The Most Luxurious Airports In The World, According To Research

Gone are the days when airports were just standard transit hubs. With luxury experiences to rival those of five-star hotels, some of the best airports have become popular destinations in their own right, to the point where many travelers now select flights specifically based on their layover airport. While some airports offer breathtaking views that make a window seat a must-have, the most luxurious airports are able to entice travelers from all over the globe with services that make travel much more pleasurable than it ever has been. From elite experiences like Michelin-starred dining to designer boutiques, outstanding luxury lounges, and full-service spas, the best airports have redefined travel to the point that many layovers can be considered high-class retreats rather than travel inconveniences.

Skytrax is a UK-based research organization that specializes in the aviation industry. It has been providing independent ratings and audits for airlines and airports worldwide since 1989 and established the World Airport Awards in 1999. This initiative is designed to provide an independent, impartial, and globally recognized awards program based on customer satisfaction surveys. The organization also states that it "refuses to allow commercial bias to impact procedures." On top of an overall winner, there are awards for several other categories, including dining, shopping, and staff. Let's take a look at 2024's top 10 and some of their more luxurious aspects.