Hidden On Florida's Anna Maria Island Is A Sugar-Sand Beach With Turquoise Waters And Vibrant Island Charm
Anna Maria Island is the still-hidden jewel of the Sarasota, Florida area. This small barrier island is home to gorgeous, sugar-sand beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. The turquoise water is like something poured straight from the Caribbean, shallow and warm enough to swim in. On the other side of the island, the calm inter-coastal water is a deep blue contrast. Anna Maria Island is made up of three general areas: Bradenton Beach, the City of Anna Maria, and Holmes Beach. Holmes Beach, situated on the northern part of the island, has particularly pristine beaches with a relaxed yet luxurious vibe.
Holmes Beach is a 600-acre village primarily made up of retirees and vacationers, with all kinds of incredible amenities and attractions within walking distance. It offers the quintessential Florida coastal escape, with plenty of stylish beachside vacation rentals and access to deep-sea fishing, dolphin watching, and more. Holmes Beach is easily accessed from Sarasota, a white-sand beach city and favorite retirement destination, and Bradenton, directly west across the bridge. Tampa is also just over 50 miles north, with Tampa International Airport (TPA) offering non-stop flights from all over the country.
The nearest airport to Holmes Beach is Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ). From Sarasota, take the scenic drive up through the barrier islands from Lido Key to Longboat Key past Bradenton Beach. Keep in mind that the drive will be slow in the in winter, a.k.a. "snowbird season," which generally lasts from mid-December until about mid-April. To avoid crowds and still enjoy pleasant weather, the best months to visit Anna Maria Island are in May, October, and November.
Holmes Beach offers pristine beaches and activities
When visiting Holmes Beach, you won't be able to resist the area's pristine sandy expanse. Manatee Beach is a public shoreline in Holmes Beach where you can snorkel in the crystal-clear water and spot tropical fish, starfish, and even the occasional octopus. You don't even need to leave the beach for lunch — Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe is located right on Holmes Beach, and it's the only place where you can order steak and eggs and a coconut-shell cocktail with your toes in the sand.
Holmes Beach is the center of Anna Maria Island and offers plenty to do on land and sea. Reserve a pontoon or jet ski from several rental shops that deliver directly to Holmes Beach, or from local owners through websites like Boatsetter and GetMyBoat. You'll be a true Floridian when you use a golf cart to get around, which you can rent in town at Fun & More Rentals. Those with a sense of adventure can go parasailing on Holmes Beach or take a dolphin-watching tour and cruise the coastline for the best shoreline views. Better yet, charter a boat for a deep sea fishing trip, a beloved Florida pastime that might reward you with fresh catch.
Rod & Reel Pier has been an iconic Anna Maria fishing spot and sunset viewing destination for years, located on the very northern tip of the island. It was damaged during Hurricane Milton in 2024 and is still undergoing repairs at the time of writing, but the temporary location remains open at 3246 East Bay Drive in Holmes Beach where you can still cast a reel and catch a sunset.
Attractions at Holmes Beach and beyond
There's so much more to Holmes Beach than its white sand and gentle waves. The village has some of the best dining options on the island, many with waterfront views and fresh seafood. Have a locally-caught grouper sandwich and listen to live music at the Ugly Grouper. For something more upscale, try The Doctor's Office —surely, "lobstercargots" with a pineapple martini is just what the doctor ordered. Getting around is easy on the free trolley that runs daily on Anna Maria Island. The trolley is air-conditioned and comes with on-board bicycle storage, so you can avoid the hassle of driving during snowbird season. It offers convenient access to a few popular stops in Holmes Beach including Manatee Beach and Pine Avenue, a must-visit shopping and strolling area, as well as numerous farmer's markets that Anna Maria Island hosts weekly.
If you want to go to the extra mile for snorkeling opportunities, rent a boat or book a tour that leaves from Holmes Beach and goes to Edgemont Key National Wildlife Refuge and State Park. This boat access-only wildlife refuge is located off the northern tip of Anna Maria Island and offers a wealth of activities, including snorkeling near the sunken Fort Bradenton, kayaking, wildlife watching, and strolling to the 19th-century lighthouse.
When you've finished exploring all that Anna Maria Island has to offer, there are many other impeccable beaches and things to do in the Sarasota and Central Florida area. Head south on the Tamiami Trail to Osprey for tiki drinks, laid-back vibes, and world-class parks. Cruise a little farther down the coast until you hit Venice Beach, where you're likely to find prehistoric shark teeth at an ancient shark mating ground.