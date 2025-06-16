The Most Comfortable Airport In The World Is A Lavish South Korean Gem With Several Incredible Amenities
Airports may not be everyone's favorite stop, but they're an inevitable part of a traveler's adventure, marking the start and end of every journey. Unfortunately, they are also high-stress environments riddled with crowds, long lines, delays, and other anxiety-inducing factors travelers must endure. But South Korea's Incheon International Airport (ICN) — already considered of the most luxurious airports in the world — challenges the airport cliché by earning the title of Most Relaxing Airport in the world.
A study spearheaded by gaming platform Solitaired gave Incheon Airport highest relaxation score of 92.93 out 100, with Singapore Changi Airport and Bahrain International Airport at its heels. Drawing on data from Google reviews, Skytrax, and other travel- and airport-related sources, Incheon Airport got glowing results in terms of walkability, terminal efficiency, and facilities. Food and shopping options were also major factors.
In 2024, the South Korean airport received a staggering 70.67 million passengers in 2024, but still managed to maintain its calming atmosphere, all thanks its world-class amenities. Between its two terminals, ICN offers more than just a wide array of food and shopping options for all budgets. A slew of engaging activities and amenities give passengers some much-deserved pre-flight downtime, whether through a relaxing spa session or a quick nap in one of its wellness areas. Despite its high passenger traffic, the airport delivers a relaxing and comfortable environment that helps soothe frayed nerves. And if you're still feeling a twinge of airport anxiety, there are always some tips you can follow to stay calm in crowded terminals.
Incheon International Airport's amenities aim to please stressed-out travelers
Rest and relaxation is what you'd most likely want to catch up on during a long layover. Aside from lounges and transit hotels, ICN has multiple Relax Zones equipped with chargers and Nap Zones with reclining couches scattered across its two terminals and open 24 hours a day. Passengers can also stretch out sore muscles at dedicated Stretching Rooms, or wash away the travel fatigue in shower facilities, which are open until 11 p.m.
If it's a deeper type of relaxation you're after, spend a few hours — or even up to 12 — at Spa on Air for a traditional Korean bathhouse (jjimjilbang) experience. In addition to the spa and sauna services, there are sleeping zones for families, men, and women to catch up on rest. They are located on the basement levels of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Cultural performances and artistic exhibitions are regularly held in both terminals. Musicians perform live jazz, popular music, or traditional Korean music throughout the airport. Lengthy airport downtime turns into an experience of cultural discovery with installation art, kinetic art displays, and immersive exhibitions scattered across the terminals. You can also read a book while sipping coffee at the Book Café and Starbucks, located in Terminal 1 (4F). And if shopping is your cardio, Incheon Airport is packed with everything from luxury boutiques to cosmetic shops, perfect for picking up a stash of popular Korean skincare products. Finally, don't let navigating an unfamiliar airport intimidate you: One clever hidden Google Maps feature can help you breeze through a layover without added stress.