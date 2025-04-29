The Best All-Inclusive Resorts In The South For A Getaway With Southern Hospitality, According To Research
The American South is home to some of the country's most stunning landscapes, from the rolling hills of Tennessee to the pristine beaches of Florida. But if you're looking for a luxurious and hassle-free escape, an all-inclusive resort is in order. These are hotels that provide world-class accommodations, gourmet dining, and unique activities or unforgettable experiences in scenic locations.
Before you book, consider the climate and peak seasons for each destination. Choosing to travel during shoulder seasons will not only help you dodge crowds, but you're also more likely to run into milder weather and oftentimes lower rates. Don't forget to check the top properties' websites for additional packages focused on what you hope to enjoy, such as spa treatments, wellness getaways, or culinary experiences.
Whether you're seeking a luxurious farm retreat, a private island escape, a wellness sanctuary, or an eco-friendly adventure, Islands has gathered four of the best options open for reservations. Our methodology includes picks from a Georgia native who has traveled extensively throughout the South. Find our methodology at the end of the article for more information on our selection process. No matter which destination you choose, each of these resorts ensures a stress-free and indulgent getaway.
Blackberry Farm
Nestled among the lush, rolling hills, this storybook farm on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains is set among 4,200 acres of land just 15 miles from Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Guests at Blackberry Farm can choose from three styles of rooms, including historic rooms, estate rooms, or suites, as well as cottages and houses. From the main house to private cottages, a stay is a lesson in Southern hospitality. Expect complimentary snacks and drinks, cozy wood-burning fireplaces, and an award-winning spa.
But food is at the forefront of the all-inclusive experience at Blackberry Farm. The Barn is an award-winning restaurant that serves up multi-course meals prepared with locally sourced ingredients, including produce grown on-site. Gourmands can even participate in wine tastings, culinary workshops, and farmstead tours.
The property offers access to the national park with over 900 miles worth of walking and hiking trails. Other outdoor activities include fly fishing, cycling, and horseback riding. After spending active time outside, book a spa treatment inspired by nature, such as a deep woods meditation or yoga session. Alternatively, wind down with a massage and time in the steam room.
Little Palm Island Resort & Spa
For those seeking a secluded island paradise to unplug and reconnect, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa offers an exclusive adults-only escape in the Florida Keys, a group of islands that are largely crowd-free and full of natural beauty. Accessible only by boat or seaplane, this resort provides an intimate and luxurious getaway. With a welcome drink in hand, follow the seashell paths to the thatched-roof villas outfitted with an outdoor shower and furnishings inspired by the 1940s — a nod to the private island's history— which create a perfectly peaceful space to unwind. When the ocean view just isn't enough, hop in one of the resort's kayaks, paddleboards, or even a Boston Whaler boat to get on the water.
If you prefer to enjoy a wellness-inspired trip, Little Palm Island Resort & Spa offers two complimentary yoga classes weekly. SpaTerre offers a range of treatments as well as packages, including one for couples and one with all of the classic treatments such as a massage, a manicure, a pedicure, and a facial. Other services include rituals, bath experiences, and sound therapy. While the resort has Wi-Fi so you can stay connected, the lack of a TV in your suite ensures you can keep your post-spa zen.
Lake Austin Spa Resort
Set on the shores of the Colorado River in the Texas Hill Country, Lake Austin Spa Resort is a wellness-focused retreat that offers a blend of relaxation and outdoor adventure. Known for its holistic approach to health and wellness, the transformed 1930s fishing camp now offers guided fitness activities like hiking, yoga, paddleboarding, and floating meditation classes on the lake. There are also more than 100 treatments to choose from at the award-winning spa. Apart from traditional treatments such as facials and massages, guests can also try hydrotherapy, hair and scalp treatments, a skin analysis, or energy healing.
After caring for your mind and testing your fitness, nourish your body with farm-to-table meals. As a wellness escape, Lake Austin Spa Resort serves health-forward dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Small plates include deviled eggs, charcuterie boards, and salads. The main course features rainbow trout, fresh butcher's cuts daily, and a vegetarian grain bowl.
The Lodge on Little Saint Simons Island
For travelers seeking an eco-friendly escape, The Lodge on Little Saint Simons Island (known for its chimichurri sauce) provides an all-inclusive experience on an underrated Georgia island that boasts serene, breathtaking beaches and unique shops. This private island resort, limited to just 32 guests at a time, is ideal for those looking to disconnect with a digital detox and reconnect with nature both outside and inside historic, renovated cabins and a former hunting lodge. The resort spans 11,000 acres of pristine wilderness, offering a rare opportunity to experience unspoiled coastal beauty.
And with so much space to drink in the surrounding naturscape, guests should plan on taking advantage of the naturalist-led excursions. Nature walks along the more than 20 miles of trails, year-round birdwatching tours, and truck or boat trips to learn about the island's diverse ecosystem are offered daily. Get up close by kayaking through the salt marshes, fishing along the island's waterways, or simply relaxing on the secluded beaches.
Our Methodology
To select the best all-inclusive resorts in the American South for the ultimate Southern hospitality experience, our Islands writer and a Georgia-native scoured the internet for the best reviews and research on all-inclusive resorts in the South. Checking across top travel websites, traveler-written reviews, and hotel booking websites, these hotels were the best in the region. While there are many luxurious stays across the geographical region, not many are truly all-inclusive. Apart from location, our top selections include everything from in-room snacks and drinks to meals and activities.
While spa treatments and some activities may incur an additional price, our top picks included a broad range of both wellness and outdoor activities suited to the destination, with the resort fee. It's also worth noting that many all-inclusive resorts do not include alcoholic beverages throughout a stay, though an alcoholic welcome beverage is likely included.
Despite your goals or preferred choice of activities, the best all-inclusive resorts in the South offer something for everyone. With highly curated experiences and activity calendars, guests will find attentive staff ready to help them make the most of their stay at each of Islands top choices.