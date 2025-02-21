The Best Beaches In All Of Croatia
There are few things quite as dream-like as Croatia's beautiful beaches. The country is blessed with thousands of beaches, and it deserves a spot at the top of every beach-goers bucket list. Croatia is a truly special spot with dramatically blue waters and gorgeous coastlines that seem to appear straight out of a postcard.
With an overwhelming amount of jaw-dropping beaches to choose from (and almost all of Croatia's beaches are public), nailing down your dream Croatian beach itinerary isn't the easiest task, we will admit. Whether you're a snorkeler seeking some of the clearest, cleanest water for swimming in Europe, a sun-worshipper looking to soak up the rays in a Mediterranean destination, or simply craving a beach escape coupled with centuries of history, you'll find it here. We've rounded up some of Croatia's most fantastic beaches for your next trip, primarily by scouring travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and destination sites to narrow down our choices and verify all of our information. But hey, there are no bad choices, right?
Divna Beach, Pelješac
Divna Beach, a sand and pebble beach in the Pelješac peninsula, is one of Croatia's most stunning, thanks to its clear, aquamarine water, surrounding greenery, and views of the nearby island of Hvar and the Adriatic Sea. "Divna" is the Croatian word for "wonderful," and "the name definitely suits the beach," said one Redditor in the r/Europe subreddit. Whether you prefer swimming, snorkeling, or sunbathing, Divna feels secluded and relaxing, with no shortage of beauty.
When you've had your fill of soaking in the sun on this wonderful beach, head out and explore the rest of Pelješac. Just six miles away, Trpanj is the nearest population center, where you'll find plenty of accommodation options to go with some elegant churches and a quite beautiful cemetery. If you're looking for refreshments on the beach itself, there's a small, reasonably-priced bar right on the beach, along with a number of other options a short way away.
Kamenak Beach, Premantura
Kamenjak National Park in the lesser-traveled Istria region is home to some of the country's prettiest beaches, but with more than 18 miles of shoreline, there's plenty to experience here, from spotting rainbow-colored marine life by snorkeling or scuba diving to cliff jumping into its impossibly blue water. Paddle-boarding, kayaking, or good old-fashioned relaxing are all equally popular, but whatever you do, don't miss a walk along the Dinosaur Trail, where you can see fossilized dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years. There are a number of beach bars throughout the park, such as Safari Bar (open from April to October), and be sure to head to the old bunker nearby — one of the best places for watching the sunset.
There are a couple of options for visiting Kamenjak. The stunning city of Pula is just 30 or 40 minutes away, or you can also take a ferry from Italy for a truly magical day trip. "I'm not kidding when I say this is paradise on earth," said one previous park visitor on Tripadvisor.
Zlatni Rat, Brač
If you've ever come across photos of Croatia's stunning beaches, chances are you've seen Zlatni Rat. Its unique V-shape and crystal-clear, gem-toned waters make it a favorite for postcards and travel adverts. With its white pebbles, surrounding pine trees, and hilly landscapes, it is very much the poster child of Croatian beaches, and it isn't difficult to understand why. Also known as Golden Horn Beach, this beach can be found on the Dalmatian Coast on Brač, one of Croatia's most underrated islands. The only way to reach it is by boat, but you can easily find a ferry ride from Split, which takes about 50 minutes, as well as from Makarska, Dubrovnik, or Hvar. There are five ferry ports in Brač: Supetar, Bol, Milna, Sumartin, and Sutivan.
Aside from taking in the unreal views, windsurfing is all the rage here from April to October. And nestled within Zlatni Rat's pine tree grove, you can find the remains of a Roman villa. Zlatni Rat is "the most astonishing beach in Croatia despite huge competition," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Once you visit Bol you will always return." Does it live up to the hype? You bet.
Dubovica, Hvar
Hvar is one best budget-friendly, warm-weather European islands and a must-visit when island-hopping in Croatia. To get here, hop on a three-and-a-half-hour ferry from Dubrovnik to Hvar Town, or take a one-hour ride from Split. And when you've arrived, make a point of visiting Dubovica, a secluded beach with jewel-colored waters and a soft pebble shore. The beach can be reached by going down a steep and narrow road, which past visitors say can be a bit challenging but is absolutely worth it for the beauty that awaits. Once you've reached Dubovica, you'll be greeted with the view of a 17th-century home that must have been a truly magical place of residence. Be sure to check out the beach's hidden cave, which has two entrances and can be reached by either diving or walking through shallow water.
The beach is just six miles east of Hvar town itself, which is one of the best bases on its eponymous island (Jelsa and Stari Grad are the other excellent options). "This is a hidden gem," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "You want local culture... then this is the place for you."
Sveti Jakov, Dubrovnik
If you find yourself in the gorgeous medieval city of Dubrovnik, you'll almost certainly be spending most of your time in the iconic Stari Grad (Old Town). There are a number of beaches around this area, and one of the most stellar is Sveti Jakov. It takes about 20 minutes to visit the old town, ending in a steep 160-step staircase down to the beach. Alternatively, you can always go by taxi boat for a more relaxing journey. Due to its distance from town, this beach is generally a quieter option than many others here, and its views are unparalleled, with its surrounding cliffs and azure waters perfect for swimming or snorkeling.
"Sveti Jakov Beach is a paradise away from the popular and crowded Banje Beach," confirmed one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "We loved it so much we went three days in a row." There's even a small beach bar here, and sunbeds and umbrellas are available for rent. During the summertime, you can also rent a kayak or jet ski if you want to get out onto the waters.
Stiniva, Vis
If you're looking for a blissful beach vacation without the crowds, then the breathtaking scenery of Vis should be your pick. The island is a 90-minute ferry from Split, which will take you right to Vis town, full of traditional villages and unspoiled beaches. The best? Stiniva most likely takes that crown. This secluded cove is surrounded by rocky cliffs and is absolutely magical — it's no wonder why it is consistently rated as one of Europe's best beaches. From snorkeling to sunbathing and even cliff jumping, Stiniva is the perfect spot for the adventurous traveler as well as anyone seeking a more relaxed beach day.
To get to Stiniva, your options are to either hike for 20 to 30 minutes from the parking lot overlooking the cove or go by boat and then do a bit of swimming. Keep in mind that the hike is a bit challenging and steep, but past visitors on Tripadvisor say that as long as you're physically able, it's worth the effort.
Mali Bok Beach, Cres
This tranquil hidden beach is a must if you like seclusion and are up for a bit of an adventure. To first reach Cres, you may take a bus from Omisalj on Krk Island, or ferries regularly run from the town of Valbiska, as well as from Rijeka and Brestova. After parking in Orlec on Cres, it's about a 20-minute walk to reach the pristine Mali Bok, which is tucked under a towering, rocky cliff. The hike is steep, and be sure to wear sturdy shoes. "The best thing (about) Cres Island is the hidden beaches. Mali Bok beach is one of them," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Although it is quite challenging to reach the beach, it is really worth the effort."
This beach is completely untouched with no amenities, so come prepared with food and water. You'll also want to bring an umbrella as there's no natural shade if you're planning to stay for a while. One tip? If you'd really like to avoid crowds, it's best to arrive in the morning.
Sveti Ivan Beach, Lubenice
Within the town of Lubenice, a 4,000-year-old town and a UNESCO World Heritage Site located on Cress Island is one of Croatia's most stunning beaches. The easiest way to get to this hidden cove is by taxi boat, but alternatively, you can do a challenging 50-minute hike from town. If you go this route, you will first have to take a car or bus from Pula to Lubenice. Just be sure to bring lots of water, wear proper shoes, and be prepared for a more difficult way up, if you go this route.
Since it's not the easiest to reach, this beach is typically quiet and uncrowded, meaning it's one of the best choices out there for an idyllic beach escape. "The beach was a beautiful pebble beach with the most amazingly clear waters I've ever seen," one Tripadvisor reviewer said. While here, don't skip a visit to the picturesque Blue Grota, a sea cave located on the beach's edge.
Betina Cave Beach, Dubrovnik
Dubrovnik isn't exactly under the radar (maybe we can thank "Game of Thrones" for that) but there are still some postcard-worthy spots that have managed to escape the crowds. Betina Cave Beach is nestled inside an awe-inspiring cave, and is reached by boat or jet ski (it is possible to swim but this isn't advised if solo or inexperienced with ocean swimming). The journey by kayak just takes 30 minutes or so.
With calm and shallow waters, it's the ideal spot for snorkeling, swimming, or kayaking, or just taking in the unparalleled views — which include limestone cliffs, greenery, Dubrovnik's city walls, the 16th century Fort Lovrijenac, and of course, an amazing look at the Adriatic Sea. There are no amenities directly on the beach, so you'll want to bring snacks and water with you. There are, however, a number of restaurants in the area, along with accommodation options.
Sakarun Beach, Dugi Otok
Known as the "Caribbean of the Adriatic," Sakarun Beach is beloved for its white sand, and shallow, turquoise water, making it family-friendly and of course, undeniably beautiful. With a pine tree forest surrounding the beach adding to the scenery while offering shade, this beach is a slice of paradise on Dugi Otok. To get to Sakarun, it's easiest to take a ferry from Zadar to one of its four ports, Brbinj, Božava, Zaglav, and Sali, which takes just under two hours, and then requires another short drive or bike ride to the actual beach.
Either make it a day trip or stay at one of the island's accommodations, to soak up even more time at this beautiful Croatian destination. You can also take a guided kayak tour, which will allow you to experience more gems around the island. While there are no restaurants right on Sakarun, the beach is home to two small bars serving drinks and small dishes.
Punta Rata Beach, Brela
Punta Rata is particularly iconic thanks to its recognizable Brela Stone — a natural rock formation in the ocean with pine trees growing from it. With vibrant multi-toned water and pine forests, Punta Rata is a stunning gem in the Makarska Riviera. To use the words of one Tripadvisor reviewer, "This place is like heaven on Earth." To get here, drive roughly 15 miles south from Omis. Parking may be challenging, so it's best to find a spot along the road and prepare to walk for 30 minutes or so and take some stairs.
While here, take advantage of the amazing scenery and clean waters by snorkeling, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, or parasailing. You can also find amenities like beach showers, umbrellas and chairs for rent, and street vendors nearby. When you're tired of lounging at the beach, take a walk or bike ride along the picturesque beachside promenade, which has several beach bars. You can find even more food options nearby closer to the center of Brela, as well.
Prirovo Beach, Vis
Perhaps Vis' best-known beach, the over 300-foot-long Prirovo beach, located by the town port, is an absolute must. Sheltered by tamarisk trees and made up of soft pebbles and strikingly blue water, there's no shortage of natural beauty here. There's also just a ton to do, for fans of water sports like diving or those looking for on-land activities like beach volleyball. Snorkeling is a particularly incredible experience as well, for you can find the underwater ruins of the town's former medieval port.
Those who prefer to lounge instead won't be disappointed either, with chairs and umbrellas for rent. There are several bars and restaurants right in the area, and the beach often hosts concerts and other events. Plus, there's no shortage of sightseeing, for Vis is home to incredible historic landmarks like a 17th-century church and a Franciscan monastery built on the site of Roman ruins.
Lokrum Main Beach, Lokrum
If you've seen "Game of Thrones," then you're probably already familiar with Lokrum, which can be reached just through an easy 15-minute boat ride from Dubrovnik. As a designated nature reserve, Lokrum is home to a number of spectacular beaches. Its main beach, however, is a clear standout and can be found just a 10-minute walk or so from the island's dock. Expect views of the island's gorgeous nature and sapphire waters, which are perfect for snorkeling or swimming.
Nearby, find a number of cafes and restaurants, and plenty of sightseeing to keep you occupied. Be sure to visit the island's monastery, which includes the remains of a 12th-century basilica, a 15th-century garden, as well as the 19th-century summer residence of the Austrian archduke, Maximilian of Habsburg. The island is also home to a picturesque botanical garden (we can thank Maximilian of Habsburg for that) as well as a 19th-century fort. And "Game of Thrones" fans, you're in luck. There's a whole museum here dedicated to the show, complete with a replica iron throne.
Šunj, Lopud
Although Croatia has its fair share of sandy beaches, as you may have noticed by now, the vast majority of Croatia's beaches are pebbly or rocky. While they offer a unique beauty to Croatia's beaches, sometimes, you just want to rest on some soft sand. Šunj is one of those places. "This is absolutely 100% fine, soft, golden sand both on the beach and in the sea," confirmed one Tripadvisor reviewer.
But apart from that, it's located on Lopud, a car-free island that's also one of the most special in the Elaphiti archipelago. It's the optimal choice for anyone trying to get away from the city crowds — either go by tour or take a public ferry from Dubrovnik; the trip takes around 55 minutes to reach the island and an hour and a half back, and will cost less than $10. With shallow, warm waters perfect for children and swimmers of any level, and framed by mountains and pine forests, Šunj is one of Croatia's best.
Pasjača, Popovići, Konavle
This is another beach that has earned the title of one of Croatia's prettiest, and with emerald-hued water and dramatic cliffs, it doesn't get much better than a day spent here. Part of Pasjača's dreamlike beauty is due to its secluded location — it avoids much of Croatia's boat traffic, keeping it quiet and relaxing. You'll want to take a car or taxi to the nearest entrance point (there's a parking area that's free of charge), and then hike down. The first part of the trek down is paved before it turns to dirt and rocks, and there are also a number of steps to go down. There are barriers along the way, but it's best to pack light to make your journey easier.
Although the views are amazing, if you'd rather skip the hike, you can take a private boat instead. Keep in mind that this beach is completely untouched, so don't expect to see any food options, drinks, or bathrooms around. Thanks to the surrounding cliffs, there isn't any cell reception either, so get ready to unplug and enjoy Pasjača's impressive views.
Banje, Dubrovnik
Banje Beach is one of Croatia's most popular, but for good reason. Just right outside of Old Town Dubrovnik, Banje offers views of the azure Adriatic Sea, nearby Lokrum Island, and Dubrovnik's stone walls. Whether you're looking to go kayaking, parasailing, jet skiing, or just enjoy a drink or two at one of Croatia's best beaches, Banje has it all.
It's not the most tranquil, that's true — but if you're looking for a fun atmosphere, music, and somewhere right in the middle of the action, then there's no better place than Banje. There's an onsite restaurant and nightclub open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a number of other restaurants and cafes along the waterfront. "Absolutely gorgeous beach!" said a recent visitor on Tripadvisor. "Definitely must visit whilst exploring Dubrovnik."
Methodology
With 1,100 miles of coastline and over 1,100 islands, Croatia has no shortage of out-of-this-world beaches. Narrowing them down was a practically impossible task, but we managed to do it with the help of numerous travel blogs and destination sites. We also confirmed our selections by relying on Tripadvisor reviews. We made sure to include a variety of beaches in various locations throughout the country, and a mixture of untouched, secluded beaches with easier-to-access spots with more amenities.