of Texas summers, having access to a body of water is a must, and Lakeway is the launching point to adventures on the water to keep cool. The Lakeway Marina was the very first marina on Lake Travis back in 1963 and it still operates today. Lake-goers can rent anything from a jet ski to a speedboat or large party barge for an event, and they also offer pontoon boats and fishing guides for a more subdued experience. Here you'll see hundreds of boat slips dedicated to the local boating community, who are close enough that they can visit the Hill Country's Highland Lake region that is full of cozy lodgings.
Just down the road from the marina and Lake Travis are outdoor activities to take in the natural beauty in Lakeway. The Hamilton Greenbelts are a network of trails where you can navigate natural preserves and check out the Hurst and Yaupon creeks that look like mini waterfalls when water levels are high. Golfers can embrace the Hill Country terrain in Lakeway with courses in the area that challenge your game. The Hills Country Club is a private club with a Jack Nicklaus-designed course, and Falconhead Golf Club is widely regarded as one of the nicest public golf courses in or around Austin.
For visitors seeking out the best view of Lake Travis without being on the water, it's likely found at Oasis Texas Brewing Company. Though the brewery and the neighboring Oasis Restaurant are technically in Austin, this hotspot just a few miles down Ranch Road 620 is perched 450 feet above the lake offering an awe-inspiring view that can't be missed.