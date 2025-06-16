Croatia's Breathtaking City With Ancient Ruins Is Like A Miniature Rome With Fishing And Beaches

Surrounded by five countries and shaped by powerful domains, Croatia is a Central European nation that has embraced different traditions while emerging as an independent country with its own unique identity. What Croatia may lack in size, it more than makes up for in cultural heritage, spectacular coastlines, and picturesque towns. Located about 122 miles from the capital, Zagreb, the city of Pula offers a fascinating alternative to the hustle and bustle of destinations like Rome, thanks to its enduring Roman legacy. Pula beckons tourists with its pristine beaches — a perfect location for starting your island hopping in Croatia — and a bustling fishing hub that enriches the local cuisine. Nestled at the southern end of the Istrian Peninsula, Pula has its own airport and can be reached by plane from Zagreb. If you're traveling from Italy by car, it's an under 2-hour drive from Trieste.

Often overshadowed by some of Croatia's most famous beaches, like those in Dubrovnik, this underrated city offers an ideal setting for water activities, such as boat trips, kayaking, and jet skiing. Its Adriatic-washed shores have been awarded the Blue Flag for their purity and quality.

One of the most popular beaches is Saccorgiana Beach, a family-friendly gravel beach where people can sunbathe on the grass or swim in its calm waters. Histria, with its half-pebble and half-concrete shoreline, is another great option for families. Thanks to the trees fringing the area, the beach is well-shaded and offers direct access to the sea. If you want to be more active, there's a sports center next to Valkane Beach — a blend of rock, pebbled sections, and paved waterfronts, with facilities that provide wheelchair access. Among the most popular Blue Flag beaches for families, Ambrela Beach attracts tourists with its turquoise waters and pebbly shores. It's an ideal location for its amenities, such as public toilets, cabins, and nearby eateries.