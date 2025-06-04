One Of Florida's Best Places To Live Is An Artsy All-American Community With Vibrant Parks

Florida is packed with charming neighborhoods, but Pembroke Pines is considered one of the best places to live in the entire Sunshine State. With over 40 lush parks (including the 299-acre C.B. Smith Park), a warm tropical climate, and a safe yet diverse community, this beautiful city provides a welcoming environment for longtime residents and newcomers alike.

As an added bonus, the city also has a lot to offer in terms of culture, nature preservation, and entertainment. Pembroke Pines features its own water park, along with many unforgettable shopping experiences and places to enjoy a tasty meal. It's also home to a burgeoning art scene, with art galleries such as the Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery, which aims to spotlight local and regional contemporary artists across a series of exhibitions and interactive experiences.

All of this can be found in southern Broward County. The closest airport to Pembroke Pines is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) — which admittedly boasts some of the worst winter flight delays in the country — located less than 15 miles away. Another nearby airport is the Miami International Airport, approximately 25 miles from the city. If you want to visit by road, major highways such as Interstate 75 journey through South Florida's important ecosystems en route to Pembroke Pines. Meanwhile, the Florida Turnpike connects the city to the likes of Hallandale Beach, considered one of Florida's best-kept secret getaways.