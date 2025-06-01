Florida's Laidback Town On The Gulf Coast Is Surrounded By Stunning Beaches And World-Class Parks

While you're traversing the infamous Tamiami Trail, which stretches from Tampa to Miami, there are countless little Florida towns and coastal communities to see along the way. Although most interstate travel is now more quickly accomplished via I-75 and part of what's known as Alligator Alley, the south Florida highway that traverses the most important ecosystem in the world, the slower pace of the original north-south transit on Tamiami, aka Highway 41, is a fun roadway adventure featuring plenty of worthy stops and a glimpse of Old Florida. One of the small-town stops on the trail is Osprey, a laid-back, Gulf Coast city in Sarasota County situated about halfway between more well-known destinations like Sarasota and Venice, where you can find prehistoric shark teeth on the beach.

While Osprey is poised as a jumping off point to local hot spots, it's also a great destination in its own right, with beautiful parks, waterfront restaurants, great sunsets, and ideal proximity to incredible beaches. To get to Osprey from North Florida, make your way to the Tamiami Trail (Highway 41) and head south. From South Florida, head north on Tamiami. If you're flying into the area, Osprey is only 15 miles from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and about 75 miles from Tampa International Airport. Come prepared with the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip, as you'll certainly want to hit the local beaches while in Osprey. Also consider bringing quick-dry hiking attire, birdwatching gear, and some outfits for casual waterside happy hours at the many tiki bars in the area.