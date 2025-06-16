Hidden On Florida's Anna Maria Island Is A Sugar-Sand Beach With Turquoise Waters And Vibrant Island Charm

Anna Maria Island is the still-hidden jewel of the Sarasota, Florida area. This small barrier island is home to gorgeous, sugar-sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. The turquoise water is like something poured straight from the Caribbean, shallow and warm enough to swim in. On the other side of the island, the calm inter-coastal water is a deep blue contrast. Anna Maria Island is made up of three general areas: Bradenton Beach, the City of Anna Maria, and Holmes Beach. Holmes Beach, situated on the northern part of the island, has particularly pristine beaches with a relaxed yet luxurious vibe.

Holmes Beach is a 600-acre village primarily made up of retirees and vacationers, with all kinds of incredible amenities and attractions within walking distance. It offers the quintessential Florida coastal escape, with plenty of stylish beachside vacation rentals and access to deep-sea fishing, dolphin watching, and more. Holmes Beach is easily accessed from Sarasota, a white-sand beach city and favorite retirement destination, and Bradenton, directly west across the bridge. Tampa is also just over 50 miles north, with Tampa International Airport (TPA) offering non-stop flights from all over the country.

The nearest airport to Holmes Beach is Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). From Sarasota, take the scenic drive up through the barrier islands from Lido Key to Longboat Key past Bradenton Beach. Keep in mind that the drive will be slow in the in winter, a.k.a. "snowbird season," which generally lasts from mid-December until about mid-April. To avoid crowds and still enjoy pleasant weather, the best months to visit Anna Maria Island are in May, October, and November.