Sandwiched Between Florence And Rome Is Italy's Tuscan Gem With Wine, Sunsets, And Medieval Allure
If you are traveling to Italy, you may be considering the usual spots like Florence, Venice, and Rome — which is really the best city to kick off an Italian vacation. Or, perhaps you are hitting up one of the nine stunning beaches on the Amalfi Coast for some fun in the sun. No matter where you travel in Italy, you will have an amazing time. It is Italy after all, but if you find yourself sandwiched between Florence and Rome, you will discover one of Italy's Tuscan gems complete with wine, sunsets, and magical medieval allure.
The spot? Cortona. The easiest way to get to Cortona would be to first catch a flight into Rome because Rome is a common gateway city to Tuscany. Tuscany borders the Lazio region where Rome is located, making it relatively close and accessible. From the Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO), you can catch an airport train to the main train station in Rome, the Roma Termini. Once you arrive at the Roma Termini, you can then board a train that will take you directly to Cortona. This is a train ride with no transfers, and it can get you there in about two hours — the perfect amount of time for an afternoon nap or to take in the Italian countryside.
Cortona's stunning sunsets pair perfectly with wine
One of the must-see spots in Cortona is the Eremo Le Celle. Founded by Saint Francis of Assisi in 1211, this convent is a beautiful spot built in the Tuscan countryside. Surrounded by woods, complete with a gentle flowing stream, this picturesque spot is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, convent hours may vary at times. If you are more a fan of rom-coms than history, you can also plan a visit to the main house where "Under the Tuscan Sun" was filmed. Frances Mayes, the main character in the movie, buys a property named Bramasole, which is conveniently located about 1 mile or a 30-minute walk from town.
Speaking of the sun, if you are into sunsets, then Cortona is the spot for you. A quaint Tuscan town, Cortona is said to be the spot of epic Italian sunsets, especially in the winter months. Cold winter air is not only great for stargazing, but brilliantly colored sunsets. Hues of copper, gold, and reds line the horizon with bright yet gentle blues rising high up above the sky as the day fades into nighttime. As you enjoy the stunning sunsets, grab a glass of wine. Cortona is located in the heart of Tuscany and has some sensational wines. Stop at a nearby enoteca, a type of wine bar and shop, and order a bottle that was made in the local hills of Cortona featuring the Sangiovese and Syrah grapes.
The Medieval Allure of Cortona
Besides famous places, local wines, and stunning sunsets, Cortona is also known for its medieval allure. From monuments to piazzas and local streets, the charming town of Cortona has a medieval energy that is absolutely beguiling. The reason this spot is so medieval goes back to its Etruscan roots — the Etruscans were an ancient people of Italy whose urban civilization reached its height in the 6th century BCE. Visitors to Cortona can see this heritage and history all over the city. A great way is simply by strolling around town and taking in all the sights.
Start at the town square at the Piazza della Repubblica and Piazza Signorelli, then make your way over to the Museo dell'Accademia Etrusca to learn about Cortona's origins. This is only about a one-minute walk, so you do not have to go far. At one point in time, Cortona was the most important Etruscan city in the north of Tuscany. If you are really into Etruscan history, then you will want to plan a guided tour to Parco Archeologico del Sodo. It is recommended to carve out a half-day weekend tour or grab a guide to lead you around this exciting spot.
If you are looking for a medieval meal, book a table at Restaurant La Bucaccia, a traditional Tuscan restaurant that is located inside a historic palace that complements this town's medieval allure. What's next after Cortona? Continue to lay low and visit one of these under-the-radar towns in Italy for a beautiful crowd-free vacation.