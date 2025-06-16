Florida's 'Cowboy Town' Trades Surfboards For Saddles And Southern Hospitality With Unmatched Sunsets
When Florida is brought up in conversation, it's usually because people want to talk about the beaches, alligators, or theme parks. But the Sunshine State has more than a few tricks up its sleeves, including this artsy, all-American community with vibrant parks. Sure, if you want a sun-soaked beach, you won't need to look far. Florida has plenty of dreamy coastal havens, like this pristine barrier island with vast beaches and incredible trails. However, if you fancy a change of scene, particularly with a Western flavor, you need only venture about 30 minutes inland to the charming and unique town of Davie.
About a 25-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Davie has earned its reputation as "Cowboy Town." The town itself is around 35 square miles, yet it manages to contain a 165-mile trail system that welcomes equestrians from around the country. You don't need to ride a horse to explore the trails, but it certainly adds to the experience. They weave through Davie's neighborhoods, passing various landmarks, from the Town Hall and Wolf Lake to oak forests and suburban areas preserving Western architecture and outfits. You could spend days riding these trails and not see the same scene twice.
What helps is Davie's commitment to preserving its natural spaces, like Wolf Lake Park. It's located towards the south of town and is a popular spot for riders, walkers, swimmers, and boaters alike. The actual Wolf Lake is a picturesque expanse of tranquil water surrounded by trees. There are even covered picnic tables for enjoying lunch. You can explore the lake on horseback if you take the Wolf Lake Park Trail. Alternatively, ride or walk along the 8-mile Linear Park Trail to reach Tree Tops Park, which also has areas for fishing, horseback riding, hiking, and biking.
Western shopping, dining, and entertainment in Davie
You can truly lean into the Western culture in Davie, whether you're browsing apparel, chowing down on Southern fare, or looking for live entertainment. Grif's Western is the place to go for the former. It sells a wide selection of authentic apparel, including hats, boots, and belt buckles. You can even shop for a new saddle.
If you're after some quality American dining and Southern hospitality, head to Uncle Al's, which is just off Griffin Road. This is the sort of dining establishment where the wings come out succulent and saucy, the pool tables keep everyone entertained, and sports are constantly playing on the TVs. It has a lively, mom-and-pop vibe with friendly staff and great food. Build your own half-pound burger or tuck into some fresh buffalo shrimp or grilled mahi-mahi.
When it comes to entertainment, you can't go wrong with a rodeo. You can watch professional rodeo competitions in Davie throughout the year at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds. If you're visiting in February, you might also be able to time your travels with the annual Orange Blossom Festival Rodeo. No problem if you're not keen on rodeos; the arena that houses the grounds also hosts concerts, dog shows, equestrian expos, and other events.
Where to catch Davie's renowned sunsets
Davie's open landscapes and penchant for beautiful nature lend it numerous areas for watching some of the best sunsets in the state. Tree Tops Park is a great option, but only when the sun is setting before 7:30 p.m., as this is when the park closes most days. It has wooden towers where you can catch the day's last light through the treetops.
Going off its name alone, Vista View Park is an obvious choice for watching the sunset. It's the highest manmade point in the county and it offers uninterrupted views towards the horizon. These vistas are particularly magical when the sunset is reflecting off the ponds and trees. The park attracts families with its picnic tables and playground, as well as cyclists, joggers, and horseback riders.
If you're staying in Davie, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is probably the town's most iconic accommodation. You can literally stay in a glass guitar, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing unmatched views of South Florida sunsets. However, those views don't come cheap, with rooms starting at around $500 a night at the time of writing. If you also love admiring the sky at night in Florida, visit this wildly underrated preserve offering unmatched night sky views.