Florida's Secret Little State Park Is A Pristine Barrier Island With Vast Beaches And Incredible Trails

Oftentimes, the best destinations are hidden in plain sight, right in our backyard — at least, that's how most people feel about Little Talbot Island State Park. While most tourists flock to Florida to enjoy Miami's thriving nightlife and Fort Lauderdale's gorgeous beach known as the "Venice of America" (and they totally should), locals know exactly where to look for uncrowded getaways without having to drive too long. Little Talbot Island State Park is one of these places, a little slice of heaven in Florida — a pristine barrier island that's perfect for a digital detox. Here, you'll immerse your senses in the heart of nature and return to your daily routine feeling more energized than ever.

Situated just south of Big Talbot Island State Park, Little Talbot fools visitors with its name. Back in the day, Big Talbot was the larger of the two (as you'd expect). However, years of erosion have led to sand being deposited into Little Talbot. Now, the tables have turned, and Little Talbot holds the honor of being the bigger state park. While each offers a unique coastal experience, be it taking a dip in the water, observing the wildlife, exploring the trails on two wheels, or admiring the fallen tree trunks along the shoreline, Little Talbot is better equipped in terms of amenities and facilities, while Big Talbot provides a more rugged, off-the-grid simplicity.

Jacksonville is a short drive away from Little Talbot Island State Park — you can get there in about 30 minutes, making Jacksonville International Airport the closest option to the park if you're flying in. A day trip from Orlando is also manageable — it's roughly two hours and 20 minutes away — but it's better to book your stay closer so you don't end up having to rush from one activity to another.