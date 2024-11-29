Hidden In New York's Adirondack Mountains Is A Serene Lakeside Town With A Unique Icy Attraction
There's a lot more to New York than just the city. Upstate New York is also home to the Adirondack Mountain Range, an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. This area is filled with gorgeous mountain views and amazing activities for practically any time of the year. Even though wintertime is very cold and snowy in this region, plenty of people still take time to enjoy some chilly events and activities outside. You can truly immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at the town of Saranac Lake, where a magnificent Ice Palace is constructed.
Saranac Lake is less than 10 miles away from Lake Placid, which offers endless activities to immerse yourself in the fall season. The town's famous Ice Palace has been an attraction since 1898. During its construction, a team of workers builds the palace out of blocks of ice from the nearby Lake Flower, where the completed structure sits. Typically, the team can cut hundreds of 2x4-foot blocks per day. The palace itself typically measures 30 feet wide, 90 feet long, and 60 feet high, with anywhere between 1,000 and 4,000 blocks. Once complete, the palace is adorned with lights and other decor, and the public can visit the structure for free until it needs to be taken down for safety reasons. The length of time the palace is left open entirely depends on the weather and temperature conditions.
Saranac Lake's Ice Palace and winter carnival
The Ice Palace is just one attraction that's part of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. The annual event usually takes place between late January and early February and is centered around themes like Music Legends, Masquerade, Mardi Gras, and Under the Sea. Visitors can plan out their costumes for activities like the Gala and Kiddie Parades.
Every year, attendees can enjoy local performances like concerts and magic shows or cheer on their favorite local hockey teams at sporting events. There are also several other activities and contests that people can enter to win, like ice skating, snowshoeing, inner tube races, snow volleyball, curling, and more. Of course, local restaurants offer plenty of food and beverage options, and there are opportunities to shop for local products or official carnival merchandise.
The Adirondacks have a lot to offer visitors throughout the year. You can take scenic drives or look at the beautiful foliage in the fall and hike along the 2,000 miles of trails in the region to see stunning forests and waterfalls or climb one of the range's 46 peaks. One great way to experience this region is to visit Blue Mountain Lake, a secret little town in the Adirondacks that locals love. Camping is also available to visitors in both the summer and winter. When the weather is warm, you can book a boat tour around the lakes or visit a farm where they harvest sap to make maple syrup. Whatever your travel style is, the Adirondacks make for an excellent getaway.