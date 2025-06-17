Hidden On New Hampshire's Coast Is A Secret Beach Escape Of Quiet, Serene Dunes And Calm Waters
The East Coast is home to some of the best beaches in the world, but when you tire of crowded favorites like Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach, and South Beach, you can head further north to find something more secluded. New Hampshire was ranked the safest state in America in 2024, and the secret sandy sanctuary of Seabrook Beach offers exactly the kind of stress-free vacation spot you've been searching for.
This attractive 1.5-mile section of beach sits next to the town of Seabrook and is recognized as the "Gateway to New Hampshire." Less than 1,000 people live in Seabrook Beach, and the majority of waterfront homes are either residential properties or holiday rentals. The waterfront area's lack of restrooms and other facilities is why it tends to draw fewer visitors than nearby beaches, but with a little forward planning, this well-kept slice of shoreline makes for a beautiful day out.
Those traveling from Logan International Airport will take Highway 1 out of Boston, join I-95 north, then head out to the coast on 286. Door-to-door, this will take a little over an hour. If you're flying into Portsmouth International Airport instead, it's around a 30-minute drive down I-95, with a brief stint on 101 to Hampton Beach. But don't stop there — just across the bridge you'll find the best-kept secret on the New Hampshire coast, hidden behind a wall of beachfront bungalows. Seabrook Beach is probably best experienced by booking one of the many beach vacation houses along Ocean Boulevard to benefit from their residential parking, beach access, and quieter streets. However, you can still enjoy this area by booking a hotel in Seabrook, just a 10-minute drive from the water.
Explore Seabrook's sand dunes
Behind the rows of waterfront properties that keep this beach hidden from view from the road, there's a wide, northern section of sand that offers plenty of quiet places to spread out and sunbathe. As one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "It is rarely crowded, even in the heat of the summer." Sand dunes populate the southern section, making this the ideal area for walking and exploring.
In the town of Seabrook, you'll find shopping, restaurants, and budget hotels if you opt not to rent a beach house. Only Seabrook residents with a permit can park on the roads near the beach, but rest assured you can still have a great day without beachside accommodations. To get around the parking restrictions, drive your car to the Harborside Park and walk for less than 15 minutes to the beach access point. Pile the kids, deck chairs, towels, snacks, water, and anything else you need into a beach wagon for easy transport, but leave your four-legged friends at home during peak season from May 30 to October 1. Horseflies can be an issue in summer thanks to the proximity to the marshes, so remember to throw some bug spray in your beach day kit to avoid pesky bites.
Designated picnic areas are handy at lunchtime, but if you like to have restrooms on your radar, a 5-minute walk will bring you to the Overboard Pub & Grill for sandwiches and seafood entrées, with gluten-free options available (as well as a bathroom for diners). Nearby, Ceal's Clam Stand is another tasty lunch or dinner option, with a menu boasting mouthwatering lobster rolls and what one reviewer described as "the best fried clams ever."
Swim in calm, coastal waters
The bustling harbor on the other side of the inlet has a park where you can watch fishing boats sail in, but the waters on the Seabrook Beach side provide a serene atmosphere that rivals the busyness of other beaches along the coast. Surfing is popular, but the beginner-friendly waves keep things relatively calm. While the temperate waters near the shore reach a comfortable 64-70 degrees Fahrenheit in summer, bring your thermal swimwear in the winter when sea temperatures dip as low as 36-39 degrees. Although the waters are considered fairly tranquil here, there are no lifeguards on duty, so for safety reasons, make sure you swim with a buddy so your beach day is stress-free and fun.
Seabrook Beach is a postcard-perfect escape that Family Destinations Guide listed as one of the top 100 hidden beaches in the US. While places like Cape Cod are considered some of the best beach vacation destinations, Seabrook sits a mere 3 hours up the coast and offers the same glorious ocean and stunning sunset views over the Atlantic, with none of the summertime crowds. As local business owner Bruce Brown of Brown's Lobster Pound told New Hampshire Magazine, "On those evenings in the summer, when the sun is setting and the tide comes up over the marsh, it's just beautiful. People like to just sit and enjoy that."