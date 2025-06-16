This Tranquil Adirondack Lake Invites Paddlers To Explore Calm Waters With Stunning Mountain Views
The Adirondack Mountains are a beautiful range in Northern New York state. Perfect for hiking and sightseeing, in addition to their high peaks the Adirondack area is also dotted with many lakes that are ideal for water sports like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing. One such lake is Lake Flower, in the town of Saranac Lake, a serene lakeside town with a unique icy attraction. With the lake jutting into Saranac's downtown, this makes for the perfect location for a laidback lakeside vacation.
Getting to Lake Saranac is simple. There are many transport hubs nearby, the nearest in the U.S. being Albany, a two and a half hour drive. Across the border in Canada, Montreal is just two hours by car, too. It's also possible to get a Trailways bus from a few nearby locations, including Albany and Syracuse. You could even combine a Greyhound with a Trailways to reach Saranac Lake from New York City. Those coming from further away are able to fly in, with the nearest airport, Adirondack Regional Airport, just 8 miles away. This makes for a quick 10 minute taxi, or there are rental car services available at arrivals. The airport services flights from Boston and JFK.
Paddle to your heart's content on Lake Flower
Lake Flower is a long skinny lake that connects to Lake Oseetah in the south. This gives it a mysterious, exploratory quality as more and more of the Adirondacks' beauty unfolds before your eyes. With calm waters and an amazing panoramic view of the mountains in the distance, it's an unbeatable place to paddle.
There are places to rent everything from stand-up paddle boards to fishing boats on the lakefront, or, if you're an avid paddler, you could check out the best inflatable paddle boards on the market to take your SUP wherever you go. Remember to stay safe and keep an eye out for jet skis if you're on the lake at a busy time.
Whilst exploring the northern part of the lake, you'll be treated to the splendid architecture of downtown Saranac Lake, replete with grand houses shrouded in trees. As you move further south, the houses fade out of view and you're left with the wild forests of the Adirondacks. Here, more of the flora and fauna calling Lake Flower home will appear before you, including water lilies and many species of bird, like herons and loons.
When to visit Lake Flower
Lake Flower, and the town of Saranac Lake, are certified year-round destinations. Whether its enjoying the summer sun, soaking in the fall colors, or relaxing in spring, the lake is an amazing place to unwind. The lake freezes over in the winter, but in no way does the fun stop. Not only does the landscape turn into a winter wonderland glinting with snow and ice, but the iconic Lake Flower ice palace is constructed as part of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
Saranac Lake has a winter carnival every year in February with a parade, sledding, skating, and stalls to enjoy. The ice palace is the jewel in the crown of this event, carefully built out of ice bricks to resemble an abode fit for a king and queen. The public can explore this unique structure free of charge when the weather is right, and then admire it from a safe distance if the temperatures rise or there's a lot of rain that could threaten the structure. The Winter Carnival organizers make sure everyone is safe on the ice, but if you're heading to a winter wonderland like Lake Saranac, it's good to know when a frozen Adirondack lake is safe to walk on and take proper precautions.