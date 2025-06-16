This Tranquil Adirondack Lake Invites Paddlers To Explore Calm Waters With Stunning Mountain Views

The Adirondack Mountains are a beautiful range in Northern New York state. Perfect for hiking and sightseeing, in addition to their high peaks the Adirondack area is also dotted with many lakes that are ideal for water sports like canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing. One such lake is Lake Flower, in the town of Saranac Lake, a serene lakeside town with a unique icy attraction. With the lake jutting into Saranac's downtown, this makes for the perfect location for a laidback lakeside vacation.

Getting to Lake Saranac is simple. There are many transport hubs nearby, the nearest in the U.S. being Albany, a two and a half hour drive. Across the border in Canada, Montreal is just two hours by car, too. It's also possible to get a Trailways bus from a few nearby locations, including Albany and Syracuse. You could even combine a Greyhound with a Trailways to reach Saranac Lake from New York City. Those coming from further away are able to fly in, with the nearest airport, Adirondack Regional Airport, just 8 miles away. This makes for a quick 10 minute taxi, or there are rental car services available at arrivals. The airport services flights from Boston and JFK.