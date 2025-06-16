Florida's 'Cowboy Town' Trades Surfboards For Saddles And Southern Hospitality With Unmatched Sunsets

When Florida is brought up in conversation, it's usually because people want to talk about the beaches, alligators, or theme parks. But the Sunshine State has more than a few tricks up its sleeves, including this artsy, all-American community with vibrant parks. Sure, if you want a sun-soaked beach, you won't need to look far. Florida has plenty of dreamy coastal havens, like this pristine barrier island with vast beaches and incredible trails. However, if you fancy a change of scene, particularly with a Western flavor, you need only venture about 30 minutes inland to the charming and unique town of Davie.

About a 25-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Davie has earned its reputation as "Cowboy Town." The town itself is around 35 square miles, yet it manages to contain a 165-mile trail system that welcomes equestrians from around the country. You don't need to ride a horse to explore the trails, but it certainly adds to the experience. They weave through Davie's neighborhoods, passing various landmarks, from the Town Hall and Wolf Lake to oak forests and suburban areas preserving Western architecture and outfits. You could spend days riding these trails and not see the same scene twice.

What helps is Davie's commitment to preserving its natural spaces, like Wolf Lake Park. It's located towards the south of town and is a popular spot for riders, walkers, swimmers, and boaters alike. The actual Wolf Lake is a picturesque expanse of tranquil water surrounded by trees. There are even covered picnic tables for enjoying lunch. You can explore the lake on horseback if you take the Wolf Lake Park Trail. Alternatively, ride or walk along the 8-mile Linear Park Trail to reach Tree Tops Park, which also has areas for fishing, horseback riding, hiking, and biking.