One Of Florida's Best Places To Live Is An Artsy All-American Community With Vibrant Parks
Florida is packed with charming neighborhoods, but Pembroke Pines is considered one of the best places to live in the entire Sunshine State. With over 40 lush parks (including the 299-acre C.B. Smith Park), a warm tropical climate, and a safe yet diverse community, this beautiful city provides a welcoming environment for longtime residents and newcomers alike.
As an added bonus, the city also has a lot to offer in terms of culture, nature preservation, and entertainment. Pembroke Pines features its own water park, along with many unforgettable shopping experiences and places to enjoy a tasty meal. It's also home to a burgeoning art scene, with art galleries such as the Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery, which aims to spotlight local and regional contemporary artists across a series of exhibitions and interactive experiences.
All of this can be found in southern Broward County. The closest airport to Pembroke Pines is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — which admittedly boasts some of the worst winter flight delays in the country — located less than 15 miles away. Another nearby airport is the Miami International Airport, approximately 25 miles from the city. If you want to visit by road, major highways such as Interstate 75 journey through South Florida's important ecosystems en route to Pembroke Pines. Meanwhile, the Florida Turnpike connects the city to the likes of Hallandale Beach, considered one of Florida's best-kept secret getaways.
Exploring the parks and outdoor recreation in Pembroke Pines
The parks and natural landscape of Pembroke Pines provide numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation activities. Take the 450-acre Chapel Trail Park Nature Preserve — a place filled with lovely wetland ecosystems — as a prime example. At the preserve, visitors can engage in watersports such as canoeing (although rentals are suspended until further notice at the time of writing). Its main attraction, however, is the various wildlife species such as alligators, birds, turtles, and marsh rabbits that can be spotted around the area. You can also just enjoy a leisurely walk along the preserve's 1,650-foot boardwalk.
As previously mentioned, C.B. Smith Park is another must for those craving a taste of the outdoors in Pembroke Pines. Here, you'll find various sports facilities, such as tennis courts, with the Pembroke Lakes Golf & Racquet Club also located nearby. There's also the Paradise Cove Water Park, which is perfect for swimming and other fun water-related activities. C.B. Smith Park is pet-friendly but charges an entry fee just for vehicles on weekends and holidays, ranging between $3 and $20 depending on the number of people. Those who walk or cycle to the park can enter free of charge.
Some other Pembroke Pines parks worth exploring include SilverLakes Park, Rose Price Park, and Flamingo Park. All of them offer great opportunities for engaging in outdoor sports, picnicking, or just relaxing in Florida's natural beauty. They are also surrounded by some charming neighborhoods and stellar schools, just in case you're considering the move to Pembroke Pines.
Best places to eat, shop, and stay while in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines is not short of great places to grab a bite. At the local favorite Village Tavern, you can find a varied menu of classic dishes such as steak, chicken, salads, and more. Sosta Caffe is another well-received spot, praised by patrons for both its coffee and Italian cuisine. Meanwhile, Havana 1957 offers a winning combination of authentic Cuban cuisine and delightful live music.
Looking to do some shopping? The Shops at Pembroke Gardens is the place for you. This is an open-air shopping and dining destination where you'll be able to find brand shops as well as local boutiques and other interesting spots. You'll also find various restaurants, as well as plenty of lively bars to enjoy after sundown. If you're looking for a more traditional kind of shopping mall, then head to the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
While there isn't an abundance of hotels in Pembroke Pines, Fairfield Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Pembroke Pines is among the highest rated, starting at under $130 per night at the time of writing. It's also worth considering Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pembroke Pines-Sheridan St, which currently starts at around $110 per night.