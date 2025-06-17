Hidden On New Hampshire's Coast Is A Secret Beach Escape Of Quiet, Serene Dunes And Calm Waters

The East Coast is home to some of the best beaches in the world, but when you tire of crowded favorites like Cape Cod, Myrtle Beach, and South Beach, you can head further north to find something more secluded. New Hampshire was ranked the safest state in America in 2024, and the secret sandy sanctuary of Seabrook Beach offers exactly the kind of stress-free vacation spot you've been searching for.

This attractive 1.5-mile section of beach sits next to the town of Seabrook and is recognized as the "Gateway to New Hampshire." Less than 1,000 people live in Seabrook Beach, and the majority of waterfront homes are either residential properties or holiday rentals. The waterfront area's lack of restrooms and other facilities is why it tends to draw fewer visitors than nearby beaches, but with a little forward planning, this well-kept slice of shoreline makes for a beautiful day out.

Those traveling from Logan International Airport will take Highway 1 out of Boston, join I-95 north, then head out to the coast on 286. Door-to-door, this will take a little over an hour. If you're flying into Portsmouth International Airport instead, it's around a 30-minute drive down I-95, with a brief stint on 101 to Hampton Beach. But don't stop there — just across the bridge you'll find the best-kept secret on the New Hampshire coast, hidden behind a wall of beachfront bungalows. Seabrook Beach is probably best experienced by booking one of the many beach vacation houses along Ocean Boulevard to benefit from their residential parking, beach access, and quieter streets. However, you can still enjoy this area by booking a hotel in Seabrook, just a 10-minute drive from the water.