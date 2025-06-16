The Most Comfortable Airport In The World Is A Lavish South Korean Gem With Several Incredible Amenities

Airports may not be everyone's favorite stop, but they're an inevitable part of a traveler's adventure, marking the start and end of every journey. Unfortunately, they are also high-stress environments riddled with crowds, long lines, delays, and other anxiety-inducing factors travelers must endure. But South Korea's Incheon International Airport (ICN) — already considered of the most luxurious airports in the world — challenges the airport cliché by earning the title of Most Relaxing Airport in the world.

A study spearheaded by gaming platform Solitaired gave Incheon Airport highest relaxation score of 92.93 out 100, with Singapore Changi Airport and Bahrain International Airport at its heels. Drawing on data from Google reviews, Skytrax, and other travel- and airport-related sources, Incheon Airport got glowing results in terms of walkability, terminal efficiency, and facilities. Food and shopping options were also major factors.

In 2024, the South Korean airport received a staggering 70.67 million passengers in 2024, but still managed to maintain its calming atmosphere, all thanks its world-class amenities. Between its two terminals, ICN offers more than just a wide array of food and shopping options for all budgets. A slew of engaging activities and amenities give passengers some much-deserved pre-flight downtime, whether through a relaxing spa session or a quick nap in one of its wellness areas. Despite its high passenger traffic, the airport delivers a relaxing and comfortable environment that helps soothe frayed nerves. And if you're still feeling a twinge of airport anxiety, there are always some tips you can follow to stay calm in crowded terminals.