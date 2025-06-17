Sandwiched Between Florence And Rome Is Italy's Tuscan Gem With Wine, Sunsets, And Medieval Allure

If you are traveling to Italy, you may be considering the usual spots like Florence, Venice, and Rome — which is really the best city to kick off an Italian vacation. Or, perhaps you are hitting up one of the nine stunning beaches on the Amalfi Coast for some fun in the sun. No matter where you travel in Italy, you will have an amazing time. It is Italy after all, but if you find yourself sandwiched between Florence and Rome, you will discover one of Italy's Tuscan gems complete with wine, sunsets, and magical medieval allure.

The spot? Cortona. The easiest way to get to Cortona would be to first catch a flight into Rome because Rome is a common gateway city to Tuscany. Tuscany borders the Lazio region where Rome is located, making it relatively close and accessible. From the Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO), you can catch an airport train to the main train station in Rome, the Roma Termini. Once you arrive at the Roma Termini, you can then board a train that will take you directly to Cortona. This is a train ride with no transfers, and it can get you there in about two hours — the perfect amount of time for an afternoon nap or to take in the Italian countryside.