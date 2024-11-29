Hidden In New York's Adirondack Mountains Is A Serene Lakeside Town With A Unique Icy Attraction

There's a lot more to New York than just the city. Upstate New York is also home to the Adirondack Mountain Range, an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. This area is filled with gorgeous mountain views and amazing activities for practically any time of the year. Even though wintertime is very cold and snowy in this region, plenty of people still take time to enjoy some chilly events and activities outside. You can truly immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at the town of Saranac Lake, where a magnificent Ice Palace is constructed.

Saranac Lake is less than 10 miles away from Lake Placid, which offers endless activities to immerse yourself in the fall season. The town's famous Ice Palace has been an attraction since 1898. During its construction, a team of workers builds the palace out of blocks of ice from the nearby Lake Flower, where the completed structure sits. Typically, the team can cut hundreds of 2x4-foot blocks per day. The palace itself typically measures 30 feet wide, 90 feet long, and 60 feet high, with anywhere between 1,000 and 4,000 blocks. Once complete, the palace is adorned with lights and other decor, and the public can visit the structure for free until it needs to be taken down for safety reasons. The length of time the palace is left open entirely depends on the weather and temperature conditions.