California's 'Off-Beat Destination For Creativity' Is An Unsung Art Town With Walkable Charm And Tasty Orchards

When you think of Sonoma County, wineries — and perhaps apple and plum orchards, too — probably spring to mind. And you wouldn't be wrong! Fortunately, along with world-class wine and agriculture, a visit to the city of Sebastopol will reward you with epic dining and shopping options, outdoor recreation, and artistic flair. Just 7 miles west of Santa Rosa and 55 miles north of downtown San Francisco, the city is easily reachable for either a day trip or a weekend jaunt in this breathtaking river valley in Sonoma County that boasts bold wines and scenic picnic spots.

Less than a half-hour drive from Guerneville, a summertime haven mixing redwoods, calm river waters, and vineyards, Sebastopol has a population of only a little more than 7,000 and combines the best of a thriving city with the friendly, local charm of a small town. It's inherently walkable, and the locals even have a name for it — "the PedLine." Stroll around town and you'll be spoiled for choice with the city's range of coffee houses, restaurants, bars, and shops that line about five blocks on and around Main Street. For your morning caffeine or sweet treat, check out Retrograde Coffee Roasters, Taylor Lane Organic Coffee, or artsy Coffee & Moore.

For lunch, try the classic diner fare at Sebastopol Sunshine Cafe, get a retro drive-in experience at D's Diner, or grab a seat on the patio at Hole in the Wall Restaurant on the southern end of town. You'll also find more upscale or farm-to-table dining options like Goldfinch, The Redwood, Fern Bar, and Handline.